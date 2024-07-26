UPSC aspirants gain valuable insights from Unacademy’s summit jointly with The Hindu

Chennai: Unacademy and The Hindu conducted a two-day summit for civil service aspirants on July 20 and 21. Over 30,000 aspirants gathered valuable insights on current issues from leaders in diverse fields.

The summit, hosted on Unacademy’s platform, featured former cricketer and India coach VVS Laxman, actor Shefali Shah, MP Jairam Ramesh, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari, former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and All India Congress Committee General Secretary Sachin Pilot, political activist and academician Yogendra Yadav, Indian Olympic medallist Mary Kom, Additional DG Law and Order, Telangana Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, Suhasini Haidar, Diplomatic Affairs Editor at The Hindu, and Dr J Radhakrishnan, IAS, Secretary of the Food, Cooperation, and Consumer Protection Department.

Shefali Shah spoke about her film career and the importance of self-belief, emphasising that it is especially crucial for women leaders. VVS Laxman, in an interactive session, highlighted the importance of maintaining a positive mindset and advised students to focus on the solutions that problems can provide.

Jairam Ramesh addressed environmental challenges in India, stating, “We have issues of air, water and chemical contamination which are beginning to have public health impacts. COVID-19 was also a reflection of imbalance and loss of habitat and biodiversity that increased the vulnerability of humanity.”

Nitin Gadkari discussed India’s ongoing massive transformation, predicting that its infrastructure will soon be as advanced as that of the United States. He mentioned a pilot project involving electric vehicles for public transport in Nagpur and the forthcoming nationwide introduction of ethanol-blended fuel, which will benefit farmers. The minister addressed the students on ‘What will India’s infrastructure look like in 2030?’

Dr J Radhakrishnan discussed the role of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and the challenges in disaster management and public policy. He shared his experiences in handling various natural disasters, including the 2004 tsunami, at both district and state levels.

Indian Olympic medallist Mary Kom spoke about being ‘fearless in the face of adversity’, sharing her journey and offering tips on tackling stress, boosting confidence after failures, and her views on mandatory period leaves. IPS Mahesh Muralidhar spoke in detail about career paths via the UPSC exam and the responsibilities of Indian youth. He gave tips on preparation strategies, time management, and overcoming challenges students might face.

Yogendra Yadav discussed the idea of India, exploring the nation’s foundational principles, the obstacles it faces, and proposed strategies to address these challenges. Sachin Pilot spoke about “Indian Democracy in the 21st Century: Challenges and Opportunities,” while Suhasini Haidar highlighted the global impact of India’s cultural exports, such as yoga and Bollywood, along with its educational influence and proactive diplomatic engagements. She stressed the importance of leveraging these strengths to maintain and grow India’s influence on the global stage.

Speakers touched upon many aspects of governance and what UPSC aspirants should anticipate in their preparation journey.

