Turn your dream of becoming a COO into reality with IIM Lucknow.

June 10, 2022 13:42 IST

There is a constant need to adapt and be nimble in a fast-paced business world. That’s precisely why firms across industries are devising new strategies from time to time to stay ahead of the curve and ride the growth wave. As complex challenges crop up, the leadership must step in and take charge of the situation.

In such scenarios, the role of a Chief Operating Officer (COO) becomes even more critical. After all, this individual leads the company’s high-level operations, working as second-in-command to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). A COO is the torchbearer of the company’s future and plays a crucial role in the day-to-day operational functions of a business.

Before we tell you more about how to fulfil your dream of becoming a COO, let’s delve deep into what a COO really does.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The evolving role of a COO

As established above, a COO is a senior executive responsible for overseeing ongoing business operations within a company. They tackle the internal affairs of a business and analyse department-based work performance, including marketing, supply chain logistics, and more. They also scrutinise new strategies to align outcomes with business goals better.

Moreover, the COO works closely with the CEO as a strategic partner to bring the company’s vision to life and, at the same time, serves as the bridge between employees and the board. This also means that this leader is the voice of the employees and communicates their ideas and concerns to the superiors.

A COO must be farsighted, agile, honest, and performance-oriented to set an example before their team. Apart from this, having integrity is equally essential. All in all, this individual must be equipped enough to see the big picture and take the company toward success.

How can one become an effective COO?

Since the primary task of a COO involves day-to-day managing of the business, the individual must have a deep knowledge of business management, people, and technical know-how. Furthermore, in a dynamic workspace, it is crucial to be a quick learner and be willing to take risks.

To be an effective COO, it is essential to strengthen your strategic planning skills. This will help you make informed, data-driven long-term strategies. Next, communication skills feature on the list since a COO also serves as the mouthpiece for employees.

While some aspirants have a background in business, some may have started in different fields such as data analytics or IT. With time, they gradually move their way up depending on their job performance and the company they work for. However, the primary criteria for becoming a COO remain the same. While this position doesn’t require specific educational requirements, the right course to upskill can support your vision of becoming a COO.

Is IIM Lucknow’s Chief Operations Officer Programme the right choice?

A COO must don several hats, which also means that the role is heavily demanding. This leader collaborates with all departments, overseeing business strategies to driving product-market fit. A COO also manages finance and handles other functional challenges.

To build a profitable and sustainable business, the COO must devise successful strategies, embrace new solutions, and focus on cost control and efficiency. While some of it comes from experience, having expertise in the field and the right knowledge comes in handy.

To help aspirants reach this goal, IIM Lucknow has rolled out the meticulously curated, industry-aligned Chief Operations Officer Programme. Senior professionals and business leaders who wish to advance their strategic and functional knowledge in operational excellence and transition to a COO role can enrol in this course. It is also helpful for new and evolving COOs looking to drive greater business efficiency and impact with a contemporary, best-in-class experiential understanding of digital and engineering operations.

IIM Lucknow’s Chief Operations Officer Programme is designed to enable participants to navigate complex organisational challenges, drive innovation, optimise resources, and foster collaboration across teams to lead operational excellence. This programme is not like a usual operations management course as it also presents a comprehensive understanding of consumer dynamics with respect to price changes that affect the overall demand. Understanding price points will help executives plan for seasonal and geographical variations in demand and prepare for challenging situations. It will also help participants gain insights into IT/ digital operations management, digital transformation, change management, and design thinking for operational innovation, amongst other cutting-edge modules.

This dynamic 11-month executive programme is delivered through engaging live online lectures with faculty, held on Sundays, and a 5-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus. The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow), ranked as the #4 best B-School in India (Business Today, 2021) and #7 as per NIRF, 2021, scores high on student employability, career progression, and research.

So, wait no more and start your COO journey today! The programme begins on June 30, 2022, and the deadline for applying to IIM Lucknow’s Chief Operations Officer Programme is Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The programme is offered through Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, offering a digital-first, seamless learning and high engagement experience. Flexible payment options and low-cost EMI options are available. Resolve any queries directly with our programme advisors by calling us on +91 82779 98590 or writing to us at iiml.execed@emeritus.org. Develop practical, industry-aligned skills you can implement right away to manage and inspire teams towards operational innovation and efficiency by applying today.