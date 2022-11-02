Timings: 10 am to 6 pm all 7 days a week

Museum Of The Future Pricing:

Entry fee for the Museum of the future is free for kids below the age of 3.

With Klook, you can get entry to the museum , entry to all the galleries and exhibitions , and free WIFI for just Rs.3248 per person .

, entry to all the , and for just . Use the Klook promo code available at PaisaWapas to get up to 65% discounts on booking activities on Klook.

2. Burj Khalifa

Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world with a height of 828m. It is a standalone example of Dubai’s advanced technology. Burj Khalifa has a total of 160 floors of which, the 124 th and 125 th floors have an observation platform which is at a height of 455m.

The 148 th floor is a luxury sky lounge area where you can have a great time chilling and having a great Dinner. Burj Khalifa also offers Sky diving from its top for all adventure junkies.

Burj Khalifa Pricing:

Burj Khalifa is free for kids below the age of 3.

3. Desert Safari In Dubai

If you love adventure, then Desert safari is something you must try. You have the option to choose a minivan, or quad bike to land cruise through the desert sand. It will be one of the best adventures of your life. You will have the option to enjoy BBQ dinner, belly dancing, camel ride, Sand boarding, and a lot more. You can do it if you are a couple or a group of friends.

Desert Safari Pricing:

Desert Safari is free for kids below the age of 4.

Book your flights on Sky scanner to save more. Apply Skyscanner flight booking offers available at PaisaWapas and grab up to 35% OFF on your flight bookings.

4. Aquarium & Underwater Zoo

Enjoy the never-before experience of an Underwater Zoo & Aquarium in Dubai with your friends, family, and kids. If you are traveling to Dubai with your kids, then Underwater Aquarium should definitely be on your list. You get to go under the water in a glass tunnel where you’ll get to see the Aquatic life.

Underwater Aquarium Pricing:

Underwater Zoo entry is free for kids below the age of 2.

Check out the exclusive Agoda Coupon Codes at PaisaWapas to get up to 80% discounts on your adventure activity bookings.

5. Dubai Frame

Dubai Frame is the world’s largest frame with a height of 150m and a width of 95m. It is a Monument and an observatory museum. If you have 2 or 3 hours to spend, you can visit Dubai Frame and spend some time enjoying this beauty.

Dubai Frame Pricing:

Book your hotels on Cleartrip to get the best discounts. Use exclusive Cleartrip hotel coupons at PaisaWapas to get up to 25% discounts and 5% cashback on your booking.

Get The Best Travel Deals With PaisaWapas

022 is going to end in just a few months and everyone is planning for their Christmas and New Year holidays. If you are thinking of going to Dubai, then get the best discounts and coupon codes on your flight, hotel bookings, sightseeing, and adventure activities at PaisaWapas, and also, grab an additional cashback on your bookings. PaisaWapas provides great discounts on Klook, Agoda, Cleartrip hotels, Sky scanner, and many more. Grab the limited-time deals at PaisaWapas today and save huge on your travels.