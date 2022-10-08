What is the number one factor that kills your sales? Poor web design! Since many business owners are coming to the same conclusion, there is a dire need for website designers who have the skills to make your website appear pleasing to the eye while tweaking its functionality, loading times, and how well it displays on different devices.

Today, we will take a look at the top web design companies in India, outline what makes them desirable, and give you valuable tips on how to choose the most suitable one for your business. You will also learn the essential components of web design as we delve deeper into how it helps you get more traffic to your website and increase user retention.

With that in mind, let’s jump right in!

Our list of the top 10 web design companies in India

Below, you’ll find our list of the top web design companies in India we’ve chosen based on factors such as:

Location

Service Focus

Experience

Client Portfolio

Pricing policy

Each of these brings something unique to the table, so we suggest you pick the one that best aligns with your company’s vision. If you’re strapped for time, you’ll be delighted to know that we’ve done most of the heavy lifting for you. Since the web design companies listed below tick all the boxes and live up to our strict criteria, you can’t go wrong with any of these popular choices, some of which have been named as best UI UX companies in India as well.

1. eFlair Webtech

Due to their warm and client-centric approach, timely project delivery, years of experience, constant innovation, cutting-edge tools, and many prestigious awards they have earned, eFlair Webtech and their talented team of web designers have more than earned a place among the top web design companies in India. In fact, they’re much more than a typical web design group, as evidenced by the fact that they are offering many complementary services under one roof, including marketing and development. Overall, this will save you so much time and money because you’ll never have to worry about having to hire another expert separately to get the job done. Did you know this company is trusted by some of the most well known names out there, including Razorpay, Engage, Expedia, Cuemath, and Rentomojo? Since their approach is to make your project scalable at the snap of a finger, this makes them the #1 choice on our list, bar none. If you’re still not convinced, your no-risk free consultation is just one call away, so there’s no reason not to give them a try.

2. Systango

At Systango, your business will be met with a warm welcome as their talented crew of website designers find a way to materialize your success by leveraging the power of cutting-edge next-gen technology. Their work earned them the recognition of Clutch from which they received multiple awards. In the web design circles, they are known as the go-to front-end web development company of choice that will seamlessly integrate your website’s visuals and infuse them with state-of-the-art web technologies like Javascript, CSS, AngularJS, React JS, and others. In other words, not only will they design your website, but also make it come alive by making it interactable and functional.

3. Codal

Need a stunning UX design or a complete cosmetic overhaul of your website? Apart from scoring great reviews and having a high rate of customer satisfaction, they also possess the skills on how to optimize your eCommerce store for conversion through fluent design. They will help you design customized dashboards, mobile apps, websites, and other digital solutions, making them a versatile provider indeed. Since they are also willing to provide valuable tips on how to optimize your revenue streams, they are much more than just another web designer agency. With 200+ industry professionals on their team, they have both the know-how and resources necessary to pave the way for your digital success.

4. Hashtag Systems Inc

Combining web development with web design, they are a one stop shop for making your website both functional as well as aesthetically pleasing. Having offices both in California as well as India, this indicates a talented team of best web designers with an international presence. Having a core belief in innovation, they will work with you to perfect your digital brand all while pushing the limits of technology. All that’s left for you to do is to present them with a list of specifications and they will work around the clock until everything is exactly like you’ve envisioned it to be.

5. Unified Infotech

At Unified Infotech, web development and web design are two of their primary areas of focus. Although they have experience working with several Fortune 500 clients, they are more than willing to help startups and small business owners overhaul their web design, knowing full well how strongly it’s connected with their branding and image. Think of them as a boutique agency with a fine eye for details, high-precision focus, and a refined expertise in the best industry practices. As you can tell from their portfolio, they have what it takes to nail the perfect UI/UX design, making them the go-to experts when you need someone who has both the knowledge and talent to seamlessly connect web design with technology.

6. SDI - Software Developers Inc

Having designed some of the most engaging websites for the world’s leading brands such as Marvell and Pepsi, SDI - Software Developers Inc are much more than their name might suggest. In addition to having a presence in India, their offices can also be found in Melbourne and California. Startups, small businesses, and large enterprises are all welcome to test why this is one of the top web design companies in India and they have experience crafting stunning web designs in a broad range of industries, including healthcare, business, finance, education, social networking, and more. Their affordable pricing, timely delivery, and overall excellence have earned them an honorable mention in TIME magazine and several other reputable publications.

7. Hidden Brains Infotech

Ever since 2003, Hidden Brains Infotech has been diligently serving their customers (2400+ clients from 100+ different countries), thus making them one of the most popular web design companies with a long tradition of success. Since their early beginnings, their team of top-class industry professionals has been constantly growing and nowadays, the numbers are sitting at 500+. Time and time over, they have proven their talent for creating customized web design solutions for both small businesses and large enterprises alike and will be your devoted digital transformation partner. Alongside web development, they are also proficient in eCommerce solutions, cloud services, UI/UX development, product prototyping, and more.

8. UPQODE

UPQODE specializes in SEO and web design, which makes them a perfect choice for those who want to treat themselves to an amazing head-start in the quest to secure the top search engine rankings. To do well in this regard, you’d typically need to hire two separate agencies, but this one offers both of these services under one roof. On top of it all, they place a great deal of emphasis on professional relationships with their customers and are passionate about helping you realize your business goals. With a transparent pricing structure, you’ll always know what you’re paying for and won’t encounter any unpleasant surprises when the work is done.

9. Liquid Designs

Liquid Designs is one of the top web design companies in India and a proud holder of the Top Agencies award by Clutch. Their portfolio consists of the finest designs and marketing materials suitable for publications, websites, applications, logos, and more. As your company grows, these website designers will stand by your side and carve out your brand’s identity. Their philosophy is to never shy away from a challenge and they are known for their ability to communicate about complex matters in a way that’s easily understandable even for non-industry-professionals. Their warm personality makes them pleasant to work with and they make a sincere effort to implement your ideas, no matter how specific they may be.

10. CISIN

The devoted team at CISIN follows one philosophy: to help their business partners grow. This translates to web design services that fall in line with the latest industry standards, employing the latest tools and technology and always delivering on time. As of right now, their team consists of 650+ experienced professionals with more than 5000 successful projects under their belt. If you need a reliable business partner to not only design a jaw-dropping website template and also integrate it, this is the place to look. Having served a wide variety of clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies, they never back away from a challenge; rather, they embrace it and tackle it head-on.

What is web design?

In essence, web design is a reflection of your brand. Ultimately, it’s what plays a major role in how your prospective clients will judge your business, competency, trustworthiness, and professionalism. To ensure a smooth user experience, a skilled web designer will make sure your website:

Displays correctly on mobile devices

Is pleasing to the eye by picking the right colors, fonts, and style

Has fast loading times

Is organized

Presents information in a way that makes it easy to find

Reflects the tone and feel of your brand

Contains engaging multimedia elements

Has a clean-looking navigation and layout

Website design has a direct correlation with user satisfaction, SEO, mobile responsiveness, and ultimately, your sales and bottom line.

Did you know that:

75% of your visitors will form an impression about your company based on the looks of your website?

Most of your visitors will be driven away if your website fails to load in 3 seconds or less?

A perceivably small thing such as changing the ‘buy now’ button to red can increase your conversions by up to 34%

A cluttered website will scare away your visitors?

Roughly 50% of your website traffic comes from mobile devices?

These are just some of the facts and statistics that clearly showcase the importance of web design and the way it correlates to how people will perceive your brand.

The importance of website design for a business

Today’s business world is competitive to say the least. If you think a great web design is a luxury, you’d be mistaken - as a matter of fact, it’s a necessity to survive the pressure and scrutiny that comes from your customers and your competition. In other words, you need to work with the best web designers that can make your website look professional in the eyes of your customers. Otherwise, your prospective clients will flock straight into the arms of your competition and you know it!

But let’s break down the importance of website design even further and see what makes it so essential:

1. First impressions are everything

Your prospective clients will form an impression of your business in a couple of seconds, usually before even reading a single word of content you’ve published. Although the old saying preaches about not judging a book by its cover, that’s exactly what the vast majority of people will be doing, brutal as it may be.

2. People won’t be willing to stumble around finding the thing they’re looking for

Your visitors don’t have the patience to spend hours or even minutes to find what they came looking for. The menus and all the other information published on your website must be organized in the most efficient manner possible and good website designers know how to eliminate the proverbial friction.

3. The search engine algorithms will think more highly of you

Among countless other SEO factors, search engine algorithms also make an assessment whether you’re running just another generic template-based website or if you’re making an effort to introduce something unique to the world wide web. If you thought simply changing your logo was going to be enough, you might want to reconsider your strategy.

4. Stand out in a sea of mediocrity

If you want to get noticed, you need to be different from your competitors. If your website looks old and cranky, your prospective clients will judge you based on the impression they’re getting. The question is, why would you choose you over a competitor that decided to invest something in how their website looks and how easy it is to navigate?

