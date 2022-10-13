UPSC CSE - All India Scholarship Test for by Prepp IAS

Prepp IAS which was founded two years ago with the goal of upending the conventional UPSC coaching model is launching a national-level IAS Scholarship Test. The objective of this scholarship test is to make IAS coaching affordable to IAS aspirants of all strata of society irrespective of their economic status.

What do we offer in the IAS Scholarship Test?

The participants can get up to 90 % scholarship on UPSC CSE Advanced Foundation Course 2024/25/26

All registered students, irrespective of their performance in the test , will get a free counseling session by highly experienced mentors for UPSC preparation

It will also provide students with better insights about their strengths and weaknesses so they can design a study plan according to the assessment.

It will make fresher candidates to acquaint with the type of questions asked in the UPSC examination

We’ll provide you direct advice on choosing an optional subject

Details about the IAS Scholarship Test

The scholarship test will be conducted on Sunday at 12:00 PM sharp.

Students will not be allowed to take the test after 06:00 PM.

Scholarship test will consist of 50 questions

Total duration of the test will be 01 hour.

Medium of the test will be English only.

The result will be declared within 1 week after the scholarship test

Candidates can register themselves for the test through All India Scholarship Test link

Who can Participate in IAS scholarship test?

All the IAS aspirants who are determined to ace the Civil Services Exam in their first attempt, but do not have proper guidance about how to start their preparation, must participate in this scholarship test.

This scholarship test is free and accessible to all applicants, irrespective of their number of attempts and educational and socio economic status.

Scholarships will be given out purely based on performance in the test.

Scholarship will be awarded based on the following formula

The syllabus for the IAS scholarship test is as below:

About Prepp IAS Foundation Course

This course is designed for students who are targeting for UPSC CSE 2024/2025/2026. Below are the key highlights of the Course

1200+ Hours Of Live Classes

Access To Accelerated NCERT Course

Complete Current Affairs Coverage

Prelims And Mains Test Series

Personalized Mentorship

Dedicated Answer & Essay Writing Classes

Scientifically Designed Notes & Study Material

Detailed Brochure of Advanced Foundation Course 2024 - https://bit.ly/3AIvsKz

About Prepp IAS

Prepp IAS was launched with the intention of disrupting the traditional way of UPSC coaching. They have a team of young educators who have appeared for multiple interviews in UPSC CSE and are well versed with the requirements of the exam. They believe in an exam-focused study rather than burdening the aspirant with too much knowledge.