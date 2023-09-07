September 07, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

Travancore Foundation redefines elder care with innovation and research, setting the bar for person-centric quality care and unparalleled service

As you step into Mission Valley, India’s prestigious platinum-status senior living haven set up by the Travancore Foundation (TF), you’re instantly transported to what feels like a luxurious resort, tucked away in the sleepy village of Karukachal, near Kottayam, boasting its exotic locale, sophisticated modern infrastructure and cutting-edge facilities, all managed by a dedicated army of caregivers tending to every resident’s needs with utmost care. This delightful atmosphere exudes the air of an exclusive private club, defying the typical notions of a mundane old-age home.

TF stands at the forefront of India’s senior care sector, epitomisng unparalleled service, fuelled by innovation and research-based best practices — a scientific approach to care that transcends mere provision of shelter, food, and activities. Jiji Philip, Chief Executive Officer of TF, elaborates on the comprehensive spectrum of care arrangements, carefully tailored for seniors, encompassing independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing care and the continuum of care. “We strive to achieve the optimum physical, mental, emotional and spiritual wellbeing of our residents and everyone is keen to go that extra mile to ensure that this vision becomes a reality. It’s a journey that never ends.”

Person-centric quality care

TF embarked on its journey as a humble charity organisation on September 17, 2009, brought to life by the passion and dedication of Mathew Chandy Matteethra, Jiji Philip, and Philip K John. Together, they started and set their sights on providing dignified and healthy lives to seniors, envisioning person-centric quality care with a community-based approach, and a strong focus on education and research. Weathering initial challenges, including a global economic recession and societal apprehensions towards institutional elder care, TF forged ahead, giving birth to Mission Valley, an innovative pioneer venture on a 2.5-acre property in Karukachal. With a built-up area of around 50,000 sq. ft and a team of dedicated caregivers, this project redefined the very essence of well-being, social engagement and productivity for the elderly in Kerala.

With keen attention to detail, the Centre was designed to cater to the specific needs of the elderly, boasting elder-friendly infrastructure with wheelchair accessibility, wide ramps, grab bars, anti-skid floors and elevators. The elegant in-suite units, each spanning about 400 sq.ft, come equipped with modern amenities like intercoms and Wi-Fi, ensuring residents’ comfort and convenience. The presence of an automatic generator set, round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, and serene green spaces adorned with flowers and cool breezes add to the overall sense of safety and enjoyment, fulfilling the vision of creating an age-friendly haven for residents to age gracefully in place, as articulated by Jiji Philip.

TF’s growth trajectory saw the establishment of two more locations — Rahel Homes in Kolencherry and Presidency Homes in Kochi — serving as the State’s first transitional and rehab care facilities, collectively accommodating 150 residents, offering a range of care options from independent living to assisted living and skilled care. The organisation’s success and pioneering status in elder care are attributed to its exceptional management, led by the visionary Chairperson Dr Renu Abraham Varughese, a renowned clinical gerontologist with good exposure to U.S. long-term care centres, a two-time U.S. Fulbright award recipient and an academician, instrumental in shaping TF into a facility that matches international standards in elder care.

Central to TF’s uniqueness is its comprehensive assessment and care planning process for each resident on admission, executed through the culturally relevant and internationally accepted Resident Assessment Format (RAF). This approach, focussed on person-centered, outcome-oriented care, is a testament to the organisation’s commitment to individualised well-being, with an interdisciplinary team of experts collaborating in the assessment and care planning process, striving to uphold evidence-based, person-centred care as the foundation of their practices.

To ensure continuous improvement, TF boasts a vibrant Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) department, employing various committees for ongoing monitoring of quality indicators, such as falls, pressure ulcers, bowel and bladder incontinence, safeguarding residents from injuries and promoting optimal mental and cognitive status.

Another distinguishing feature of TF is its Nursing Rehabilitation Team, providing maintenance therapy to residents discharged from formal therapies, focusing on unit ambulation, bowel and bladder training, restorative feeding and a range of motion exercises. This integrated care plan, spanning pre-admission to post-discharge, coupled with the unwavering dedication of the team, enables TF to realise its primary objective — offering unparalleled Senior Care at its Best.

Future of elder care

The pressing shortage of long-term care workers to cater to India’s rapidly aging population and the growing demand for assistive care for seniors has spurred TF into action, leading the charge in geriatric training programmes to confront the challenges ahead in elderly care.

In response, the organisation established the Travancore Foundation Education and Research Centre on Aging (TF ERCA), a pioneering research and training arm that marks a unique service-academic collaboration in India, fostering career pathways for the sustained development of the sector.

Dr Varughese shares, “We are offering post-graduate diplomas in geriatric care in association with Bharatiar University in Coimbatore, Marian College, Kuttikanam, and now the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences. We are actively working towards establishing a dedicated Research and Training institute in partnership with national and international universities and research centres.” This strategic move seeks to address the scarcity of research and publications from long-term care institutions, with TF ERCA stepping up to bridge this gap.

In a bold move to enhance employee skills, TF introduced a state-of-the-art simulation-based learning (SBL) lab in 2023, offering immersive experiential learning opportunities. Equipped with mannequins, task trainers and hands-on skill training complemented by pre and post-briefing segments, the SBL lab empowers staff to hone their geriatric care abilities in realistic scenarios, well before they embark on caring for residents. Dr Varughese’s enthusiasm while demonstrating the lab’s features underscores the significance of this innovation. Notably, this marks India’s first-ever SBL lab within an assisted living facility, highlighting TF’s unwavering commitment to employee growth and development. Moreover, the organisation ensures that all employees receive annual in-service and mandatory training, fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement.

Epitome of workplace excellence

With an unwavering commitment to quality service and a vision encompassing education and research, TF has been widely acclaimed as the epitome of workplace excellence for several consecutive years. Dr Varughese states, “We offer round-the-clock staff support with a 1:2 ratio and we take immense pride in being the only organisation with a dedicated quality control team and geriatric care managers available at all times.”

While witnessing the profound impact of its extra-care model, which brings together comprehensive physical, mental, and social support along with support for caregivers, TF recognises that achieving workforce stability remains the most critical challenge in delivering unparalleled service to the elderly, as acknowledged by Dr Varughese.

Amidst its relentless pursuit of creating meaningful experiences for the elderly, TF’s inspiring model extends its benevolence to the local community through its charity division, TF–MITHRA. This charitable endeavor continues to uplift the welfare of Karukachal’s residents through diverse schemes, including TARANI (an educational scholarship programme for children from financially weaker sections), SANJEEVANI:HOPE FOR THE AGED (senior citizen sponsorship programme), SUBHAM (providing support to children with curable diseases) and DYUTHI (for the general category).

Future plans

Having carved an eminent niche in geriatric care, TF now sets its sights on venturing beyond Kerala’s borders. Already making strides, the organisation has commenced preliminary work to establish senior care facilities in Coimbatore and Mysore. Within the State, TF envisions creating an elderly care haven at Vattappara in Thiruvananthapuram while developing another prime property in Kakkanad, Kochi, reflecting its boundless dedication to the welfare of seniors in India.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

