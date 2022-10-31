No magic elixir will make your company stand out on social media overnight. Instead, you require a robust strategy, reliability, and out-of-the-box thinking to make your mark. It is where a social media agency comes in. Entering the world of social media can be both overwhelming and intimidating. As a result, you may find yourself with more questions than answers. However, when you hire a social media agency, you gain access to top-performing content that will help you generate buzz and market your business more effectively.

Social media marketing has flashed in recent years, and no one can deny the importance of Social Media Agencies today. Without a doubt, your company can benefit significantly from the services provided by a Social Media Agency.

Some of the most common advantages of employing social media agencies are brand recognition, awareness, attracting potential clients, targeting them with social media magnets, lead generation, conversions, and an increase in return on investment.

Let’s now explore the best social media agencies in India.

1. Social Cubicle

Social Cubicle is a full-service social media agency in India that runs end-to-end campaigns to help you become a trusted brand in your industry. The agency optimizes accounts, creates compelling content, and manages communities to maintain constant communication. In addition, they offer influencer management and advertising to help campaigns reach a wider audience.

Social Cubicle provides a detailed report of the campaigns to understand their performance and is based on a quality-based approach. They will also thoroughly analyse the social platforms you wish to market on and their audience reach.

Services:

Social Cubicle drives all aspects of SMM strategies by establishing disruptive techniques such as excellent content creation, effective community management, paid social advertising, and influencer marketing. In addition, they are actively engaged in providing various services such as Facebook marketing services, Twitter marketing, Pinterest marketing, Youtube marketing, Instagram marketing, LinkedIn marketing and Snapchat marketing.

Studies:

You can learn more about the quality of their service and how they handle projects by evaluating their case studies on Baked in the South, Monarch Golf, Renewable Energy,

Awards:

The company has been awarded as one of Clutch’s Top 5 Social Media Agencies and Top Rated 2019 by Software World.

Clientele:

They have worked with some of the most reputed companies, such as Monark Golf, Baked in the South, The Renewable Energy Hub, Royez, and Smart Agro.

Affordability:

Social Cubicle provides affordable social media marketing services in India. In addition, they offer dedicated social media services to their clients at very affordable packages.

2. SEO Discovery

SEO Discovery is the world’s leading provider of next-generation digital marketing solutions, social media marketing services, and consulting. Their digitally savvy marketing professionals understand the relationship between content and customers. They have a strong reputation for delivering measurable results for over a decade. With an experience of more than 15 years, they have completed 18500 projects and have a strong presence in more than five countries.

Services:

They provide excellent digital marketing services like SEO, Paid Marketing, Local SEO Services, and Influencer Marketing. In addition, they also offer services like Reputation Management, App Development, and Content Writing.

Studies:

They have delighted their clients to the maximum level as they have an excellent record of 800+case studies. Some include Bearded Bros Removals, The People’s Poncho, Mind Tech, Party Band, Reeshma, and The Garden Furniture Centre.

Awards:

SEO Discovery has been recognized as an Official Member 2020 by Forbes Agency Council.

Clientele:

SEO Discovery has a vast list of happy clients. Some of them are Manni Bagga, K3 Video Production, O2 IAS Academy, Radar Marketing, Auto DD, Dyllan Dalya and many more.

Affordability:

The company offers reliable and the best quality services at the most reasonable rates. In addition, they provide all the required services at the most nominal rates.

3. California Infotech

California Infotech is a result-oriented digital marketing and social media marketing agency dedicated to helping brands, whether startups, SMB, or large enterprises, to achieve growth. They have 6+ years of digital marketing and social media marketing experience and a good record of delivering successful projects. They help you create unique social media experiences helping you connect and engage with more audiences and drive growth.

Services:

They work closely with clients to plan a tailored strategy for online marketing and make social media campaigns that win you, customers. They offer services like PPC, SEO, SMM and competent Web Design services.

Studies:

You can know more about their quality of work and services by exploring their case studies on Iconic Bankstown Cafe, Texas Web Solution, RBD Personal Training, Compass Consult and many more.

Clientele:

Some of the happy clients of California Infotech include The Travel Buddy, Best Way, Man Theory London, Shyamosa, Xchange Sports and more.

Affordability:

California Infotech charges very fair and nominal pricing for their reliable services. In addition, they provide the best customized digital marketing solutions at very affordable prices.

