UPSC online coaching - Prepp Starts Free Daily Guidance Program for CSE 2023

UPSC CSE preparation is a long drawn process in which an aspirant has to plan and strategize properly to complete the syllabus on time and be ready for the examination. It can be difficult for UPSC aspirants to find their way through the sea of information available online without “drowning” in it. Prepp IAS coaching has launched a Free online Daily Guidance Program for UPSC CSE 2023 to help aspirants use time effectively for one year. The same program was conducted for UPSC 2022 and received a great response from UPSC CSE Aspirants.

This Free online course for UPSC CSE 2023 has been designed to plan out the daily targets for an aspirant and to ensure they are on track to clear the exam.

Daily Targets

In Prepp IAS Daily Guidance Program for UPSC CSE 2023, strategically designed Daily Targets will be given to students every day for next 08 months. It will not only cover the syllabus thoroughly but will also emphasize on proper revision of the completed targets. In these daily targets, the static and dynamic syllabus of Prelims + Mains + optional Subjects are integrated Systematically with coverage of the full Syllabus of UPSC.

Appropriate Study Sources and Weightage to the topics

Prepp IAS Mentors will also advise aspirants on the essential resources based on the importance of certain areas, helping aspirants in doing preparation that is goal-oriented. For instance, the Indian Parliament Topic is a high-yielding topic, and the mentors Siddharth Kumar and Sourabh Jain will explain how students should prepare with revision and test series.

Fortnightly Live Strategy Sessions

Sometimes aspirants put in hours of effort but later they realize their preparation is inadequate or they lack the confidence to face the exam. This is mostly because of lack of direction and investing time in things which actually don’t add up any value to preparation. The Prepp IAS faculty will lead live strategy sessions every 15 days in which applicants can ask questions and get their doubts cleared by them. The participants last year also benefited by integrating suggestions given by the Prepp IAS mentors.

Daily Practice Questions on Telegram

Daily Practice questions for Prelims and Mains will be given to the UPSC aspirants in the Telegram group every day. This will ensure that the given topics are adequately covered by the candidates and they have better retention via practice.

Weekly Revision

One of the most important parts of UPSC preparation is the syllabus revision. Adequate revision time has been provided over the weekends to ensure better retention of topics. This will also act as a buffer day in case he/she is not able to complete a day’s target. Aspirants who plan well and follow the daily guidance program properly will be better positioned to clear this examination.

Coverage of Syllabus of Prelims + Mains GS + Optional Subject

The Course is strategically designed wherein aspirants will be given targets with adequate time to cover the syllabus of not only Prelims and Mains subjects GS1, GS2, GS3, and GS4 syllabus but will also have adequate time for covering the optional subjects.

Aspirants can watch this video for complete details about the Daily Guidance Program.

You can also directly join Prepp IAS telegram channel for Daily guidance program after filling up this form

About Prepp IAS

Prepp IAS was launched with the intention of disrupting the traditional way of UPSC coaching. They have a team of young educators who have appeared for multiple interviews in UPSC CSE and are well versed with the requirements of the exam. They believe in an exam-focused study rather than burdening the aspirant with too much knowledge.

Recently, Prepp has successfully launched two UPSC CSE GS foundation courses and is also conducting answer writing courses as well as mentorship courses. Prepp IAS provides high-quality study notes for the students with micro-division of the syllabus through their website Prepp.in. They also have a lot of free resources like Prelims marathon videos, Daily newspaper analysis and Free NCERT videos on their YouTube channel.