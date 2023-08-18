Understanding Home Loan Interest Rates: Securing the Best Deal

August 18, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

Home loans are a long-term experience. Most home loan borrowers opt for a long and flexible repayment tenor even if at the back of their mind, loan prepayment and becoming debt-free quickly remains their biggest priority. Homebuyers planning to fund their property purchase with a home loan must keep a few things in mind. First, they must use a home loan eligibility calculator to figure out the loan amount they can avail of and never apply for a loan amount higher than they qualify for. Second, they must choose their loan tenor wisely. While one must try and become debt-free quickly, in their attempt to do so, they must never make their EMIs unaffordable. Opting for EMIs higher than one can afford leads to cases of loan defaults, which in turn, reduces one’s chances of being able to avail of a loan in the future. Lastly, homebuyers must negotiate for a low home loan interest rate. The home loan interest rate one gets offered determines the affordability of the home loan. A low-interest rate will help you keep your EMIs affordable and also minimize the cost of borrowing the loan.

This article shares with its readers some handy tips on what they can do to avail of the lowest interest rate on their home loan.

Tips on What You Can Do to Avail of a Low Home Loan Interest Rate:

1. Maintain an Excellent Credit Score

A credit score is a three-digit number between 300 and 900 that is indicative of a borrower’s ability to repay their loan on time. An excellent credit score is a credit score in the range of 750 to 900. An individual can receive a credit score in this range only by practicing rigorous financial discipline, always paying loan EMIs and credit card bills on time, not applying for loans too often, and maintaining a low credit utilization ratio. Borrowers who have an excellent credit score get offered the lowest home loan interest rates as lenders see zero to minimum risk in lending these borrowers money.

2. Maintain a Low FOIR

FOIR is a term commonly used in the lending business. FOIR stands for the fixed obligation-to-income ratio. An individual’s FOIR tells lenders the percentage of their total income that is going towards the repayment of loans. A high FOIR can prove detrimental to your chances of availing of a loan on low home loan interest rates. A high FOIR means that a considerable portion of the borrower’s/applicant’s income is already going towards covering debt and therefore, the likeliness of the home loan applicant defaulting on loan repayment is high. Applicants who wish to be considered for the lowest home loan interest rates that a lender offers must keep their FOIR below 40%. If you have too many loans already try foreclosing a few small ones to bring down your FOIR and increase your chances of availing of a home loan on low interest rates.

3. Pay a Higher Down Payment

Under home loans, lenders sanction 70% to 85% of a property’s value as a loan. The homebuyer must pay the remaining amount in the form of a down payment. In the case of low-value homes, the LTV ratio can go up to 85%, and therefore, applicants aren’t required to save for a hefty down payment. However, in the case of high-value loans, lenders do not sanction more than 70% of the property’s value as a loan. The concept of the down payment is important as it helps lenders minimize the chances of loan default by ensuring the loan owner has a stake in the property. The risk for the lender also goes down in the case of low LTV-ratio home loans, i.e. when a home loan borrower makes a higher down payment than required or is the norm and therefore, lenders offer their best or lowest home loan interest rates to borrowers who pay a higher down payment than needed.

4. Apply with a Lender with Whom You Already Have an Excellent Relationship

It is not surprising that lenders offer their best home loan deals to their most loyal customers and oldest clients. So, to be considered for a low-interest home loan, apply first to the lender with whom you already have a good and long-standing relationship.

5. Go for a Joint Home Loan

Lenders decide the home loan interest rates to be offered to a home loan applicant based on factors, such as age, income, credit score, etc. In the case of joint home loans, lenders decide the home loan amount and the rate of interest to be offered based on the combined income and credit score of the co-applicants. When two people apply for a loan together, they obviously also have higher repayment capacity, which reduces the chances of loan default. Thus, when an applicant adds a co-applicant, someone with an excellent credit score and repayment capacity and a good monthly income, one’s chances of getting approved for a loan on low-interest rates automatically increase.

6. Opt for a Home Loan Balance Transfer

Home loan balance transfer refers to the process of transferring one’s home loan from one’s current lender to another offering better loan terms and conditions. In the majority of cases, home loan borrowers opt for a home loan balance transfer to benefit from a lower home loan interest rate. However, in some cases, a borrower may also choose to switch lenders to avail of a top-up loan or get the option to change their loan tenor or interest rate regime. Home loan balance transfers, when opted for to benefit from a reduced interest rate, prove useful only when opted for during the early years of one’s loan tenor. Further, switching lenders requires one to pay a fee and sometimes, even a penalty, and therefore, this facility must be opted for after careful deliberation and planning.

Final Words

If you are planning to avail yourself of a home loan, know that you are making a commitment that will at least go on for a decade or so. Remaining honest with such a long commitment is not easy, especially if you are in the face of a financial emergency. A low home loan interest rate allows home loan borrowers to honor their EMI commitment even when the going gets tough. Home loan borrowers must also set aside an emergency fund so that they have enough money to keep them from defaulting on loan repayment in the face of a financial emergency.

