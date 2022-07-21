Turn your passion for gaming into a rewarding career

Hyderabad based, Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology (BSP) is one of the few colleges, which has laid the foundation and immensely contributed to the development of digital games in our country.

In the past decade, the college and its students have received many accolades for their achievements in developing games. Anand Dhavle is one of the proud alumni of Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology, who is currently working as a Gameplay Programmer at Tarsier Studios in Sweden. Here’s a candid chat with Dhavle, where he discusses his professional journey at length.

Tell us about your educational background?

I’m from Nagpur, Maharashtra. After 10 th standard, I chose computer science as a specialization for 11 th and 12 th. Subsequently, I decided to study game technology. Therefore, I opted to go to Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology to pursue graduation in Game Development and Computer Science, which not many other colleges were offering then.

How and when did you develop interest in gaming?

I always enjoyed playing games and I was also fascinated to learn how games were made. I started coding when I was in school and there exactly when it all started with me executing my passion for programming to make games.

Can you share your memories with Backstage Pass (BSP)?

It was fantastic; we had some of the best faculty, who put in a lot of effort to help me and my other classmates to develop interest in different subjects we were studying there. As a part of our project in 3rd and the final year, we actually got to apply our on campus learning into making games that we would be able to play with our friends. Among other subjects, gameplay programming in 3rd year was one of my favorites because we got to make new features in the existing games of the highest standard. We were also guided and mentored by industry leaders who have already developed well known games. We got to learn how a ‘feature’ is developed from scratch and how it is implemented.

One best thing about BSP?

The best part of Backstage Pass is you get to meet and interact with people with common interests for developing games.

In addition, we had the freedom to actually collaborate with our classmates and with people from other streams like design or art to make amazing technology products with them.

How did your life change after your graduation from BSP?

I got an internship at ‘PurpleTalk’, at the end of my third year itself. So, after graduation, I found a job easily because I already had experience working on Game Development.

I was actually looking for a job in a small studio or a start-up because we get to learn more in such set-ups. I found a job at ‘June gaming’ in Pune. I got to work on some really nice games there. A few games that I worked on have nearly 10 million downloads. It was great to see so many people playing with a feature that I have developed. It being a startup, I had to take up a lot of responsibilities, which helped me a lot as a gaming developer to shape my career.

Later on, I wanted to work on console games so I joined ‘Sumo Digital’, Pune. There I got to work on a PlayStation 5 launch title, which was my first foray into console gaming.

When did you move to your current job in Sweden?

I currently work as a Gameplay Programmer at Tarsier Studios. I played their game ‘ little nightmares’ and I really enjoyed it. Then I happened to check their website, where they had an opening and I simply applied for it. After a couple of days, I got a call from them for an interview and I got the offer. One of the main reasons why I chose this job is because it’s a small indie studio which makes amazing games. Having a bit of a AAA gaming experience helps a lot in getting jobs outside the country.

Anand Dhavle, BSP Alumni and Gameplay Programmer at Tarsier Studios

Do you see any difference working in an Indian company vs working in Sweden?

Here in Sweden, game companies take a lot of creative risks. If there’s something new, they will try it out without any hesitation for experimentation which sometimes works for them. I guess it makes sense because people here are way more experienced in making games than in India. Although the gaming industry is growing rapidly, it has just begun in the recent past, in India. So, people here have a lot more technical and game-making experience than in India. Maybe in a few years we’ll be there too.

Do you wish to say anything to students?

I would like to say, “ make as many games/prototypes as you can during your course at Backstage Pass. You’ll have a lot of time to experiment, test your creativity and collaborate with your friends to create something innovative. You’ll not only enjoy it, but it’ll also be helpful to build a portfolio to show your technical skills which helps in acquiring a good job”. Turn your passion for gaming into a rewarding career.