Unacademy to help Common Admission Test (CAT) aspirants through Unacademy CAT Workshops

13 June 2020 21:13 IST

India, June 13, 2020 - Unacademy, India's largest learning platform, is conducting a 7-day workshop for CAT aspirants through its Unacademy CAT Workshops – Basics program. The entire workshop will focus on the 7 topics required for CAT and will be covered by 7 Top Educators in the CAT preparatory circle. These workshops will start from June 14 and will continue till June 20, 2020. This will be followed by a test series on June 20 and a detailed analysis of the test on the same day. The workshops are highly recommended for aspirants looking to crack the CAT 2020 or CAT 2021 exams.

The full length mock test will cover topics such as Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehensions. The content for the test has been specifically curated to offer insights to the aspirants on their preparation.

The process for aspirants to be a part of the workshop series is simple. They just need to login to the Unacademy CAT Workshops- Basics page and enrol themselves.

Praveen Tyagi, a Top Educator for CAT preparations with Unacademy said, “Mathematics can neither be changed nor be made easy, but for CAT, we study Quantitative Ability which can be simplified with research and shortcuts. The Unacademy CAT Workshop can help the students work on their strengths and improve their knowledge.”

Shabna Shahab, another Top Educator at Unacademy said, “This Unacademy CAT Workshop is a great platform for students to test their knowledge and learn by experience. I recommend every student preparing for CAT to be a part of this workshop.”

Workshop Details:

Title: Unacademy CAT Workshops – Basics

Timeline: June 14 to June 20, 2020

Timing: 5:00 PM to 12:00 PM (Everyday)

Day Date Subject Educator Sunday 14-June Algebra Bharat Gupta Monday 15-June Data Interpretation Raghwendra Pratap Singh Tuesday 16-June Arithmetic Praveen Tyagi Wednesday 17-June Logical Reasoning Riya Aggarwal Thursday 18-June Geometry Sameer Sardana Friday 19-June Reading Comprehension Shabana Shahab Saturday 20-June Workshops Assessment Test. + Analysis Manoj Mahajan , Gopal Jee , Anupam Mishra

About Unacademy:

Unacademy is an education technology platform founded by Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, and Hemesh Singh in 2015. It was started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Unacademy is India’s largest learning platform that brings expert educators together with millions of students in need of quality education. With more than 10,000 registered Educators and 13 million learners, Unacademy is changing the way India learns. The Unacademy group consists of Unacademy Subscription, Wifistudy, Chamomile Tea with Toppers and Let’s Crack it Brands. The company is backed by prominent investors such as General Atlantic, Facebook, Sequoia India, SAIF Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, Steadview Capital, and Blume Ventures.

To know more, download Unacademy Learning App from Play Store, App Store or visit us at https://unacademy.com/