Understanding Speech Delay In Children

December 21, 2022 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST

As a parent, it is important that you understand that children need to be cared for by doctors trained in the pediatric speciality. Pediatric neurology deals with the developing brain as compared to adult neurology that looks after mature brains.

One of the common clinical condition that has been on the rise due to COVID imposed social isolation is speech delay in young children. There has been an increase in the prevalence of autism globally from 62/10,000 in 2012 to 100/10,000 in 2022. This translates to an incidence rate of approximately 1 in 500 children which is more than the incidence of Down’s syndrome (1:800).

ADVERTISEMENT

Language and social communication is one of the domains that we evaluate during developmental assessment of children during the first 2 years of their life.

The development of language is based on multiple factors such as genetic factors, environmental factors and intact hearing. Receptive speech, i.e comprehension of commands largely depends on normal hearing whereas expressive speech depends on genetic factors, stimulation from the environment at home and anatomical restrictions such as tongue tie.

Other factors that also affect speech are conditions where there has been an insult to the brain at birth or in the first 1 year due to causes such as low oxygen levels (hypoxia), low blood sugars (hypoglycemia), severe brain infections (meningitis/encephalitis) or seizures.

Autism or autism spectrum disorder (ASD) encompasses a range of speech delay that affect children less than 5 years of age. One must understand that this means that not all affected children are the same in their clinical presentations.

One of the common cause that is recurring in these cases is the increased exposure of young children to digital devices such as television, mobile phones and I-pads. This curtails the child to observe things in their immediate environment and to pick up language and communication cues from the conversations that take place around them.

As a consequence, children tend to show lack of response to their name or lack of interest in social interaction. They also develop repetitive behaviour and rigid adherence to a routine in which they find comfort. Their food preferences become restricted and they develop odd responses to sensory stimulation such as light/noise/touch/textures.

Some children may also carry some abnormalities in their genes which may predispose them to develop autistic features when there is a lack of stimulation in their environment. The risk is higher if there is an affected sibling or family member.

They may also show features of other behavioral disorders such as attention deficit hyperactivity (ADHD)

The treatment of ASD requires a multi-disciplinary approach that comprises of

Pediatric Neurology

Occupational therapy

Psychology

Speech therapy

Child and adolescent psychiatry

Some therapists practice putting these children on dairy free and gluten free diet during the treatment. Although, these measures have shown benefit in some cases, it is important to understand that these children already may have restricted food behaviour and supplementation with essential micro nutrients (vitamins and minerals) may be necessary if parents choose to follow these diets.

The outcome of therapies is quite good in children with just expressive speech delay as compared to children with primary or genetic ASD. The usual duration of therapy is between 6-12 months and it is important to maintain consistency during this period. Frequently changing therapists may be overwhelming for the child.

Few ways in which we can prevent speech delay are

Preconception and during pregnancy

maintain healthy diet and gentle exercise

taking supplements - iron, folic acid, vitamin D

adequate control of sugar, BP and thyroid

vaccinations as per advise

Young children (<2 years)

limiting screen time (AAP recommends zero screen time for children <2 years)

improve interaction with the child - engage them in play often

graded exposure to textures, lights, etc

healthy diet

Dr Prerna Choudhury,Consultant, Paediatric Neurologist, MBBS, MD (Ped), MRCPCH (UK), Fellowship in Paediatric Neurology (UK), Diploma in UK Medical Practice

Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Health City, Visakhapatnam

This article is part of the sponsored content programme