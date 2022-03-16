UPSC CSE 2023 - Prepp.in starts affordable coaching with 1000+ hours live classes

March 16, 2022 11:25 IST

Prepp-IAS GS Pre cum Main Foundation course is a uniquely designed course for comprehensive coverage of every aspect of the Preliminary and Mains stage of the UPSC Civil Services Examination. The course is conducted by young and dynamic educators who are well versed with the emerging demand of USPC CSE and understand the nerve of the exam. This foundation course is spread over approximately 18 months and 1000+ hours of live classes. Along with regular classes, it includes strategy sessions, doubt clearing sessions, test series (both mains and prelims), and mentorship sessions to ensure holistic preparation for UPSC CSE. The Prepp-IAS GS foundation course also covers current affairs weekly, fortnightly, and monthly basis. The course emphasis on intensive sessions for improving answer writing and essay writing skills to develop and inculcate better writing skills.

Every year, lakhs of candidates appear for UPSC CSE, out of which only ~0.1% of aspirants make it through the final interview stage. While hardwork is a key component of success in this exam, it is not the only one. The aspirant has to strategize and plan comprehensively, and the proper guidance at the right time is what makes a difference between a successful and unsuccessful candidate.

A plethora of coaching institutes have come up to help UPSC aspirants clear the examination, and the students get confused on which of these options will help them out the most in their journeys of civil services preparation.

Advertising

Advertising

This is where a relatively new but impressive name comes in, Prepp IAS. Prepp IAS has slowly been making its name in the field of UPSC CSE preparation. They have successfully launched a few courses in the past, and students’ response has been exceptional. They are known for their exam-oriented preparation and young teachers who have recently appeared for interviews and are well-versed with the UPSC CSE examination demand. Their free crash course for UPSC CSE has been appreciated widely by the student community, and there has been a demand for a more comprehensive course for some time now.

The foundation course of Prepp IAS for UPSC CSE 2023/24 has been launched keeping in mind each and every aspect of preparation. The course includes 1000+ hours of live classes along with personalized mentorship directly by educators. The details of this course can be checked on the Prepp IAS website. The course is conducted by faculties like Siddhartha Kumar (4 mains, 1interview), Sourabh Jain (2 interviews), Mohit Aggarwal (3 mains, 2 interviews), Sitender Chowdhary (1 mains, 1 interview), Sumant Kumar, and Mayuri Bhagwani. They have also roped in stalwart and highly experienced faculty like Mohammad Tarique sir, who has personally guided 250+ aspirants to succeed in UPSC CSE, including rank 3 (Junaid Ahmed), rank 11 (Pujya Priyadarshini), rank 12, rank 17, and many more.

Their foundation course has been divided into daily, weekly, fortnightly and Monthly segments to provide a seamless student journey and cater to each and every need of the students.

Daily activities - Attend Live Class > Revise through class notes > Attempt Static Quiz to gauge preparation

Weekly activities - Attend Current Affairs Class > Read Current affairs Notes > Attempt Current Affairs Quiz

Fortnightly activities - Attempt Sectional Prelims Mock > Attempt Sectional Mains Mock

Monthly activities - Attempt Full Subject Mock > Prelims and Mains > Track Progress and Mentoring > Revise Current Affairs through Monthly booklets.

The objective of the foundation course is to be a one-stop destination for civil services examination preparation. The Prepp IAS foundation course aims to provide genuine guidance, the right approach, and relevant content to maximize the chances of clearing the UPSC CSE 2023.

Batch Details

Batch Start Date - 30th April 2022

Batch Timing - Monday to Saturday, 8 pm to 11 pm

Batch Language - Hinglish

Valid till - Mains 2023

To contact Prepp.in , whatsapp@9289130503 or email at iasexam@prepp.in. To check out complete course details, visit Prepp IAS GS CSAT Foundation Course.