5. Grow your brand in a consistent manner

The more familiar someone is with the look and feel of your brand, the greater the likelihood they will buy something from you. Remember that consistency is key - you want to use the same fonts, colors, and style you’re using with your other promotional materials. This will invoke the feeling of familiarity in your visitors and thus increase your conversion rates as a result.

The key elements of web design

Excellent web design goes beyond mere looks and aesthetics. But how do you tell a mediocre one from the one that inspires? For the most part, it boils down to the following:

- Content

The old marketing adage claims that “content is king” which is true, but this principle by no means ends with the written word. Think in terms of multimedia elements such as video, images, and other ways of making your content engaging. Hiring a good writer can cost a pretty penny, but if your overall marketing strategy is ironed out and your business has a solid base to stand on, it will pay off in spades. Great website designers can advise you on how to make the most of your content and how to organize it in the most efficient manner, whether it be written or visual in nature.

- Navigation

Operate from the assumption that your target audience has less patience than a hyperactive toddler. With this in mind, you should design your website in such a way that your visitors know exactly where they are and how to go from point A to point B. Consider using collapsible menus with a hierarchical structure and implement a sitemap, the last of which also happens to be beneficial from an SEO standpoint.

- Visual Design

Most people are visual beings, which means it’s imperative to cater to their senses by using an appealing graphics design. But that doesn’t mean it has to be flashy. If anything, flashy elements deter from its attractiveness, so there’s no reason to go overboard. As with all things, balance is key, so elements that stand out should be used sparingly when you want to emphasize something. Other than that, consider how the entirety of your visual design blends in with your logo and the overall brand of your company.

- Interaction

When designing your website, you need to ask yourself: what is the purpose, what are we trying to achieve here? For most business owners, the answer is directing them through a sales funnel, leading them to subscribe to your newsletter, converting them into buyers or something similar goal-oriented. At the end of the day, your website is more than just an interactive flier. If you want results, it’s important to implement your website design in such a way that it serves its intended purpose which goes beyond merely impressing people with its looks.

- Compatibility

Have you heard of the term responsive web design? The idea is to make your website appear in the most optimal way on every device across different browsers. For instance, you may want to design the layout to appear in a certain way on a desktop computer, whereas a mobile user might see a slightly different navigation, bigger buttons, or anything that somehow enriches the user experience or makes things more sensible depending on the resolution and screen size of their device.

Types of website design

When it comes to web design, there are no right or wrong answers, and picking the right one is not a one-size-fits-all approach. The top web design companies in India will present several options for you to choose from as there are pros and cons to each.

- Static page layout

If you’re looking for something that gets the job done without too many bells and whistles, a static page layout can be a suitable choice. This type of design, although basic in nature, will display your content using a fixed, non-dynamic page width. As you can probably imagine, this introduces several problems in the age of mobile devices due to a lack of adaptability to different screen sizes. Therefore, many people regard static page layout as a legacy design. The only scenario where using a static page layout makes sense is if you’re planning to create two separate website designs; one for mobile and the other for desktop devices.

Technologically speaking, web designers will use HTML in conjunction with CSS to create one of these. Since there is less work to lay it all out compared to other types of website design, it means it’s a more affordable option as well, on the condition you’re willing to come to terms with the substantial drawback of not providing an optimal experience to your mobile users (which nowadays is roughly 50% of the total web traffic).

Pros:

Simple setup

Low creation costs

Cons:

Does not adapt to different screen sizes

Requires creating a separate design for mobiles to be feasible

- Dynamic website layout

Just as the name implies, dynamic website layout has an element of adaptability. At the same time, it’s a great choice for non-tech-savvy individuals with a limited knowledge of HTML. The basic premise of a dynamic website layout is that it has the capacity to deliver a different experience to different people. At any time someone connects to it, the elements get pulled from a database and dynamically assemble themselves together.

One of the biggest problems with dynamic website layout is that it tends to introduce slower loading times, which is a big no-no when it comes to optimizing your website for SEO. On the flipside, this is a solid choice for relaying information in an engaging manner.

Pros:

A high level of functionality

Requires less coding proficiency

Offers a high level of user interactivity

Cons:

Different functionalities can be rather complex to set up

Due to dynamic page assembly, individual pages tend to load slower

- Responsive design layout

When it comes to technological refinement, nothing beats responsive website design and it’s one of the most popular choices for a reason. No matter what kind of device, screen size, or resolution you throw at it, a responsive web design layout will always display content in the most efficient and optimal manner possible, thus making for a user experience that’s smooth as butter. With this kind of layout, your website will be built for mobiles in mind from the very beginning.

One of its core strengths is its capacity to scale images on demand. This means everything will fit on the screen just as if it was made for it without you having to do any extra manual work. This approach to website design is the holy grail of modern standards, with its only drawback being the fact that it takes some extra time to execute properly, which could drive up the costs.

Pros:

No need to design a separate website for every device

Spotless experience on all devices, resolutions, and screen sizes

Content gets optimally displayed on all mobile devices

Cons:

The development process can be somewhat lengthy and costly

- Fixed design layout

Since fixed website design doesn’t have the capacity to adjust to different devices and screen sizes, it’s one of the least popular choices out there. It’s quite rigid in the sense that it can work great on a particular resolution, but gives subpar results on others. This creates a slew of problems since you’re forced to choose between optimizing your website for either computer or mobile screens, but not both. In practice, this creates more problems than it’s worth.

A fixed design layout is a legacy approach to web design that isn’t in line with the modern standards. In a world where everyone would be using the exact same device with the exact same resolution, sure, a fixed design layout could work. But in reality, you have to account for the unknown and be using the kind of technology that can adapt to various different factors.

Pros:

Can be quick to set up

Cons:

Can only be optimized for a specific resolution, which forces you to choose between optimizing the website for either computers or mobiles (but not both)

- Liquid or Fluid design Layout

Also known as fluid design, liquid design centers around flexible rather than fixed units. In practice, this translates to it having the full capacity to adapt to different devices and screen sizes - the content will always fit into the mold. From the user experience perspective, it’s much better than a static page layout, however, it’s nowhere near the level of responsive web design that seems to be the preferred option overall. By running liquid or fluid website design, you run the risk of having your content appear boxed-in or stretched too far.

Think of it as contracting or expanding the entire website to accommodate different resolutions and screen sizes. But when it comes to screens that are either excessively large or excessively small, the results can be disappointing and thus far from optimal.

Pros:

Almost as good as responsive web design (without being so complicated to get right)

You won’t have any issues with content getting cut off

Cons:

The content can appear either boxed-in or stretched too far

Offers a subpar user experience on smaller browsers

- Single page design Layout

As the name implies, single page design layout is meant for one page websites that are primarily used to convey information in a similar fashion a leaflet would. Numerous small business owners use it as their virtual business card by listing only the essential information such as their name, contact information, and services provided. With that being said, a single page design layout does have the capacity to incorporate a navigation menu if you so choose.

The reason why someone might consider going with this type of page design is the clean and refined look this layout can give. However, it’s not suitable for publishing longer articles, because it can get scroll-heavy rather fast. On the flipside, it lends itself quite well to presenting information in a linear flow. For example, if you’re an artist trying to showcase their portfolio or a company that’s looking for the best format to publish a sales letter, a single page design easily fits both of these scenarios.

Pros:

Quick and easy to setup and get going

Helps you achieve that clean and refined look

Cons:

Unsuitable for eCommerce websites

Suboptimal for websites with multiple pages

Not recommended for websites with too much content

Web design facts and statistics

If you’re still unsure what the best web design company can do for you and why you need it to reach your business goals, we’ve prepared a list of shocking web design facts and statistics that will blow your mind.

75% of your visitors will judge your professionalism by the looks of your website.

Even a basic website design can cost upwards of thousands of dollars.

Your visitors will form an opinion about your website in an instant.

90% of information presented is visual in nature.

A human brain processes visual stimuli 60,000 times faster than written content.

92.6% of people will make a buying decision based on visual stimuli.

39% of users are drawn to colors more than any other visual element of a website’s design.

A basic website design takes roughly 2 months to prepare.

A website design that looks stuffed is an instant turn off to your visitors.

Visitors using mobile devices drive as much as 50% of eCommerce revenue.

As of 2021, more than 50% of your website traffic is expected to come from mobile devices.

67% of visitors are more likely to purchase something if a website is optimized for mobile devices.

Most visitors are not willing to wait more than 3 seconds for a website to load.

When it comes to colors, most visitors respond well to blue and green.

25% of your visitors will stop engaging with a website that displays poorly on their devices.

Using larger photos has the power to increase your conversion rate by up to 9%.

Your visitors will spend roughly 57% of time above the fold.

Changing the ‘buy now’ button to red can increase your conversion rate by up to 34%.

Judging from the facts listed above, do you think businesses should invest in web design? No doubt about it!

What to look for when choosing a web design company?

