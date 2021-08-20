Unacademy NEET – Collegedunia’s take on How potent the program is for the NEET Aspirants

Unacademy is offering coaching classes for over 50+ exams now and also hosts NEET coaching classes from 200+ faculty. Unacademy NEET has over 300+ batches running simultaneously by India’s top mentors. Students can opt for complete courses, single subject classes, test series or take mock tests. Students can choose batches as per their own preparation level for ex. beginners, advanced or droppers. We will discuss how this program with many custom options to pursue the preparation, helps student in qualifying NEET.

Started as a YouTube channel back in 2010, Unacademy now has a network of over 18,000 tutors offering preparation material, expert guidance, study notes and PDFs for aspirants. Unacademy offers free, as well as, subscription based online courses. These courses along with live classes, also provide students with some additional features like live doubt solving sessions. The most popular preparation courses include JEE Main, NEET, CAT and UPSC. At present, Unacademy App has around 5 million active users with more than 1 Billion views.

Why Join Unacademy: Features and Benefits

Unacademy provides both live and recorded classes. So in case you miss out on any class or you feel the need to revise some previously learnt topics, you have the access to revisit those classes.

Courses are designed as per the current exam pattern & syllabus along with doubt sessions and online quizzes

More than 5000 students watch the content delivered online by highly experienced teachers.

Test series along with regular mock tests and their detailed analysis will help you benchmark your preparation.

Unacademy has a team of some of the best educators of the country, including Prateek Jain (Physics expert, renowned to have produced top AIRs in the last few years). Subject experts who themselves have cracked competitive exams multiple times and also helped thousands of aspirants achieve their dreams.

For Unacademy NEET subscription, one can download Unacademy app or apply directly on website. There are two types of subscription models- Plus and Iconic offering daily live classes, mock tests, regular doubt solving sessions. For ICONIC Batch subscription, additional 1:1 mentorship, study material, personal mock test analysis and doubt clearing sessions are offered. The ICONIC subscription fee is INR 38,000 for 6 months and Plus Subscription is INR 28,000 for 6 months.

The Unacademy platform has been made with an aim and objective of providing a methodology for the best preparation.

Unacademy provides a managed calendar which usually maintains a complete record of all the classes attended by any student.

It involves a database of various specific details such as the name and classes of the educator in which one is interested in.

Quick consumer redressal mechanism is available through the application and over the call as well.

Unacademy is the first online platform to launch to live subscription classes , so that knowledge is not restricted by their geographical location . With the uncertainties going on due to COVID pandemic, Sitting at home and attending classes have become a boom for the aspiring students.