For most women, travel in pregnancy is safe. However, it is important to understand that there is a background risk of miscarriage in pregnancy in the first 3 months or 12 weeks of gestation. This background risk is around 20-25%. Travelling in the first trimester increases this risk. Also, nausea and vomiting in early pregnancy makes it quite difficult to travel.

In the third trimester, ie, after the 7th month of pregnancy, travel is quite uncomfortable to the woman due to the gravid uterus and the weight of the pregnancy. Travel at late stages of pregnancy may also be associated with increased risk of going into labour early. In general, travelling is safest in the second trimester of pregnancy, as the nausea and tiredness of pregnancy would have gone, and the discomfort of advanced gestation would not have begun.

If you have any complications in pregnancy such a low-lying placenta, bleeding in pregnancy, multiple pregnancy, diabetes, or hypertension in pregnancy etc, then there may be other risks involved with travelling. Hence it is essential to discus with your doctor before planning any travel.

Mode of travel, intended distance and duration of travel also play a role in determining the risk in pregnancy. Travel by road involves risk of sudden thrusts, sudden brakes, jerking and discomfort from turns and road bumps. But in general, with careful driving, road travel is considered safe for short distances. While travelling by car, please follow safety precautions, such as always wearing a seat belt, planning frequent breaks to stretch your legs and move around, wearing light clothes and comfortable footwear, eating regularly, and drinking plenty of fluids.

Air travel is generally safe, especially for domestic travel. Long distance flights of over 4 hours duration increase the risk of blood clots in legs or lungs. Most airlines allow pregnant women to fly domestically until 36 weeks, for singleton pregnancies. For multiple pregnancies, the gestation limit is lower, usually around 28 weeks. International flights may have restrictions beyond 28 weeks and may even require a fitness to fly certificate from your doctor. During the travel, airport security screening is safe and does not increase any risk to the pregnancy. Take off and landing of flights do not pose any risk if you wear your seat belt and follow the airlines instructions. Lower air pressure during a flight may slightly reduce the amount of oxygen in your blood, but your body will adjust. Radiation exposure increases at higher altitudes, but the level of exposure isn’t a concern for pregnant women. If you are a frequent flier, talk with your health care professional about how much flying is safe for you. To make flight travel comfortable you can follow simple measures like booking an aisle seat, wearing comfortable clothing, wearing a seat belt at all times, and keep moving your feet, toes and legs often.

Train travel is generally safe during pregnancy, as it is turbulence free and smooth. Also train compartments and seats are more spacious than car seats or economy class airplane seats. This is truer for AC2-tier and AC3-tier, with wider seats and ample leg room. During the journey, it is important to wear comfortable clothes and avoid prolonged sitting. Walking in the compartment from time to time to improve blood circulation, and lying down on the berth, when possible, is advisable.

In general, travelling in pregnancy can be undertaken with all the necessary safety measures. Most important aspects to remember when you travel in pregnancy are to carry your maternity notes with you, take your prescribed medications regularly and get local medical help if required. Please discuss with your obstetrician before planning any journey in pregnancy and stay safe.