When looking for the top web design companies in India, you shouldn’t go with the first provider you’ve happened to run into. After all, you’ll be spending some of your hard-earned resources on a brand new design, so it certainly makes sense to research what you’re getting into.

Before inking the deal, you should double-check the following:

1. A broad portfolio of well-made designs

Checking whether a provider you’re interested in has a broad portfolio accomplishes multiple things. First of all, it shows you that they have plenty of experience under their belt and are thus much more likely to do a good job. Furthermore, it allows you to judge in advance whether their style and the way they work aligns with your expectations and preferences. For example, if you’re looking for an eCommerce design, a web designer that mainly works with small bloggers may not be the most suitable choice.

2. Positive reviews and client testimonials

When researching what kind of reviews their clients have left them, the feedback should be overwhelmingly positive. For those with a negative tone, what exactly do they seem to be criticizing? Taking your time to do the research will give you a better idea what to expect when working with them. While you’re at it, be sure to check independent review platforms as well, as most popular web design companies are likely to cherry-pick what user testimonials they’ll display on their website.

3. Years spent in the business

Just like any other, the web design industry is no stranger to fly-by-night operations with dubious experience and work quality. On the other hand, there are also plenty of established website designers that have built their reputation around hard work and satisfied customers. As a general rule of thumb, the more experience they have, the more likely it is they’ll do a good job. After all, this is a competitive industry; those who have managed to survive for this long have probably done so for a reason.

4. Their own design

Ask yourself this: would you be willing to entrust your website’s design to an amateur who can’t even design their own website properly? If you’re seeing issues in this area, this is usually a dead giveaway that you’re dealing with a service provider of questionable quality or just another fly-by-night operation. However, when judging their own design, try to look at it from an objective angle. If, for example, it’s professionally made and you simply don’t like its style, it can be a matter of differing preferences and opinions rather than a sign of poor service quality.

5. Additional services offered

Depending on your needs, you may want to take advantage of supplementary services a web design company may offer. For example, you may give preference to a provider that will also help you with your marketing, SEO, conversion optimization, social media traffic generation, and so forth. Any additional services they may offer are mostly for convenience, so don’t feel pressured into thinking that all of these extras need to come from the same provider - you’re free to choose a separate one for each. The only thing that really matters is whether they offer ongoing support after the job is done.

Conclusion

Picking the best web design company is essential if you want to build a website that stands the test of time, the kind that will please your visitors and make them want to keep coming back for more. Whatever the sum you choose to invest in your website design, know that every penny will pay for itself in the end, either through higher customer retention, making more sales, or both

FAQS

Those who are new to the concept of web design often have questions about it. We’ve collected and answered some of the most common ones below.

Why does your business need responsive web design?

Responsive web design is associated with a better user experience and it’s the one that works fantastically on smartphones. Since roughly 50% of all website traffic now comes from mobile devices, you should pay attention to it. Furthermore, search engine algorithms heavily favor websites that are optimized for mobile, so it’s important from the SEO perspective as well.

Why would a prospective client choose your company?

As unfortunate as it may be, the majority of your prospective clients tend to judge a book by its cover. If your website is not pleasing to the eye, looks disorganized, and loads slowly, they will assume that your company lacks professionalism (even if that may not be the case). You could say that having an excellent web design is arguably even more important than the quality of your products or services - if people don’t stick around long enough to see your offer, you won’t make any sales. Guaranteed.

How do I choose a web design company?

We’ve written a detailed mini guide in one of the sections above. To summarize, it mostly comes down to their:

Level of experience

Customer reviews

Portfolio

Add-on services

Client testimonials

Area of expertise

How do I find a web design company for my small business?

When searching for a suitable web designer for your small business, you are free to use any method you like. A lot of times, a simple Google search will do just fine. You can also check specialized Facebook groups to see if people can give you any recommendations. If you don’t feel like doing research all day, you’ll be pleased to know that we’ve done the heavy lifting for you and listed the most popular web design companies in the upper section of this article.

What are the 5 elements of a good website design?

We’ve already listed the 5 elements of a good website design in one of the sections above. To summarize, these are:

Content

Navigation

Visual design

Interaction

Compatibility

What makes a successful website design?

A successful website design is the one that meshes well with your business goals, improves the functional and visual aspects of your website, and optimizes the overall user experience. Any website design that’s worth its salt needs to ensure that your website will display properly on all resolutions, devices, and screen sizes. Remember: if you’re running any kind of business where your bottom line directly depends on customer satisfaction, you simply cannot afford to skimp out on it.