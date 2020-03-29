Unacademy to conduct free full-length UPSC CSE Prelims – General Studies Paper Mock Tests for 2020 UPSC aspirants

India, March 27, 2020: India's largest learning platform, Unacademy, is conducting the UPSC CSE Championship, offering five full length free mock tests on its platform for UPSC aspirants looking to appear for the CSE Prelims 2020 - General Studies paper. The test series will be conducted as per the format and the difficulty level of the actual exam.

The top 20 rankers for each of the five mock tests will be given free one year access to Unacademy Subscription, which consists of structured and comprehensive courses through Live Classes, unlimited access to practice tests, quizzes, and peer discussions. It will also provide them with access to test series, personalized feedback, and one-on-one interactions with educators to clear their doubts and queries.

The tests have been curated by the biggest names in the UPSC preparatory circle, including veterans such as Mrunal Patel, Rakesh Verma and Atish Mathur; all of whom are educators on the Unacademy platform. These educators will also engage with the aspirants through a detailed online analysis and discussion after each exam, which will be free to attend for all.

The process for aspirants to take these tests is simple. They just need to login to the Unacademy UPSC Championship page, enrol themselves, and take the tests.

Speaking about Unacademy UPSC CSE Championship, Jatin Verma, Leading UPSC CSE Educator at Unacademy said, “The contemporary UPSC CSE preparation requires the aspirants to not just memorize the facts but be thorough with the concepts underlying those facts. Unacademy UPSC Championship is a one stop solution to check one’s preparation level vis-a-vis facts and concepts of various subjects. I am delighted to be a part of this online test series by Unacademy.”

"Exams are not only a test of knowledge, but also about the right approach, temperament and keeping calm under pressure. Unacademy UPSC Championship offers the perfect balance and has been meticulously designed to give the aspirants correct feedback on their preparation” said Snehil Tripathi, Author, McGraw Hill Publications, Top Educator at Unacademy.

The mock tests will be held on the following dates:

29 March 2020 12 April 2020 26 April 2020 10 May 2020 24 May 2020

About Unacademy:

Unacademy is an education technology platform founded by Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh in 2015. It was started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Unacademy is India’s largest learning platform that brings expert Educators together with millions of students in need of quality education. With a growing network of more than 10,000 registered Educators and 13 million learners, Unacademy is changing the way India learns. The Unacademy group consists of Unacademy, Unacademy Subscription, Wifistudy, Chamomile Tea with Toppers and Let’s Crack it Brands. The company is backed by prominent investors such as General Atlantic, Facebook, Sequoia India, SAIF Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, Steadview Capital, and Blume Ventures.

To know more download Unacademy Learning App from Play Store, App Store or visit us at https://unacademy.com/