Top 5 Places To Visit In Dubai:

November 02, 2022 15:45 IST

Dubai is one of the most popular cities in the world for touring, vacationing, sightseeing, and for adventure activities. Dubai is the capital of the Emirates of Dubai which belongs to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Dubai is known for its luxurious monuments, world-class buildings, and highest largest, and tallest structures.

If you are thinking of spending your Christmas or New Year vacation in Dubai, then here is the top 5 must-visit places in Dubai along with the best deals to help you save more on your vacation. Klook and Agoda offer the best and cheapest deals on Dubai activities. All the pricing information mentioned below is as per Klook or Agoda.

1. Museum Of The Future

Museum of the future is a complex structured building designed as an asymmetric torus clad in glass and steel with Arabic scriptures throughout the structure. Museum of the future is 225 meters tall and National Geographic has recognized it as one of the top 14 world’s most beautiful buildings.

It exhibits future Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, and other advanced future technologies. You will get to see how the world could look in 2071 with the advancement in technology. You will also get a chance to interact with future technologies like AI robots, Virtual Reality games, and much more.

Timings: 10 am to 6 pm all 7 days a week Museum Of The Future Pricing: Entry fee for the Museum of the future is free for kids below the age of 3.

With Klook, you can get entry to the museum , entry to all the galleries and exhibitions , and free WIFI for just Rs.3248 per person .

Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world with a height of 828m. It is a standalone example of Dubai's advanced technology. Burj Khalifa has a total of 160 floors of which, the 124th and 125th floors have an observation platform which is at a height of 455m. The 148th floor is a luxury sky lounge area where you can have a great time chilling and having a great Dinner. Burj Khalifa also offers Sky diving from its top for all adventure junkies. Burj Khalifa Pricing: Burj Khalifa is free for kids below the age of 3.

Desert Safari In Dubai

If you love adventure, then Desert safari is something you must try. You have the option to choose a minivan, or quad bike to land cruise through the desert sand. It will be one of the best adventures of your life. You will have the option to enjoy BBQ dinner, belly dancing, camel ride, Sand boarding, and a lot more. You can do it if you are a couple or a group of friends. Desert Safari Pricing: Desert Safari is free for kids below the age of 4.

Aquarium & Underwater Zoo

Enjoy the never-before experience of an Underwater Zoo & Aquarium in Dubai with your friends, family, and kids. If you are traveling to Dubai with your kids, then Underwater Aquarium should definitely be on your list. You get to go under the water in a glass tunnel where you'll get to see the Aquatic life. Underwater Aquarium Pricing: Underwater Zoo entry is free for kids below the age of 2.

Dubai Frame

Dubai Frame is the world's largest frame with a height of 150m and a width of 95m. It is a Monument and an observatory museum. If you have 2 or 3 hours to spend, you can visit Dubai Frame and spend some time enjoying this beauty. Dubai Frame Pricing:



