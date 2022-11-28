November 28, 2022 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

BoAt is one of the top brands that sells the most aspirational wearable products. Their product range offers the coolest technology with the finest longevity and guarantee. Among other products, Airdopes are one of the top-selling products that BoAt offers.

BoAt is also known for its unmatchable expertise in the music headset segment.

So that makes the BoAt Rockerz Airdopes one of the most sought options for wearable technology when you are looking for something that’s value for money. We have collated a list of top BoAT Airdopes that you should consider.

Top 5 BoAt Airdopes you can buy

1) BoAt Airdopes 131 Iron Man Marvel Edition

Are you a Marvel fan? Since BoAt Rockers always keeps their customers’ preferences in mind, therefore they have come up with all-new Marvel theme airdopes for you. They have released these airdopes, especially for each Marvel fan.

By the way, you may also consider gifting them to your loved ones, as Iron man loves you 3000 (Remember this emotional dialogue from the movie ‘Avengers: Endgame’)

Specifications

Airdopes 131 offers 15 hours of playback life with 13 mm audio drivers and 1WP technology in addition to the Marvel edition.

2) BoAt Airdopes 100

Sometimes you either forget the charger or can’t find the charging port while listening to your favorite music on your earbuds. Worry no more because now you can play nonstop music nonstop for up to 50 hours on BoAt Airdopes 100.

Specification

The Airdopes 100 will offer you 50 hours of playback time, 1PX4 sweat and water resistance, BEAST™ Mode, a 5-minute ASAP™ Charge, and Quad Mics ENX™.

Moreover, Airdopes 100 provides you with a crystal-clear voice that focuses on improving call quality and aids in calls for office work and other crucial tasks.

3) BoAt Airdopes 441 Pro (Special Batman Edition)

Batman once said, “What I Do Defines Me, Not Who I Am Underneath.”

For DC enthusiasts, the BoAt has released the Batman edition.

A new Batman theme Airdopes has been developed for everyone who is into

DC these days. BoAt never discourages its customers and always takes their preferences into consideration.

Specification

The Airdopes 441 Pro offers a DC special edition in addition to IPX7 sweat and water resistance, 150 hours of playback time, Instant Wake n’ Pain, and a 2600 mAh carry case.

4) BoAt Airdopes 601 ANC

Isn’t it annoying when you are playing your favorite song in your earbuds and all of a sudden you start to hear background noise from the crowd? Don’t worry, we have got you covered. BoAt is soon releasing its all-new AirPods 601 ANC (hybrid active noise cancelling), which will let you listen to music without being bugged by anything.

Specification

The Airdopes 601 ANC offers you 28 hours of playback time (the best battery in ANC), a 4X Mic with ENxTM technology, in-ear detection, ambient mode, and hybrid active noise cancelling.

5) TRebel Airdopes 402 BoAt

Every woman should live as they are the queens of their own lives. In order to improve the style and elegance of women, BoAt has released the new TRebel Airdopes 402 BoAt, audio wear for women. This product was produced with the goal of increasing women’s allure and fashion.

Specification

In addition to being the finest earbud for women, the Airdopes TRebel Airdopes 402 offers 30 hours of non-stop audio playback, an in-ear earbud with a 10 mm driver, IPX4 sweat and water protection, and a 450 mAh charging case that fits conveniently in your pocket.

So, that’s all from us. Hope these suggestions can help you pick the best

Airdopes for you.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”