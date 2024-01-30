Understanding Birth Defects (Congenital Conditions): A Guide for Expectant Mother

January 30, 2024 02:12 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST

According to WHO, an overall 2,40,000 newborns die globally within 28 days of birth every year due to congenital disorders or birth defects. There are various types of congenital disorder which includes heart defects, neural tube defects, and chromosomal disorders like Down’s syndrome.

There are several causes and risk factors associated with congenital disorders. One of the main reasons is Genetic history which is one of the major deciding factors of abnormalities that occur in a baby. Advanced maternal age increases the risk of abnormalities including Down syndrome. Environmental factors like maternal infections, overexposure to radiation, air pollutants, and nutritional deficiency, drugs can cause birth defects in infants.

Common Types of Birth Defects:

Structural Defects: Structural birth defects involve abnormalities in the development of a baby’s body parts. This can include issues with the heart, brain, spine, limbs, or other organs. Conditions such as cleft lip, heart and neural tube defects fall into this category. Chromosomal Abnormalities: Chromosomal abnormalities result from errors in the number or structure of chromosomes. Down syndrome, for example, is caused by an extra chromosome 21. Prenatal screening tests can help identify these abnormalities. Functional Defects: Functional birth defects affect how an organ or body system works. These may not be immediately shown at birth but can become visible as the child grows. Conditions like metabolic disorders or congenital heart diseases fall into this category.

Preventive and Early Detection Although it is not possible to avoid every birth abnormality, pregnant women can lower their risk and maximise early identification by doing the following:

Prenatal Care: To track the growth of the unborn child and identify any potential problems early on, routine prenatal checkups which includes detailed ultrasounds and blood tests are essential. Prompt intervention has the potential to enhance results greatly. Healthy Lifestyle: Having a balanced diet, getting regular exercise, abstaining from drugs, and leading a healthy lifestyle both before and during pregnancy can all help to make pregnancy healthier. Genetic Counseling: Genetic counseling offers helpful perspectives and alternatives for risk management for those with a family history of birth abnormalities or genetic illnesses. Prenatal Testing: Several prenatal tests, including blood and ultrasound examinations, can be used to find possible birth abnormalities. These tests give expectant mothers information so they can decide on their pregnancy with knowledge.

Understanding birth defects is a critical aspect of prenatal care that empowers expectant mothers to take proactive steps for a healthier delivery. While the majority of pregnancies result in healthy babies, knowledge about risk factors, prevention strategies, and early detection can make a significant difference. Adopt a comprehensive approach to prenatal care, including regular check-

ups, a healthy lifestyle, and informed decision-making ensures that expectant mothers can navigate their pregnancy journey with confidence and care.

Dr. URVASHI SEHGAL, MBBS, MD (OBST & GYNAE)

Senior Consultant - Gynecology and Obstetrics

Rosewalk by Rainbow Hospitals, Delhi

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

