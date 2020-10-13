Unlock Fitness with Sugar Free without worrying about side-effects*

2020 has seen the ‘new normal’ change every day and our body is no exception to that. During these last few months of lockdown what we have realized is that our fitness quotient has been thoroughly ignored. We have unconsciously become couch potatoes who eat everything & have lost a sense of control or discipline. While constantly snacking on unhealthy foods, our calorie-intake has increased alarmingly & this coupled with hardly any physical exercise has led to an increase in our weight. However, with India having now entered the unlock phase, it is of utmost importance that we also unlock fitness by ensuring that we maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

And while we act on our fitness by starting exercising or cutting down on oily food, one of the easiest ways to do so is to cut down on sugar consumption. Most of us feel that we hardly consume any sugar, but even the 2 cups of tea/coffee that we consume with sugar in it can have a big impact. For example, if you are adding 2 teaspoons of sugar in each cup of tea/coffee, & just have tea/coffee only twice daily, this will amount to approx. 80 calories from added sugar. You will need to walk for 2kms^ to burn off these calories consumed from sugar. Yes, 2kms! But cutting down sugar doesn’t mean you have to give up on the sweetness in your tea or coffee. Just replace your regular sugar with low-calorie sweeteners like Sugar Free. Low-calorie sweeteners like Sugar free provide the same sweetness of sugar without any calories. As per the scientific literature, low calorie sweetener may help in weight management when used to replace sugar in the diet by reducing the net energy intake.

These sweeteners available in the market are thoroughly investigated and their safety is confirmed by many credible bodies. The key ingredients of these sugar substitutes like aspartame, sucralose, and stevia have been recognized safe by US FDA & by JECFA, an international scientific expert committee administered jointly by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and WHO. In India, Low-calorie sweeteners are regulated by FSSAI and are safe* for consumption. So you don’t need to worry about the safety aspect of these sweeteners

With half the battle won through simple kitchen changes like this, we are one step closer to achieving our fitness goal and getting back into shape, be it physically or mentally. Cutting down sugar goes a long way in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This small addition to your routine, without having to give up on your sweetness criteria will not only help you enjoy your favorite beverages & sweets but will also help you #UnlockFitness. What are you waiting for? It’s time to go Sugar Free!

Note:

Adults should undertake at least 45 minutes of physical activity of moderate intensity for at least 5 days in a week. Regular physical activity along with a balanced diet helps in weight management.

1 tsp (5g) sugar is equivalent to 20 kcal.

^Calculated basis, energy expenditure for 60 kg reference man on walking 4 (km/hr) is approx. 160 kcal. Calories burned during walking will depend on body weight and many other factors. Reference: Dietary Guidelines for Indians - A manual, NIN, ICMR, 2011.

#Ashwell, M., Gibson, S., Bellisle, F., Buttriss, J., Drewnowski, A., Fantino, M., . . . La Vecchia, C. (2020). Expert consensus on low-calorie sweeteners: Facts, research gaps and suggested actions. Nutrition Research Reviews, 33(1), 145-154. doi:10.1017/S0954422419000283

*As per published literature on APIs.

ADI (Acceptable daily intake) for Sucralose is 5 mg/kg body weight/day and Aspartame is 40 mg/kg body weight/day

ADI for Steviol Glycoside is 4 mg/ kg body weight/day

Aspartame is not recommended for Phenylketonurics

SugarFree Gold & Natura contains artificial sweeteners and is for calorie conscious. They are not recommended for children