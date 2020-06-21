Unacademy Summit: A 3-Day Conclave for Civil Services Aspirants

Bangalore, India

21 June 2020 10:42 IST

The virtual summit will help learners get complete guidance for UPSC CSE examination

Sessions to be conducted by leading Civil Servants, Top Unacademy Educators and famous personalities like shri. Pranab Mukherjee, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Dr. Kiran Bedi, Kapil Dev, Jairam Ramesh, Rajkummar Rao and more

Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform, today announced that they will be organizing a 3-day live virtual summit for all UPSC aspirants across the country from June 26 - 28, 2020. The Unacademy Summit will provide learners with an opportunity to connect with Top Educators, Civil Servants, and the senior leadership team at Unacademy to gain insights on cracking one of the toughest examinations in the country.

The virtual summit spanning across three days will include sessions from IAS and IPS officers namely Armstrong Pame, Prashant Nair, Roopa DM, along with Unacademy’s Top Educators such as Mrunal Patel, Sunil Singh, Deepanshu Singh, Sumit Kapoor, Atish Mathur and others. Additionally, well known personalities from different fields such as Pranab Mukherjee, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Dr. Kiran Bedi, Kapil Dev, Jairam Ramesh, D P Agrawal, Rajkummar Rao, will also be conducting live sessions to share their experiences and success stories with the learners.

The summit will cover all queries and general doubts of aspirants such as the future prospects of pursuing Civil Services as a career, the most appropriate strategy to prepare for the UPSC exam, quick and handy tips for preparation, maintaining a balance between personal and academic life as well as the importance of mental and physical wellness while preparing for the exam. The summit will also keep the learners and speakers engaged by organising sessions, workshops, panel discussions, strategy for optional subjects and activities for learners such as essay writing and more.

Advertising

Advertising

To view the complete schedule and be a part of the summit, learners can visit the Unacademy Summit page and register for free.

Mrunal Patel, Top Educator at Unacademy said, “For UPSC CSE, Unacademy has a large volume of structured educational videos and study material on its platform, that any candidate from any part of India, can access from the convenience of their homes. This Unacademy Summit is a continuation of Unacademy’s initiatives to help aspirants prepare for competitive exams.”

Sidharth Arora, Top Educator at Unacademy said, “The road to a long journey starts with a small step and a guiding hand. The Unacademy Summit has various speakers from different walks of life who will guide and motivate learners in their journey to crack the UPSC exam. Aspirants will benefit greatly by being a part of this summit.”

About Unacademy:

Unacademy is an education technology platform founded by Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh in 2015. It was started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Unacademy is India’s largest learning platform that brings expert Educators together with millions of learners in need of quality education. With a growing network of more than 10,000 registered Educators and 13 million learners, Unacademy is changing the way India learns. The Unacademy group consists of Unacademy, Unacademy Subscription, Wifistudy, Chamomile Tea with Toppers and Let’s Crack it Brands. The company is backed by prominent investors such as General Atlantic, Facebook, Sequoia India, SAIF Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, Steadview Capital, and Blume Ventures.

To know more download Unacademy Learning App from Play Store, App Store or visit us at https://unacademy.com/