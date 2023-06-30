Travel with Care: Your Passport to worry-free Travelling!

June 30, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

There’s no greater joy than travelling and exploring a new destination. Of course, the excitement doubles if you are going international. The charms of zeroing in on a new country, planning an itinerary and soaking in cultural experiences is unparalleled.

However, there are also certain situations that could arise that are not in your control. For instance, baggage can get misplaced at airports, you could miss your connecting flight, or lose your passport in a new country. You could take ill all of a sudden, ruining all your travel plans.

That’s why it’s important to be prepared for untoward circumstances, so that you can take requisite steps to be financially protected on your journey abroad. That’s where travel insurance steps in.

How does travel insurance help?

There are several ways in which travel insurance serves as a shield during your trip abroad. It offers financial protection by taking care of all additional costs that you may have to incur, either due to flight delays or trip cancellation, loss of baggage, loss of passport or important legal documents, cashless hospitalisation abroad if a medical emergency arises, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

In most cases, getting travel insurance requires no health check-ups, it may change based on the terms and conditions. Plus, these plans are available at affordable premiums, so you don’t have to break the bank to avail these benefits.

Travel With Care Plan- Importance & Coverage by Bajaj Allianz:

● Take care of medical expenses in case an individual falls sick during their travels.

● Most international travel plans today also offer cover against COVID-19 do check your policy details before buying the policy, standard terms and conditions apply.

● Offer compensation in the case of baggage loss or theft.

● Travel insurance plans offer financial protection through cashless hospitalization, in case you fall sick abroad, offerings will differ based on the policy terms and conditions.

● Everything from flight delays to cancellation is covered by travel insurance.

● This is a rare scenario, but those who are covered by travel insurance also get a distress allowance if their flight gets hijacked.

All in all, signing up for a travel insurance policy ensures stress-free travel under a range of circumstances. *

What is not included under travel insurance?

As mentioned above, travel insurance plans offer benefits in most cases. However, there may be certain situations where you may not get compensation.

● In case you’ve lost your passport and you don’t get registered with police authorities, don’t expect any compensation for it.

● While most travel insurance policies offer benefits in case of medical emergencies, there won’t be any cover offered if the pre-existing diseases are not clearly disclosed.

● No compensation will be provided in case of expenses incurred from mental incapability, depression or similar circumstances.

● Another situation where no financial protection will be offered is if you are travelling abroad for medical treatment. Similarly, if you are travelling with a life-threatening disease, you won’t be compensated in case something goes wrong.

It’s time to #TravelWithCare

In this day and age, you may have access to a variety of travel insurance plans. So how do you zero in on the right policy? It’s always a good idea to go for a credible name that has a consistent track record of delivering consistently like Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. Their travel insurance plans have helped over 80 lakhs of their customers travel worry-free abroad over the last two decades.

There are a range of travel insurance plans offered by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance that cater to different age groups or situations.

● Travel ACE Plan covers all medical emergencies including hospitalisation and other incidental expenses at a low cost

● Travel Prime Individual Plan caters to various needs of an individual travelling abroad. These include medical expenses, flight related expenses caused by adversities, personal liability and more (may differ based on policy coverages and exclusions)

● Student travel insurance for those who are embarking on a mission to pursue their academics abroad

● Bharat Bhraman Policy offers travel insurance when it comes to all kinds of domestic travel plans

Travel insurance plans by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance are ideal for all kinds of travellers, whether they are headed abroad for a single trip or travel frequently to new countries. There are also special plans for senior citizens.

Become a Travel Ace

While Bajaj Allianz General Insurance offers several plans, their Travel Ace Plan is perfect to ace all your travels without any worry. Here are a few benefits that you can avail if you opt this policy:

● Extensive medical coverage, cashless hospitalisation to the tune of over Rs 30 crore

● No additional charges for up to 75 days of hospitalisation after the policy expires

● Waiver of sub limit applicable to all Individuals above 50

● Cover for pre-existing illnesses and diseases

● Trip cancellation cover

● Compensation for trip extension

● Loss of mobiles, laptops, cameras and several other electronics are covered

Policyholders can also choose to strengthen their travel insurance plans by getting add-ons. However, an extra premium amount needs to be paid to avail these benefits.

● There’s a waiver of sub limit for all geographical areas

● Any reason cancellation is an advantageous add on, because one doesn’t really know if they may have to cancel their trip suddenly. The compensation for non-refundable flight tickets, accommodation, tours, excursions and activities is then taken care of.

● Pre-existing illness and injury cover to ensure an individual’s journey is full of memories and no roadblocks, even if they face certain health issues.

● Losing your expensive gadgets like smartphones, laptops, cameras and other devices could happen on your overseas trip. With loss of personal belongings cover, you will get compensation if you happen to lose your belongings or theft occurs at the international airport or anywhere outside India. *

Why Bajaj Allianz Travel Insurance?

Apart from the wide range of benefits, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance also has some other advantages that make them the best choice for international travellers.

● No age restriction

● Missed call facility +91 124 6174720. You receive an intimation acknowledging the call via an SMS.

● Largest hospital tie-up

● 24X7 assistance

● Claim settlement

So, wait no more and fulfil all your travel dreams without a care in the world. After all, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has your back!

* Standard T&C Apply

Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms and conditions, please read sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.

This article is part of sponsored content programme.’

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.