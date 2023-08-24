August 24, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

Owning a car is undoubtedly a convenience that adds comfort and freedom to our daily lives. However, it also comes with its fair share of risks. From unexpected accidents to natural calamities, your beloved car can be vulnerable to a range of potential threats. This is where car insurance steps in to protect you from financial losses. In this article, we will explore the key aspects of car insurance, its coverage benefits, and the importance of using a car insurance calculator to make informed decisions.

What is Comprehensive Car Insurance?

It is a comprehensive protection plan that goes beyond the minimum legal requirements of third-party liability insurance. While third-party insurance covers damages and injuries caused to third parties, comprehensive insurance provides additional coverage for damages to your own vehicle. It acts as a safety net against a wide array of risks, giving you peace of mind on the road.

It typically covers the following risks:

Accidents: Whether it’s a minor fender bender or a major collision, comprehensive insurance covers the repair costs for your car, sparing you from significant out-of-pocket expenses. Theft and Vandalism: In case your car is stolen or damaged due to vandalism, comprehensive insurance will reimburse you for the vehicle’s value, helping you recover your loss. Natural Disasters: Comprehensive insurance protects your car from damage caused by natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, and more. Fire and Explosions: If your car is damaged due to a fire or explosion, comprehensive insurance will cover the repair or replacement costs. Falling Objects and Missiles: Comprehensive insurance also covers damages caused by falling objects or missiles, providing coverage against unforeseen incidents. Civil Disturbances: In the event of riots or civil disturbances damaging your car, comprehensive insurance ensures you’re financially shielded. Animal Collisions: Comprehensive insurance extends its coverage to damages caused by collisions with animals, such as hitting a deer on the road.

Risks That Are Not Covered

While comprehensive car insurance in India offers extensive coverage, there are certain risks and situations that are typically excluded from the policy. It is essential for car owners to be aware of these exclusions to avoid any surprises during a claim. Here are some common risks that are not covered under car insurance in India:

General Wear and Tear: Car insurance is meant to protect against sudden and accidental damages. It doesn’t cover regular wear and tear of the vehicle due to age, usage, or inadequate maintenance. Mechanical or Electrical Breakdown: If your car breaks down due to a mechanical or electrical failure, the repair costs are usually not covered by standard car insurance. However, some insurers offer additional add-ons for engine protection that may cover such damages. Driving Without a Valid Licence: If you or anyone driving your car does not have a valid driving licence or is driving with a suspended licence, any claims arising during such incidents will not be covered. Driving When Intoxicated: If an accident occurs while the driver is intoxicated due to alcohol, drugs, or other substances, the car insurance policy will not cover any damages, injuries, or liabilities arising from such incidents. Consequential Damages: Comprehensive four-wheeler insurance typically covers damages to the insured vehicle directly. It does not cover consequential damages, such as losses incurred due to the car’s breakdown, like missed appointments or loss of personal belongings. Commercial Use: If your private car is used for commercial purposes, such as for ride-sharing services or delivery, any damages or accidents that occur during such commercial use will not be covered under a standard private car insurance policy. Illegal Activities: If the car is being used for illegal activities or involved in criminal acts, any damages or liabilities arising from such activities will not be covered. Nuclear War and Acts of Terrorism: Damage caused by nuclear war, acts of terrorism, or other war-like situations are usually excluded from standard car insurance policies. Depreciation: In case of a claim, the insurance company will factor in the depreciation of car parts while settling the claim amount, which means the insured will need to bear a portion of the repair or replacement costs. Unnamed Driver: If the car is being driven by someone who is not named in the insurance policy and does not have the required permissions, any claims arising from such incidents may be denied.

It’s important to note that these exclusions can vary slightly between insurance providers and the specific terms and conditions mentioned in the policy document. It is advisable to thoroughly read the policy document and clarify any doubts with the insurance provider to understand the exact exclusions before purchasing car insurance in India.

If there are specific risks that you want coverage for, you can inquire about additional add-ons or riders to enhance your policy’s protection. Moreover, you can use a car insurance calculator to ensure that your desired coverage is accessible to you at the most reasonable price by comparing various comprehensive four-wheeler insurance policies.

Additional Benefits

Aside from the standard coverage, comprehensive car insurance often offers additional benefits that further enhance your protection:

a. Personal Accident Cover: Many comprehensive policies include personal accident cover for the driver and passengers, providing compensation in case of accidental injuries or fatalities.

b. No Claim Bonus (NCB): A comprehensive policy allows you to earn a No Claim Bonus for every claim-free year, which leads to a reduction in the premium during policy renewal.

c. Roadside Assistance: Some insurers offer complimentary roadside assistance as an add-on, providing help in case of breakdowns, flat tires, or emergency fuel delivery.

d. Engine Protection: You can opt for an engine protection add-on, covering damages to the engine due to water ingression or oil leakage.

In Conclusion…

Comprehensive car insurance is a crucial safeguard against the numerous risks that your car may encounter. Its extensive coverage ensures that you are financially protected from accidents, theft, natural disasters, and more. Utilising a car insurance calculator empowers you to make informed decisions, customise your coverage, and compare quotes from multiple insurers.

Remember, while choosing comprehensive car insurance, focus on getting the coverage that best suits your needs and budget. Drive confidently, knowing that your car is protected by a comprehensive insurance policy that has you covered in any unforeseen situation. Stay safe and enjoy the freedom of the road!

