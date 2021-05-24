Trailer for the new season of The Family Man opens to appreciation from Fans Worldwide, crosses Historic 37Mn Views in over 2 days

24 May 2021 13:51 IST

Makers reiterate their love and respect for all; Promise well-balanced portrayal of all parties concerned

Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer of the much-awaited new season of its original series, The Family Man, on Wednesday. After the release of season 1 in 2019, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next season and showed their love, with the new trailer attracting a whopping 37 million views (and counting) already, trending #1 on YouTube since its release over 3 days ago. Going by the response to the trailer, the creators have brought their A-game, and are all-set to wow viewers with this multi-lingual new season. Given the thunderous response on the trailer, the creator-duo of the show – Raj and DK, spoke up about the show:

Q. What can you tell us about the show, for which fans have been waiting in 240 countries?

Advertising

Advertising

Raj & DK: We have created this series with all our heart. Years of work, especially through the pandemic, has been poured into creating this 9-part espionage drama series, which we are so excited to share with the our viewers.

This season continues to build on the beloved Srikant Tiwari’s internal conflict of being a middle class father and husband, while being a world-class spy, working for a fictional agency. The challenges that Srikant faces now are more complex and he steps-up his game.

This season truly represents the linguistic and cultural diversity of India. It is genuinely a pan-India show. It also marks Samantha Akkineni’s digital debut, who will be essaying a brave role.

Q. What makes this season so special?

Raj & DK: The new season of The Family Man brings the North and the South together. Building on the roster of an amazing cast from season one, the new season features some popular faces from Tamil Nadu’s theatre circuit too. With use of intense action sequences and songs, the season portrays the divergent views and complex characters, very sensitively.

This new season has the plot set in Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, London and France, with a defining story arc. We have worked with several subject-matter experts to build the finer nuances of the story. This brings to life our relentless pursuit of inclusivity and endevour to showcase India’s richness through our stories.

The show has been strengthened by the commitment of the cast and crew – veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee immersed himself into preparing for the character, Samantha took dialect refining classes, learnt martial arts, and performed every stunt herself.

Q. Was the new season more challenging than your other projects?

Raj & DK: We are humbled by the love and appreciation that we received for Season 1. Fortunately, we completed the script for the next season, started shooting it even before we released Season 1. That saved us the pressure of getting overwhelmed by audience expectations.

However, we did listen intently to audience feedback too and fine-tuned the show to address the interests of viewers, while staying true to the nature of the show, characters, and storyline. We have attempted to enhance the viewing experience for the audiences by making the scale bigger and stakes higher and have upped the ante on the action.

Q. Along with all this excitement of the show coming up, there have been certain voices who have reacted to the trailer about how the portrayal of Samantha’s character, ‘Raji’, could hurt their sentiments, what do you have to say?

Raj & DK: Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people. We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story – much like we did in Season 1 of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you'll appreciate it once you watch it