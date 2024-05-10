Towards a Sustainable & Eco- Friendly planet

Peekay group established in 1942 by visionary Haji P.K Moidu, has carved a historically significant legacy through its eight decades of unwavering commitment to tradition and experience. Peekay Steel’s stronghold in the expanding casting market is built on a foundation of vision, innovation, and progress, earning it global trust and recognition as a symbol of empowerment.

As a family-owned business group based in the State of Kerala, Peekay Steel envisions itself as an engineering conglomerate capable of offering an array of steel products, including machined castings, forgings, fabrications, and sub-assemblies. The company has risen to become one of the top 5 castings manufactures globally, catering to diverse steel needs ranging from 0.5kg to 15 tons single piece castings from its various locations. Peekay Steels, the flagship company of the group encompasses a range of business branches, including steel rolling mills, flour mills, real estate, constructions, plantations, and medical care, showcasing its commitment to diversified excellence. Under its modernization and diversification program, the company has started new plants in Hindupur (A.P.) with value additions and Additive Manufacturing and Engineering Centre at Bengaluru (Karnataka) where they offer 3D printed moulds and cores for manufacturing steel castings. The company has integrated 3D printing manufacturing route in its processes making it one of the few companies in India embracing this kind of latest technology in manufacturing.

Peekay Steels is dedicated to maintaining and enhancing the quality of its products, leveraging the latest technological processes such as AOD / Metal Refining Converter, continuous casting, automatic moulding loopline, Leco Gas Analyzer etc. to ensure the highest product quality. With an annual production capacity of 22,200 tons of steel castings and a global presence spanning 34 countries, the company’s annual turnover stands at INR1600 crore, supported by approximately 3000 employees across 4 plants in India. The company’s in-house laboratory is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 : 2015 by the National Accreditation Board for Laboratories (NABL) ensures rigorous testing and quality assurance, reflecting its unwavering commitment to quality and technological advancement. Peekay steels holds all major global certifications and an approved supplier of castings for nuclear power plants in India.

The group’s Rolling Mill division manufactures Peekay TMT Bars in various sizes (8mm to 32mm and grades (Fe 500, Fe 550, Fe 550D) using TEMPCORE technology under license from CRM Belgium. Peekay Rolling Mill is ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 45001: 2018 and ISO 14001-2015 certified and produces approximately 50000 Metric Ton of TMT Bars annually. Known for excellent bond strength, bendability, weldability, resistance to corrosion, dimensional tolerance, and application, Peekay TMT is trusted by leading builders across the states for their premium quality.

Environmental Leadership and Accolades

Peekay steels is at forefront of eco-friendly initiatives and sustainability. The company’s multi layered action plan sustainability and zero carbon emission has earned its recognition, including the prestigious B Minus CDP, UK accreditation and Green Pro certification from CII, signifying its dedication to providing environmental friendly products throughout their life cycle.

Awards and Recognition

Peekay steels has been honored with several prestigious awards, including the 2023 Emerson Global Sustainability Award and the Lakshman Rao Kirloskar for best foundry. The company’s commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability has been acknowledged through these accolades.

Leadership and Commitment to Stakeholder’s Satisfaction

Under the able leadership of Chairman Mr. P.K Ahammed, Managing Director Mr. K.E Moidu, Joint Managing Director & CEO Mr. K.E Shanavaz, and Executive Director Mr. Thoufeeq Ahamed Moidu, Peekay Steel continues to make significant strides always prioritizing the safety, satisfaction, and happiness of its customers.

Peekay Steel’s relentless pursuit of sustainability, innovation and customer satisfaction underscores its position as a pioneering force in the steel industry, setting new benchmarks for excellence and environmental responsibility.

Linkedin:https://in.linkedin.com/company/peekay-steel-castings-p-limited

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

