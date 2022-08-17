UPSC online Foundation Course for 2024, with 1-1 Mentorship by Prepp IAS

UPSC Civil Service Examination is considered as one of the toughest examinations in India. Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear for the prestigious exam but eventually around 1000 candidates are selected at the end. What makes many potential and hardworking candidates unsuccessful in this exam is the lack of right guidance and strategy. While the market is full of content regarding the UPSC CSE exam, there is still a gap when it comes to practical and result-oriented preparation.

This is where the UPSC online Foundation Course by Prepp IAS kicks in. On top of all the essential features for UPSC CSE preparation, Prepp IAS is also providing access to Accelerated NCERT Course to make student’s foundation solid for advanced learning.

More details regarding the UPSC online course

The UPSC online GS-CSAT Pre cum Main Foundation course by Prepp IAS is a uniquely designed course for the comprehensive coverage of both Pre and Mains of Civil Services Examination. The foundation course is spread over approximately 21 months and 1200+ hours of live classes.

Top features of Prepp IAS UPSC online foundation course

Comprehensive and Systematic Coverage - Prelims (GS+CSAT) and Mains (Essay + GS) + Interview Preparation Complete Current Affairs Coverage - Including Monthly Magazine Access to Accelerated NCERT Program for UPSC CSE - For building strong foundation Personalized Mentorship through Student Progress Tracker Prelims Test Series - 31 tests Including CSAT Mains Test Series - 24 Tests Including Essay Test Daily Quiz - To Ensure Regular Practice Value Added Material - For Content Enrichment Dedicated CSAT Classes Regular Answer & Essay Writing Classes Systematic Doubt Resolution Process

Student Journey

To provide a seamless student journey and cater to each and every demand of the students, the foundation course has been structured into daily, weekly, fortnightly, and monthly segments

Daily activities - Attend Live Class > Revise through class notes > Attempt Static Quiz to gauge preparation

- Attend Live Class > Revise through class notes > Attempt Static Quiz to gauge preparation Weekly activities - Attend Current Affairs Class > Read Current affairs Notes > Attempt Current Affairs Quiz

- Attend Current Affairs Class > Read Current affairs Notes > Attempt Current Affairs Quiz Fortnightly activities - Attempt Sectional Prelims Mock

- Attempt Sectional Prelims Mock Monthly activities - Attempt Mock > Prelims and Mains > Track Progress and Mentoring > Revise Current Affairs through Monthly booklets

Details regarding Prepp-IAS Foundation course Educators

The course is conducted by a mix of veteran as well as young and dynamic educators who are well versed with the emerging demand of USPC CSE and understand the nerve of the exam. The faculty include

Sourabh Jain: He qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) of UPSC CSE in both of his attempts.

Siddhartha Kumar: He appeared in 4 Mains and 1 interview in UPSC CSE. He has been appreciated by thousands of students for his exam focused teaching methods.

Sitender Kumar: He appeared for UPSC CSE interviews and has 6+ years of teaching and guiding experience.

Mohammad Tarique: He is currently working as a Deputy Director at Residential Coaching Academy, JMI, New Delhi with teaching experience for the last 25+ years in History under whose guidance 250+ students have successfully cleared UPSC CSE since 2011

Sumant: He has spent half a decade helping aspirants navigate complicated concepts

Mayuri Bhagwani: She has experience as a UPSC CSE faculty for the past 5 years.

Neelam Bhatia: She is student centered educator with over 6 years of experience in teaching Political Science and its various subsets like Indian Polity and International Relations along with Current Affairs.

Dr Mohammad Zia: He has a teaching experience of more than 8 Years, which includes his services as an Assistant Professor at the Regional Institute of Education (NCERT), Bhopal. He has taught History and Economy to UPSC aspirants in various institutes and academies throughout the country.

Samridhi: She has appeared for 4 Mains and 2 Interviews in UPSC CSE and has 8+ years of teaching and guiding experience.

The aspirants can refer to the Prepp IAS Foundation course Brochure to find out more details about the UPSC online course. Aspirant can also refer to Free UPSC study notes on the website.

About Prepp IAS

Prepp IAS was launched with the intention of disrupting the traditional way of UPSC coaching. They have a team of young educators who have appeared for multiple interviews in UPSC CSE and are well versed with the requirements of the exam. They believe in an exam-focused study rather than burdening the aspirant with too much knowledge.