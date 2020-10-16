Unlock the celebrations this festive season by driving home a Mercedes-Benz!

16 October 2020 20:17 IST

Take a moment and rewind to January 2020. Remember the heady anticipation of a year that promised to be perfect, starting with the numerical itself? Journeys were chalked out, family get-togethers and college re-unions were planned and vacations with loved ones were pencilled in for the months ahead. And then a vicious pandemic put paid to our plans for a large part of the year. It was a colourless Holi, a lacklustre Id and a sombre Raksha Bandhan.

But the curtain of interminable lockdowns is now lifting, slowly but surely. Spirits are reviving and cheer is returning with every phase of unlock that's being ushered in. So what if the first half of 2020's festivities were spent locked in, without visiting friends, having relatives over and using precious weekends for holidays? It's time we made the most of 2020 in the season of festivities that's about to roll!

Rejoice with those you care for!

The harsh summer and wet monsoon are behind us and the festivals of winter beckon us to keep our worries aside and celebrate life. It is a time to reconnect with colleagues you had lost touch with, extended family you haven't kept up with and friends you haven’t bonded with. Make time to get in touch again to wish each other during the festival season, by having virtual get-togethers, or if possible, planning events with adequate social distancing measures. It's time to give your house a festive makeover, and time to step out in style in the latest dictates of fashion. Feeling good was never so important as now!

Give yourself a break!

You have worked hard through the lockdown, battling work stress and fatigue. You've come up trumps through it all, persevering through the clouds for the silver lining that's finally emerging. So, make sure you give yourself some breathing space this festive season by taking some days off from work to spend time to celebrate. Make time to indulge in some self-care with spa sessions and open air workouts to help you look and feel your best!

Unlock the celebrations!

There has been no opportunity to escape the confines of home just to feel the breeze, to soak in the salty ocean air or the cool mists of a mountainside for months now. This festival season, take a break from the humdrum of city life to get on the road and feast on the sights and sounds of the great outdoors. Do it in style in the company of your loved ones with a car you have always wanted to own! What better way to do it than with Mercedes-Benz, which is combining innovative ownership solutions this festive season with its exemplary world class products you have always admired!

This is the time to indulge yourself with some luxury motoring across the country - whether you are planning a weekend gateway with family or a short vacation with your friends or colleagues. This is the time to unlock new journeys as you recreate and relive exciting moments and create some lovely memories to last you into the next year. The country is opening up in degrees and it's time you discovered all the places you have been meaning to explore in your luxury car that's completely safe and laden with intuitive and connected technology. It's even easier to get the adrenaline going with Mercedes offering to let you drive home select models at never before ownership solutions.

Mercedes-Benz showrooms across the country are opening up, following all the social distancing protocols and adhering to all safety and sanitization measures to make sure your dream car is delivered safely into your hands. To make owning a Mercedes-Benz even simpler, the company has passed on some exciting benefits to customers under its new "Unlock with Mercedes-Benz" campaign. You can now drive home your own Merc at up to 40% lower EMIs, with C-Class starting at Rs 39,999, GLC at Rs 44,444, and E-Class at Rs 49,999.

These plans come inclusive of complimentary first-year insurance, maintenance, assured buy-back, extended warranty, easy upgrades, and guaranteed future value of your car (ROI of 7.99%). At the end of your EMI tenure, you can also upgrade your Merc to a brand new one, with an opportunity to upgrade up to three new cars over the course of six years.

Safety is key!

Rigorously tested safety measures are the hallmark of every Mercedes-Benz car. It may be the last word in luxury, but time-tested engineering, intuitive technology and aesthetically-done ergonomics combine to give you the feeling of comfort and security that's unmatched by any global standard. With customer safety at the top of the company's priority, Mercedes-Benz makes sure every car comes integrated with intelligently-networked and 24/7 safety and assistance systems. Every vehicle is equipped with Breakdown Management services, Emergency Call services and Information Call and me Call Services that connect you instantly to the appropriate service agency for the most prompt service.

With so much on offer, why keep your aspirations on hold for longer? Festivals are a time to celebrate life, and 2020 has shown us that life itself is a great reason to celebrate! Go ahead, unlock the celebrations this festive season and bring home the Mercedes-Benz you have always dreamed of!

