TravelPays marks it's footprint into the digital world to solve common troubles and pay incentives.

Who wouldn't love travelling??? Almost everyone unless there is a pandemic.

Pandemic has taught how optimally we can live and be our best. With the world struggling in this pandemic,

We identified how some of our common problems can be solved without much efforts.

How TravelPays helps you?

Well, As the name suggests, yes, when you travel, you can make some additional money. wuu...huuuu..

India has varieties of travellers which includes students, office people, retailers, family, friends and solo trippers. You name it!

So, why don't you use your TravelPays app to move some famous/regionally popular things like famous biryani from Hyderabad, coffee from Kerala/assam, antiquities available in remote rural areas or some sweets from Kedarnath? what say?

Having said that it not only interests’ travellers to earn some extra rupee but also helping small shops, small scale and medium scale businesses and rural artists work promotions and mainly it can help local manufacturer to boost their business.

How do people should use the app?

1. App only has 3 users, TravelPays, travellers, and requesters.

2. The traveller uses the app to add their travel itinerary (a planned route or journey.). Let's say Toni lives in Hyderabad and has travel plan to Kedarnath.

4. Moni who also lives in Hyderabad uses the app as requester, who actually want to have some good sweet from Kedarnath but he cannot go there.

5. Moni searches for the traveller and discuss with Toni and they agree on the request.

6. Toni delivers the sweet along with Moni's emotion. Toni is not just delivering the sweet but the little happiness which comes with no additional cost.

Hope, Toni & Moni in just 6 steps explained us how beneficial this app can be and how local/state traveller can make use of their travel journey and help transporting local goods and help all small business owners. it’s a win-win for all of us!!!!

What brought the concept?

Many things along with pandemic which motivated to expedite our work.

We see many of our friends in our daily life requests to bring something if they know we are travelling.

My mother used to request her side of the family to bring some food grains when somebody happens to travel to Mumbai where we live.

Thought process and implementation journey:

The concept was running through our mind from several years but due to busy life and investments we couldn't dare to come forward and implement it.

Pandemic has hit hard to each and every person in the world. It did us too. Due to pandemic someone from our team was jobless which helped them to write up the requirements and collaborated the young and talented folks which together put quality efforts to make this concept as a working model.

Almost all of our development team has to suffer from covid-19 diseases and fortunate that they were able to recover and continued their hard dedication to the concept.

All credits to Paras/Reshma/Soni who managed so well to bring this app live. Our designer Harsh whose attractive designs helped our look better.

Sahil/Anirudh/Iliyas who also helped bring our concept as a wonderful working app.

Who are We?

The humbly set of skilled people who belongs to middleclass and are aware of day-to-day common problems as everyone faces.

We aspire to address the most common problems and help to have easy and simple solutions which can be beneficial for most of the people.

We started in 2020 December during core pandemic in India.

Why one should consider TravelPays?

We also asked the question to ourselves and we are still trying to reach as many as people possible to put-forth what TravelPays can bring to the table.

1. Let's make travel more fun and earn a little amount out of it.

2. It can help small group of skilled resource who builds unique antiques and cannot transport them across other cities/states. Let's help them while we make passive income too.

4. Farmers can sell their food grains on daily basis and can get direct benefits without the hassle of going through middle men.

5. Students can also earn some money while going to school or coming from school.

Click here for more details.