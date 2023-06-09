June 09, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

Gedee Technical Training Institute, Coimbatore, started in 2002, a pioneer in the implementation of German Dual Vocational and Education Training (VET) in India as per the standards defined by the Association of German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), Germany, proudly offers the following Courses.

Courses OFFERED: -

TECHNICIAN MECHATRONICS

2 years (NCVT course) + 2 years (AHK German Certificate+ Industrial Training)

Mechatronics is an interdisciplinary branch of engineering, that focus on mechanical, electronics, electrical and computer science aiming at the synergistic integration of all within the product design and manufacturing to improve or optimise its functionality.

TOOL AND DIE MAKER (DIES & MOULDS)

2 years (NCVT course) + 2 years (AHK German Certificate + Industrial Training)

Tool & Die maker (Dies & Moulds) is a highly skilled and specialized profession that requires intricate and precise fitment and machining jobs with exposure to modern techniques. A Tool maker (Dies & Moulds) should be capable of designing, selecting material and deciding on the manufacturing process of Dies and Moulds to a high degree of precision.

MACHINIST

2 years (NCVT course) + 1 Year (Industrial Training)

Close tolerance parts are necessary for all engineering applications. As such, the requirement calls for skilled machinist with knowledge of modern quality systems and precise manufacturing techniques using highly sophisticated machines and tools. This course is devised in such a way that each trainee gets ample opportunity to see, learn and practice the trade with relevant theory.

WELDER (GMAW & GTAW)

1 year (NCVT course)

During the one-year duration of the “Welder (GMAW & GTAW)” trade, a candidate is trained on Professional Skill, Professional Knowledge, Engineering Drawing, Workshop Calculation & Science, and Employability Skill related to the job role.

WELDER (WELDING & INSPECTION)

1 Year (NCVT course)

During the one-year duration of Welder (Welding & Inspection), a candidate is trained on subjects Professional Skill, Professional Knowledge, Engineering Drawing, Workshop Science & Calculation and Employability Skills related to job role. The practical skills are imparted in simple to complex manner & simultaneously theory subject is taught in the same fashion to apply cognitive knowledge while executing task. The practical part starts with basic welding work viz. gas welding, arc gouging etc. and performing different testing methods.

Post Diploma Courses

TOOL DESIGN -1 Year

Tool design is a specialised phase of tool engineering. A tool design specialist devotes his entire working time to design tools. The basic task of the tool designer is to provide drawing or model of a tool or set of tools to produce the part / assembly. A tool designer must know manufacturing procedures and Standards. The tool designer must understand how tools perform their functions. A mastery of drafting and modelling techniques are essential to a tool designer. 70% of the total training period is provided for practical and the remaining 30% is allotted for theoretical studies.

MECHATRONICS & AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGY-

1 Year

Mechatronics integrates the classical fields of mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer engineering and information technology to establish basic principles for a contemporary Engineering design methodology.

Online Application Available

Visit : www.gttiinfo.com

Contact: 9944966893 / 9994918884

Courses commences from July2023.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”