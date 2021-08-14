Top Deals at JioMart Full Paisa Vasool Sale That You Simply Can’t Resist

The season of shopping is upon us. With discounts raining galore, the urge to shop has never been so hard to ignore. With every e-commerce platform luring us with sale after sale, it’s difficult to know where to look. Yet amid all the din, there’s one destination that rises above all. It’s the JioMart Full Paisa Vasool Sale from August 14th to 18th, India’s Biggest Grocery Sale.

This sale is like no other. It not only gives you the best offers but also ensures that you shop guilt-free. We all know how every shopping day ends in the Indian household. If it’s not your mother taunting you for excessive online shopping, then it’s your partner nagging you for overspending. If you are the kind who worries about shopping and managing your finances at the same time, then this mega sale is just for you. Along with some amazing offers is the opportunity to make mega savings, just a few terms and conditions applied. With the JioMart Full Paisa Vasool Sale, you can have it all. JioMart makes sure that your happiness quotient remains a 100 with their free home delivery, that too without any minimum order condition. Along with this, you also get an extra 10% cash back* on SBI Debit and Credit cards. Now that’s what we call Full Paisa Vasool! (Get your money’s worth).

Here’s a tailor-made shopping list that’ll help you get your hands on the best deals pronto:

1) 33% to 50% Off on Biscuits Large Packs: 300g Onwards

That morning cup of tea feels incomplete if you have no biscuit to dip in it. In between work calls or when that 4 pm hunger pang strikes, biscuits are the greatest go-to snack. Even if you wake up in the middle of the night with a rumbling tummy, these sumptuous biscuits come to your rescue. At JioMart, grab them in large quantities with the attractive 33% to 50% Off on big packets. Trust us, your family will thank you for this.

2) 33% Off on Noodles: 240g Onwards (Select Variants)

Do noodles remind you of your hostel days? The time you scrambled together some loose change to buy yourself a packet of noodles. All your meals are sorted with these wonder packs. Now you can buy yourself as many as you like and take a trip down memory lane because there is 33% Off on noodles (select variants). Share stories with your loved ones while you slurp some mouth-watering noodles.

3) Get 33% Off on Coke Range and Maaza

Cold drinks have always been the go-to refreshments at homes – over meals, with guests’ suddenly visiting, or even at large parties. And if you already miss the aam ka mausam (mango season), then Maaza is just the beverage for you. If you fall in any one of these categories or are craving both, you should be rushing to buy these big bottles before they run out. You can get 33% Off on Coke Range, 1.75 L onwards, and Maaza, 1.2 L onwards, on select variants.

4) Get 33% to 50% Off on Chocolate Packs

From children to grandparents, who doesn’t like some dessert after meals or in between them? No matter how big the chocolate bar at home, it is gobbled in a few quick seconds. Chocolates are the ultimate sharing snack; once you open a bar, it goes all around the house. Everybody wants a piece of it. At the Full Paisa Vasool Sale, on offer are some sweet deals on chocolates. Get 33% to 50% Off on chocolate packs 126g onwards (MRP: Rs.50 onwards).

5) Daawat Devaaya Basmati Rice 5kg + Fortune Rice Bran Oil 5l at Rs.1049

The classic staples of every Indian household are rice and oil. No meal at home can be made without these essential ingredients. With this decadent offer by JioMart, it’s time to start planning your menu in the coming weeks already. Biryani on Friday, Pulao on Saturday, and some finger-licking kheer for Sundays? Count us in! Get a combo of Daawat Devaaya Basmati Rice 5kg + Fortune Rice Bran Oil 5l at Rs.1049 ( MRP: Rs.1470).

6) 33% Off on Whole Spices

There is not one meal at home that can taste half as good without the magic of masalas and spices. It’s time to start preparing the daawat with JioMart’s big discounts on whole spices. Now you’re going to lick your fingers after every morsel. Don’t miss the 33% Off on Whole Spices (entire range).

7) 33% Off on Soaps (Select Variants) Multi-Pack

Has the tapti garmi (scorching heat) in the country got the better of you already? Has the boredom set in even with the soaps that you use? With 33% Off on soap multi-packs, your showers can turn into a whole new experience. It’s time to try new fragrances and brands only from JioMart.

8) 30% Off on Detergents: 4kg Onwards

Detergent is the one household item that just cannot be avoided. It is also one of the things that you need to budget separately because it doesn’t come cheap. But don’t lose heart. JioMart Full Paisa Vasool Sale promises 30% Off on select variants.

9) 50% Off on Shampoos

Did you watch the ad for the latest shampoo on TV? Felt the urge to splurge a little to get some shiny hair? Now do it without any guilt. With the unbelievable discounts on JioMart, you can buy enough shampoo for yourself, your family, and your best friend! Every day is going to be a good hair day. There’s 50% Off on shampoos (580 ml onwards on select variants) (MRP: Rs.500 onwards).

10) 33% Off on Toothpaste

Remember those annoying mornings that you spent squeezing the last bit of the toothpaste from the tube because you forgot to stock up? Fret no more. With big discounts available on toothpastes, you’re never going to run out. No more last-minute panics. 33% Off on Toothpaste 300g onwards (select variants) (MRP: Rs.149 onwards)

So what are you waiting for? Download the JioMart app on your smartphones now and let the shopping spree begin. Get, set, shop!

* Terms and conditions applied

