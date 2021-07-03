Top Reasons to Consider Applying at St. George's University School of Medicine

03 July 2021 14:29 IST

If you or your child are gathering application materials and have started thinking about different medical specialties, the next step is figuring out which medical school to attend. There are a lot of programs out there, so it’s important to choose one that provides the education and support you need to thrive as a doctor. You might consider how many graduates go on to practice in a field that interests you or whether the school offers a nurturing environment.

If you’re considering St. George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine, in Grenada , you have probably already gathered some basic information but there are plenty of other amazing facts that you might not know about. Here are 8 reasons why you should consider starting your educational journey at SGU

1. SGU IS THE LARGEST PROVIDER OF DOCTORS TO THE ENTIRE United States HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

SGU graduates have gone on to practice medicine in more than 50 countries around the world. SGU values these global contributions, and that includes US representation. SGU is the number one international source of US doctors, taking all schools around the world into account. It’s also the largest provider of doctors to the entire healthcare system in the US, according to an article in the Journal of Medical Regulation.

Advertising

Advertising

2. SGU USMLE STEP 1 PASSING RATES ARE SIMILAR TO US AND CANADIAN MEDICAL SCHOOLS’

Passing the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) series is another crucial milestone for medical students who want to practice in the US. Students who attend SGU perform very well on the first test, which most students take some time during their second year. In fact, 94 percent of SGU students taking the USMLE Step 1 for the first time passed in 2019.



So why do SGU students do so well on this essential test? The Department of Educational Services conducts more than 450 workshops a week to assist students in time management skills, test taking, and learning strategies, as well as subject-specific workshops.

3. MORE NEW DOCTORS STARTING US RESIDENCIES COME FROM SGU THAN ANY OTHER MEDICAL SCHOOL IN THE WORLD

After getting into medical school, many students turn their attention toward obtaining a medical residency, which provides practical experience needed to become a physician. The SGU School of Medicine is the leading provider of doctors into first-year residencies in the US for the last 12 years combined.* SGU grads also pursue nearly every type of specialty, including emergency medicine, surgery, pediatrics, and neurology – see for yourself.



Graduate success can be partially attributed to the work the Office of Career Guidance and Student Development does. working closely with medical students until they secure a residency.

4. SGU HAS entry points available for students from any education system around the world

For SGU, allowing flexibility for international students just makes sense. Medical education around the world varies from four to seven years, and SGU is able to accommodate this.

There are four-, five-, six-, and seven-year MD programs at SGU. These different points of entry allow you to pick up your education where it left off. Established in 1976, the world-class MD program opens doors for your medical career on an international scale. SGU offers preclinical and direct entry points that accommodate applicants of all educational systems and academic backgrounds.



5. Students at SGU have a unique opportunity to begin their medical career in Grenada, the United Kingdom, or India.



Students have the option to complete part of their basic sciences requirements in the United Kingdom through the Four- Five, and Six MD Program at St. George’s University of Grenada School of Medicine/Northumbria University. Students who begin their MD through the UK-based program receive the same intensive medical education as students who start on the Grenada campus, with the additional benefits of learning a new healthcare system and gaining access to the rich history and culture that the UK and Europe offers. Lectures, labs, textbooks, small groups, and exams all follow the same clinically integrated curriculum and align over the same academic schedule. Similarly, in a partnership with Ramaiah Group of Institutions, students on a 5-year medical pathway can complete their first year of study in Bengaluru, India.

6. SGU’S CLINICAL PROGRAM COVERS A RANGE OF PATIENT POPULATIONS AND HEALTHCARE SYSTEMs in the US and UK

Clinical rotations can vary significantly depending on your location, because every healthcare system and patient population is slightly different. SGU recognizes these differences matter to students, so you can choose to complete rotations in one of over 70 affiliated hospitals and health centers in the US and UK.

You may choose to spend your final two years of medical school in a setting that will mirror your intended area of practice or perhaps you’d rather train somewhere that will expand your horizons. Either way, you can find a clinical rotation option that fits your interests.

7. SGU ACCEPTS AND REVIEWS APPLICATIONS ON AN ONGOING BASIS

One of the most stressful parts of applying to medical school is hitting application deadlines. If you’re late during any step of the process, you typically have to wait until the following year to continue your application. Unexpected challenges can make it difficult to complete everything in such quick succession, so SGU admits three classes each year. You can choose to start your medical school journey in August, January, or April and applications remain open right up until a few weeks before the term starts.

8. WIDELY RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL CAMPUSES IN THE WORLD, IT’S A GREAT PLACE TO LEARN AND LIVE

Every student needs a break now and again, and SGU is a great place to be when you need to unwind.

SGU provides several opportunities for you to have an enriching life outside the classroom. Enjoy the great outdoors, get involved with organized sports, or join one of the many student organizations. You’ll get to know your fellow students and enjoy a culturally diverse environment. The list of things to do in Grenada is nearly endless. There are distillery and chocolate tours, hiking trails through the rainforests, and a slew of water activities.

START YOUR MEDICAL JOURNEY

As you can see, the SGU School of Medicine has a lot to offer. The program provides real-world medical experience and extends opportunities to students of all backgrounds. These facts only scratched the surface of what you can expect at St. George’s University. To learn more about how you can pursue your dream of becoming a doctor, visit our request information page.

About SGU - St. George’s University’s (SGU) School of Medicine was established in 1977 and has since awarded an MD degree to over 18,000 graduates who work in more than 50 countries around the world. The university has over 75 affiliated hospitals in the US and UK and offers clinical rotations in the US and UK. SGU’s graduates have been licensed to practice medicine in all states of the US, and SGU is the largest source of physicians licensed in the US—more than any other medical school in the world.

The SGU Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree opens doors for a medical career on an international scale and is a recognized medical qualification under Section 36(4) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and by the Erstwhile Indian Medical Council of India Act, 1956 under Part II of the Third Schedule.

While 77% of its medical students are US citizens, 23% are international (non-US) students, including over 100 students from India who are currently studying towards their MD degree at SGU and 300 MD graduates of the university are originally from India.