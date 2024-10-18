Top 7 Zero-Balance Savings Account Offers for Festive Seasons

As India prepares for the festive season, a lively atmosphere of joy, cultural celebrations, family reunions, and community events takes over. This time of year is marked by crowded markets, grand festivities, and a spirit of togetherness. People indulge in shopping for clothes, electronics, home decor, sweets, and gifts for their loved ones.

It’s also the season when banks roll out exciting offers on their zero-balance savings accounts. These accounts already come with benefits such as no non-maintenance charges, premium digital banking features, doorstep services, and rewards. But during the festive season, these benefits are enhanced to provide even greater value. Get all the insights below!

Top 7 zero-balance savings account offers you can expect this festive season

There is no better time than the festive season to open a savings account online with zero balance requirements. The benefits and deals listed below explain exactly why.

1. Cashback deals and rewards

During festivals like Dhanteras, Dussehra, Diwali, and Navratri, banks ramp up their incentives on transactions. This means you can earn notable cashback when festival shopping, dining out, or booking entertainment. These rewards often follow a tiered system, so the more you spend, the greater the cashback you will receive.

Apart from cashback, some zero-balance accounts also offer accelerated reward points, which can be redeemed for vouchers, gifts, or discounts at select stores. This allows you to enjoy more festive purchases without disrupting your financial plan.

2. Debit card benefits and offers

Many banks partner with online shopping platforms, retail outlets, and even restaurants to offer exclusive benefits on debit card transactions during the festive season. These can range from increased reward points to special discounts on electronics, clothing, food, and home décor. You may also find offers like ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Free’ across various categories or even early access to exclusive sales before they are available to others. These benefits allow you to stretch your budget further when shopping for gifts or celebrating with loved ones.

To bring more value to your celebrations, many banks let you apply for exclusive debit cards at a nominal fee. The IndusInd Bank Indus Delite Savings Account, for example, allows you to apply for the Delights Debit Card. This high-end debit card offers premium benefits like:

5% cashback on entertainment, fuel, and OTT services

20% off on Swiggy orders

10% off on BigBasket purchases

Buy 1 Get 1’ free offers on movie tickets booked via BookMyShow

Complimentary insurance cover worth ₹1.5 lakh

Open a zero-balance account online and apply for the Delights Debit Card today. Make festive shopping, travelling, and dining out more rewarding and affordable!

3. Higher transaction limits

Festivals usually mean larger-than-usual spending, whether for gifts, family celebrations, donations, or travel. Many banks temporarily raise transaction limits on their debit cards during festive periods. For example, the daily withdrawal limit from ATMs may be raised to cover the need for more cash on hand during peak festival days. Similarly, the spending limit on debit and credit cards can be boosted so that customers don’t face transaction decline issues during the busiest time of the year.

This increased limit means you can shop for big-ticket items like gold and gadgets or book travel tickets for your family without any stress. So, open a zero-balance savings account now and get ready to enjoy hassle-free spending this festive season.

4. Travel-related offers

Travel sees a significant rise during festivals. The spirit of togetherness and the extended holidays encourage many to pack their bags and head to their hometowns or take a well-deserved break. To capitalise on this, banks offer special travel-related benefits for their zero-balance savings account holders like:

Discounted flight and train tickets

Cashback on fuel for road trips

Savings on holiday packages

Complimentary travel insurance

Waived foreign transaction fees

Priority lounge access at select airports

5. Limited-time loan deals with attractive terms

During the festive times, especially, Dhanteras, Diwali, and Navratri, people make big purchases, such as buying a car, renovating their homes, or investing in gold. This is because these occasions are considered auspicious for new beginnings.

To cater to this festive demand, many banks offer exciting loan offers for their savings account holders. These offers can apply to personal, home, or auto loans and include benefits like lower interest rates, reduced or waived processing fees, and flexible repayment plans. Such offers provide the perfect opportunity for individuals to finance their large purchases while keeping borrowing costs low.

6. Credit cards and EMI offers

Many banks partner with shopping platforms during the festive season to provide zero-cost Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) options on selected purchases. This allows you to buy big-ticket items like electronics, home appliances, jewellery, decorative accessories, or even furniture without the stress of paying interest on monthly instalments. It’s particularly advantageous for budgeting during festive times when expenditures are high.

7. Gift vouchers and shopping coupons

Banks often collaborate with leading retailers, e-commerce platforms, and brands during festivals to offer shopping vouchers and coupons. When you open a zero-balance savings account or use your debit card, you can receive vouchers that can be redeemed for discounts on fashion, electronics, groceries, and more. These coupons help you save more on gifts, puja items, sweets, traditional clothes, and other festive necessities.

Opening a zero-balance savings account in 4 quick steps

The zero-balance account opening online process is simple and quick. You don’t have to deal with the inconvenience of multiple bank visits or submitting physical documents. The IndusInd Bank Indus Delite Savings Account offers such convenience. With a 100% digital and paperless process, you can open your bank account in just 4 easy steps:

Step 1: Apply online and select your preferred account number

Step 2: Fill in the necessary personal details

Step 3: Make a deposit to activate the account

Step 4: Complete the video KYC from anywhere

Festive vibes, limitless savings!

With the festive season fast approaching, it’s the perfect opportunity to open a zero-balance savings account and make the most of the available offers. From additional cashback and rewards to higher transaction limits, affordable loans, and shopping vouchers, these accounts offer countless ways to make your celebrations more special.

Whether you are planning to shop, travel, or simply enjoy the festivities, a zero-balance account can add more value and convenience to your plans. Make an informed decision today!

