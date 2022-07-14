Top Kitchen Trends 2022 - New Looks And Cool Appliances You Need Right Now Or How Faber AirFryers can make your kitchen cool, classy and easy to cook in! 

There is a reason why the kitchen is the heart of the home for many of us. It’s where we bond over family dinners, huddle for study or work sessions, date nights and even late-night snacking. More than all that, the kitchen is a place that defines our routine, our daily life, and more. Our kitchens have taken different forms over the years, evolving with respect to décor, appliances and furniture.

As we step into the second half of 2022, our experts spent time culling decor trends that prioritize the use of natural materials and built-in pantries, to the latest of innovative game-changing appliances that will leave you inspired and excited to upgrade your own kitchen space.

Kitchen Decor Trends Dominating 2022

Multi-Use Kitchen: Our kitchens today are being used more than ever. They have transformed from a cooking space to work stations for Zoom meetings, virtual classes or even an island to hang out in between. Hence, you need to upgrade your kitchen to ‘Smart Kitchen’ for multipurpose use with technology via the internet or connecting it to smart assistants like Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant.

Our kitchens today are being used more than ever. They have transformed from a cooking space to work stations for Zoom meetings, virtual classes or even an island to hang out in between. Hence, you need to upgrade your kitchen to ‘Smart Kitchen’ for multipurpose use with technology via the internet or connecting it to smart assistants like Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. Squeeze in the Pantries: A storage for utilities or a built-in pantry helps de-clutter and helps your kitchen look more spacious and livable. You can choose to match the cabinet door to the existing cabinetry to make it look seamless. When planning, make sure your storage focuses on easy access and practicality.

A storage for utilities or a built-in pantry helps de-clutter and helps your kitchen look more spacious and livable. You can choose to match the cabinet door to the existing cabinetry to make it look seamless. When planning, make sure your storage focuses on easy access and practicality. Sustainability is the key: 2022’s kitchens are making way for eco-friendly brands. It is also one of the easiest ways to breathe life into your kitchen with natural elements and products. The use of natural materials like marble, granite, clay and even unpainted wood kitchen cabinets that have stunning aesthetic quality and are recognized for non-toxic benefits has increased considerably.

2022’s kitchens are making way for eco-friendly brands. It is also one of the easiest ways to breathe life into your kitchen with natural elements and products. The use of natural materials like marble, granite, clay and even unpainted wood kitchen cabinets that have stunning aesthetic quality and are recognized for non-toxic benefits has increased considerably. Invisible Kitchen: The ‘invisible kitchen’ concept is basically a non-kitchen look where you conceal cookware, appliances, sink etc with clever storage solutions. These are very useful for smaller kitchens. These types of kitchens are minimalistic yet highly functional, contemporary while keeping it all very organized.

As you set out and plan your new kitchen decor, make sure you arm yourself with these latest kitchen appliances that do everything to bring new life to your kitchen and cooking routines that will make your kitchen more functional.

Make Way for the Dishwasher: There are a lot of misconceptions about a Dishwasher and its utility in India, however it is one of the best investments for the working families and really helpful when the dishes are covered with masala and grease. Do not ask questions like what will the maid do? Dishwashers are equipped to save water, are extremely efficient, conserve energy, lower utility bills and you don’t have to stress about washing utensils with your hands.

There are a lot of misconceptions about a Dishwasher and its utility in India, however it is one of the best investments for the working families and really helpful when the dishes are covered with masala and grease. Do not ask questions like what will the maid do? Dishwashers are equipped to save water, are extremely efficient, conserve energy, lower utility bills and you don’t have to stress about washing utensils with your hands. Investment Worthy Built In Oven: Can’t decide if you want an oven, grill or a dehydrator? Why not get them all? No, we are not talking about different appliances but a multi-use Built in Oven. It does a lot without taking too much space, and comes literally with 18 hot features - Fermentation mode, Light, Convection for cakes & cookies, Fast Cooking, Pizza Mode (Yummy), Drying Mode, Air Fry for frying without the oil if you are health conscious, Warm Disk Mode, Delicate Cooling, Grill & Max Grill for even consistent grilling, Baking, Defrosting, Dough Proving, Fan Assisted Grill to allow you to cook more than 1 dish, Steam Assisted Cleaning and the Eco Mode. No wonder so many people love it. Check out 3 top models by Faber and get the party started.

Can’t decide if you want an oven, grill or a dehydrator? Why not get them all? No, we are not talking about different appliances but a multi-use Built in Oven. It does a lot without taking too much space, and comes literally with 18 hot features - Fermentation mode, Light, Convection for cakes & cookies, Fast Cooking, Pizza Mode (Yummy), Drying Mode, Air Fry for frying without the oil if you are health conscious, Warm Disk Mode, Delicate Cooling, Grill & Max Grill for even consistent grilling, Baking, Defrosting, Dough Proving, Fan Assisted Grill to allow you to cook more than 1 dish, Steam Assisted Cleaning and the Eco Mode. No wonder so many people love it. Check out 3 top models by Faber and get the party started. Keep it cool with a Smart Fridge: How can a Smart Fridge make life cooler and preserve your sanity? The Smart Fridge is an intelligent fit for your kitchen, as they are connected and built with a host of high-tech features. They help you keep a tab on groceries, remind you to eat before the food goes bad, entertain while you cook, keeps your family organized and even syncs your home. This saves a lot of money in the long run.

These are some of the trendiest picks of 2022 that will do both: Perform and delight. Time to Shop or Wishlist your favorite trend now!