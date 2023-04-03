Top Best-Selling Smart LED TV Under Rs.20,000

April 03, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST

A television is not just a mode of entertainment but it brings families together. Be it a cricket match, a hyped show, or just news from all around the world, TV ties everyone together. These days several brands feature top-notch televisions under Rs. 20,000. However, without deep diving into various products, it is impossible to make a choice.

So, let us understand the factors we need to consider while purchasing a television.

● Screen Resolution

We all know this; higher resolution means better picture quality. Therefore, if you are looking for best television under Rs. 20,000 in India, you will get an HD or Full HD TV without any problem.

● Screen Size

Usually, bigger screen is preferred. So, if you are willing to spend Rs.20,000 you can easily get a 32 to 43inches TV.

● Panel Technology

The next factor that one need to consider is the panel technology. These days, Smart TVs are available in IPS technology that provides more precise picture quality and even better angle for viewing.

● Contrast Ratio

The next thing to consider while purchasing a TV is Contrast Ratio which works something like this; The ratio of the brightest white+ the darkest black that the screen delivers. Better transparency of the picture quality is obtained with higher count of contrast ratio.

● Refresh Rate

Refresh rate means the number of times per second the screen refreshes a particular image. Therefore, while purchasing a new TV always go for one with a higher refresh rate as it is perfect for lowering motion blur and improving the viewing experience.

● Speakers

Go for good sound quality speakers. It will improve your overall experience of Smart TV usage. Therefore, try to invest in a piece that offers at least above 15W sound output. Apart from that, it will provide you with an appropriate bass balance, virtual surround sound, and treble.

● Connectivity

The last point to consider whole purchasing a smart LED TV is its connectivity. You should go for a TV that gives you higher number of variant ports using which you can line up external gadgets. In other words, invest in a piece that gives you at least two HDMI ports and a USB port apart from other connectivity options.

Moving on to the next section of the article, the best-selling smart LED TV under Rs.20,000.

OnePlus 32-Inch Y-Series HD Android TV (32Y1)

This TV by OnePlus is one of the best smart TV under Rs.20,000. The resolution of this piece is HD ready which means you get a clear picture quality. Talking about the connectivity, it has 2 HDMI ports to connect set-top box Blu-ray players, gaming console, and 2 USB ports to connect hard-drives and other USB devices, Dimensions (TV with stand).

Refer to the table below to know about the product-

Samsung UA32T4340AKXXL 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV

If you are looking for a good TV under your budget, then this piece by Samsung will be the best for you. Samsung offers some of the best pieces when it comes to smart TVs. It has two HDMI ports to connect set-top box and other devices. The detailed specifications of the TV are listed below-

Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN

If you are planning to install the TV in your bedroom, then this Redmi HD Ready Smart Fire TV is an ideal option for you. As its price is nominal, it makes for a good budget TV that also offers snappy performance.

There is no doubt in the fact that Redmi offers budget-friendly gadgets and thus, people run towards this brand. This TV is great for smaller spaces and is perfect for those who don’t want to break the bank against their purchase.

MI 80 cm (32-inches) 5A series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN

Launched in 2022, the Xiaomi smart TV features a 60-Hz refresh rate with 32-inch HD display with a screen resolution of HD Ready, 1366x768 pixels. It is a perfect option for a small family, for a small space.

The TV also features a number of applications including Netflix, Prime video, Live TV, YouTube, YouTube Music, Google Play Music, Gallery, Help, and more. You can even get the best deals on TV while making a purchase from Amazon through CouponzGuru.com.

Below are the specifications of the product-

Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL

The Acer 80 cm 32-inch smart TV is one of the best TVs in the 20,000-price segment. This piece offers extra-ordinary depth, vivid color and texture with 16 million colors in HD. It even comes with a frameless design.

You get everything you want and even more with customized content suggestions and access to more than 5,000 apps on Google Play Store. You can easily cast your favorite content on your TV with just a tap.

Below are the rest of the specifications of the product-

Make sure before you make the payment, you go through the list above to make an informed decision. All the products listed above are from the Amazon’s best seller section and thus, you can also read a lot of reviews before making the purchase. Also, check read all the specifications before making up your mind for a product.

