UPSC CSE - All India Scholarship Test for by Prepp IAS

October 13, 2022 12:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Prepp IAS which was founded two years ago with the goal of upending the conventional UPSC coaching model is launching a national-level IAS Scholarship Test. The objective of this scholarship test is to make IAS coaching affordable to IAS aspirants of all strata of society irrespective of their economic status.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do we offer in the IAS Scholarship Test?

  • The participants can get up to 90 % scholarship on UPSC CSE Advanced Foundation Course 2024/25/26
  • All registered students, irrespective of their performance in the test , will get a free counseling session by highly experienced mentors for UPSC preparation
  • It will also provide students with better insights about their strengths and weaknesses so they can design a study plan according to the assessment.
  • It will make fresher candidates to acquaint with the type of questions asked in the UPSC examination
  • We’ll provide you direct advice on choosing an optional subject

Details about the IAS Scholarship Test

  • The scholarship test will be conducted on Sunday at 12:00 PM sharp.
  • Students will not be allowed to take the test after 06:00 PM.
  • Scholarship test will consist of 50 questions
  • Total duration of the test will be 01 hour.
  • Medium of the test will be English only.
  • The result will be declared within 1 week after the scholarship test
  • Candidates can register themselves for the test through All India Scholarship Test link

Who can Participate in IAS scholarship test?

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

  • All the IAS aspirants who are determined to ace the Civil Services Exam in their first attempt, but do not have proper guidance about how to start their preparation, must participate in this scholarship test.
  • This scholarship test is free and accessible to all applicants, irrespective of their number of attempts and educational and socio economic status.
  • Scholarships will be given out purely based on performance in the test.

Scholarship will be awarded based on the following formula

The syllabus for the IAS scholarship test is as below:

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

About Prepp IAS Foundation Course 

This course is designed for students who are targeting for UPSC CSE 2024/2025/2026. Below are the key highlights of the Course

  • 1200+ Hours Of Live Classes
  • Access To Accelerated NCERT Course
  • Complete Current Affairs Coverage
  • Prelims And Mains Test Series
  • Personalized Mentorship
  • Dedicated Answer & Essay Writing Classes
  • Scientifically Designed Notes & Study Material
  • Detailed Brochure of Advanced Foundation Course 2024 - https://bit.ly/3AIvsKz

About Prepp IAS

Prepp IAS was launched with the intention of disrupting the traditional way of UPSC coaching. They have a team of young educators who have appeared for multiple interviews in UPSC CSE and are well versed with the requirements of the exam. They believe in an exam-focused study rather than burdening the aspirant with too much knowledge.

This article is part of sponsored content programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app