  1. General Wear and Tear: Car insurance is meant to protect against sudden and accidental damages. It doesn’t cover regular wear and tear of the vehicle due to age, usage, or inadequate maintenance.
  2. Mechanical or Electrical Breakdown: If your car breaks down due to a mechanical or electrical failure, the repair costs are usually not covered by standard car insurance. However, some insurers offer additional add-ons for engine protection that may cover such damages.
  3. Driving Without a Valid Licence: If you or anyone driving your car does not have a valid driving licence or is driving with a suspended licence, any claims arising during such incidents will not be covered.
  4. Driving When Intoxicated: If an accident occurs while the driver is intoxicated due to alcohol, drugs, or other substances, the car insurance policy will not cover any damages, injuries, or liabilities arising from such incidents.
  5. Consequential Damages: Comprehensive four-wheeler insurance typically covers damages to the insured vehicle directly. It does not cover consequential damages, such as losses incurred due to the car’s breakdown, like missed appointments or loss of personal belongings.
  6. Commercial Use: If your private car is used for commercial purposes, such as for ride-sharing services or delivery, any damages or accidents that occur during such commercial use will not be covered under a standard private car insurance policy.
  7. Illegal Activities: If the car is being used for illegal activities or involved in criminal acts, any damages or liabilities arising from such activities will not be covered.
  8. Nuclear War and Acts of Terrorism: Damage caused by nuclear war, acts of terrorism, or other war-like situations are usually excluded from standard car insurance policies.
  9. Depreciation: In case of a claim, the insurance company will factor in the depreciation of car parts while settling the claim amount, which means the insured will need to bear a portion of the repair or replacement costs.
  10. Unnamed Driver: If the car is being driven by someone who is not named in the insurance policy and does not have the required permissions, any claims arising from such incidents may be denied.