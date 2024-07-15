Unacademy and The Hindu join forces to empower CSE aspirants with a UPSC Summit

The Unacademy UPSC Summit, in collaboration with The Hindu is an initiative tailored exclusively for UPSC aspirants and provided at no cost to give aspirants an opportunity to learn from distinguished bureaucrats, policymakers, and esteemed educators. This joint initiative is dedicated to shaping tomorrow’s leaders.

Aspirants who join the summit will gain invaluable insights into UPSC preparation from top civil servants, exploring comprehensive strategies and expert guidance. Beyond exam preparation, the summit will delve into themes of leadership, change, and India’s future, providing aspirants with the knowledge and inspiration to drive positive change in society.

The Unacademy UPSC Summit 2024 will provide an unparalleled opportunity to learn from the best, deepen your understanding of India’s governance, and take a significant step towards realizing your UPSC dreams and contribute towards building India’s future.

Both distinguished speakers and Unacademy educators will participate, sharing knowledge on topics ranging from career guidance to improving India. The online Unacademy platform features a live chat where students can send in their questions, doubts, comments, and views, making the sessions more interactive and engaging.

The event scheduled for 20th and 21st July 2024 is already garnering significant interest. Anticipation is growing among students and educators alike, eager to participate in this enriching experience once again.

A diverse array of notable speakers from various walks of life will participate in the summit. This 2-day event will feature 18 sessions with 18 different speakers, each spanning 45 to 55 minutes.

Among the distinguished personalities gracing the event are

• Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways

• Suhasini Haidar, Diplomatic Affairs Editor, The Hindu

• Yogendra Yadav, Political Activist and Academician

• Shefali Shah, Indian Actor

• Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, IPS, Additional DG Railways and Road Safety, Telangana

• VVS Laxman, Former Cricketer and Indian Coach

• Jairam Ramesh, MP, Rajya Sabha, Karnataka

• Dr. J. Radhakrishnan, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Govt of Tamil Nadu, Commissioner, Chennai Corporation

Each of these distinguished speakers will bring a unique perspective, offering valuable lessons and inspiration to UPSC aspirants. The Unacademy UPSC Summit 2024, in association with The Hindu promises to be an insightful experience, empowering students with the knowledge, motivation, and guidance needed to excel in their civil services journey and beyond.

Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015. Started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010, Unacademy has empowered over 99 million learners through its online learning platform and offline centers. Unacademy was recently listed among the world’s top ed-tech companies by Time magazine and Statista. Unacademy’s online UPSC subscription provides comprehensive coverage of GS & CSAT and access to Prelims Crash Courses & Mains Quality Enrichment Program. It also provides ⁠⁠unlimited access to all batches and Prelims and Mains Test Series with evaluation. Additionally, 70+ CSE 2023 Rankers took Plus Courses.

“This article is part of the sponsored content programme”

