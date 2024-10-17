GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Transforming back-up power solutions today to power a sustainable tomorrow

Robust, reliable, and cleaner backup power solutions from Cummins India Limited and Powerica Limited: Ensuring uninterrupted power supply and promoting environmental stewardship.

Published - October 17, 2024 04:23 pm IST

In a pioneering step toward emissions compliance and environmental stewardship, the Indian government announced the launch of CPCBIV+ emission norms in November 2022. Enforced by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) from July 1, 2023, these norms govern all gensets assembled and manufactured in India. They apply to all types of gensets (prime and standby) under the 800kW power range and cover both existing and future fuels, including gas, hydrogen, and other emerging options.

The CPCBIV+ emission norms represent one of the most comprehensive and stringent standards for genset engines, mandating a substantial reduction of 90% in particulate matter (PM) and harmful oxides of nitrogen (NOx) from genset exhaust, compared to the earlier CPCBII norms.

Cummins India Limited (“Cummins”), known for its customer-centric product innovations that balance economic growth and environmental stewardship, introduced the country’s first CPCBIV+ emission standard compliant range of genset engines on July 5, 2023.

Powerica Limited (“Powerica”), a trusted Genset Original Equipment Manufacturing Partner of Cummins for over four decades, remains committed to delivering the highest standards of quality and reliability to its customers across all market segments. From the modest needs of power tools to the substantial demands of data centers, teams at Powerica live up to the brand promise of delivering best-in-class standby power solutions.

The new Cummins-powered CPCBIV+ compliant gensets from Powerica integrate cutting-edge technology to deliver an impressive 90% reduction in particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions. These gensets feature advanced after-treatment systems, integrated control modules, and next-gen real-time monitoring devices, resulting in improved fuel efficiency, better load-taking capability, and reduced emissions.

The integration of advanced engine technologies not only enhances system durability, performance, fuel economy, and equipment reliability but also enables customers to contribute to environmental sustainability

To meet stringent environmental regulations, Cummins and Powerica have implemented a closed-loop system with real-time remote monitoring capabilities for these gensets. This system constantly tracks operational parameters and emissions, ensuring optimal efficiency and triggering immediate corrective actions when necessary. Users are notified of irregularities via SMS and email, minimizing downtime and maximizing operational performance.

Remote monitoring and control capabilities enable efficient genset management from any location, facilitating swift deployment in urgent situations. Real-time system status updates, fault detection, and essential notifications help reduce operational and maintenance costs. Fuel and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) sensors play a crucial role in ensuring optimal efficiency. Real-time monitoring of diesel consumption and precise control of DEF injection improve performance, reduce operational costs, and ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

The launch of CPCBIV + Compliant gensets, reaffirms the commitment of Cummins and Powerica to innovation and environmental responsibility. By leveraging advanced digital technologies, these gensets deliver clean and efficient power backup solutions.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