4. Social Beat

Social Beat was founded in 2012 and is a trusted and well-known social media marketing agency with ROI-driven results. They have assisted top brands in India in becoming market leaders. They determine the best platform for your company and then use social media techniques to build a following for you. It enables them to increase your brand’s visibility to a more targeted audience that is loyal and interested in the niche. The agency works with healthcare, education, real estate, eCommerce and direct-to-consumer, growth startups, banking, and finance brands.

Services:

Social beat has an excellent record of providing the best digital services. It offers content writing and SEO, video creation, multilingual marketing, market research, digital transformation, marketing automation, digital media planning and buying, and programmatic solutions.

Studies:

You can glance at their remarkable work by exploring their case studies on boAt, Tata Cliq, Wakefit, Blackbuck, Khatabook, Beardo, Juicy Chemistry and many more.

Awards:

Social Beat has been awarded the Silver award as India’s Fastest Growing Digital Agency by Agency Reporter.

Clientele:

They have an excellent record of happy clients such as Khatabook, Himalayas, Jaguar, Naturals, Scaler, Teachmint, Assetz, and Wonderchef.

Affordability:

Social Beat provides services at very reasonable rates. In addition, they have affordable packages depending on different types of services.

5. Yellowphant Digital

Yellophant Digital is a sister agency to Chimp&Z Inc and Griffin Pictures and is part of the Merge Infinity group, a parent growth consultancy firm. The agency offers clients 360-degree marketing solutions. In addition, the agency provides social analysis, content curation, influencer outreach, conversation analysis, and campaign execution as part of its social media marketing efforts.

They improve communication between you and your customers by frequently posting content on various social media channels.

They concentrate on growing your business through purpose-driven campaigns consistent with your brand values.

Services:

They offer plenty of reliable services and help the brands by laying the exact strategies and result-optimized plans for better reach. Their services include SEO, social media marketing, search engine marketing (SEM), public relations (PR), branding, web design, photography, media buying, website development, email marketing, media planning, app development, and object-relational mapping (ORM).

Studies:

You can explore their completed projects on Asahi Kasei, Dreamery, Ruhin Education, Ibuki, Pizza By The Bay, and Black Lion.

Awards:

Yellowphant Digital has been certified as a Great Place To Work: Mar 2022 - Mar 2023.

Clientele:

They have pushed themselves to deliver their clients the most forward-thinking digital experiences. As a result, they have an extensive list of happy clients: RBL Bank, Mezaya, Dreamery, Cadini, Wokexpress, Musafir.com, Edmingle, Pizza By The Bay, Siyaram’s and Cupid Holi Campaign.

Affordability:

Their service package is very reasonable, and their prices vary according to your chosen services. But they charge very nominal rates.

6. Media2Win

Media2Win was founded in 2005 as a top social media agency in Mumbai. They have experience in various product categories and setups, whether you represent a large MNC or a start-up. They develop exciting and innovative digital solutions for brands.

Their holistic digital solutions include creating a smartphone application, a website, running a digital promotion, or a campaign that integrates various media.

Services:

Media2Win has excellent expertise in creating an integrated digital marketing strategy, online reputation management, site design & development, social media strategy, etc. In addition, they offer digital solutions to help your company grow.

Clientele:

Bajaj, TATA Sky, gsk, Horlicks Nutribic, Boost, The Times Of India, UTV, and Kotak Life Insurance are all clients of Media2Win.

Awards:

The company has won several awards like Nestle Everyday recharge campaign, Max Life Insurance’s, Yahoo Big Idea Chair, igenius program, IAMAI, Tata Sky’s Adult dost, and Tata Indicom’s PMS problems campaign.

Affordability:

They have a reasonable pricing policy, and the cost will vary depending on your selected services.

7. Socialee

Socialee, one of India’s leading social media marketing companies, connects you with your customers. They are dedicated to finding creative solutions for our clients through strategy, creativity & social media. The agency knows how to position your brand among the right target audience, having worked with companies in education, real estate, tourism, fashion, hotels, and entertainment, among others. The agency manages your accounts across multiple platforms and interacts with your target audience on your behalf. In addition, the agency generates personalised content to help you stand out from the crowd.

Services:

The agency handles social advertising on Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram, Twitter, Amazon and other platforms.

Studies:

Their work is highly depicted in their case studies on Sterling Accuris Diagnostics and Milken.

Clientele:

They have a vast list of clients, including B4U, Vyom, Shringar, Swarn Shilp, Sterling Accuris, Sa Re Ga Ma, Tea Post, F9 Furnichair, Radiance Hospitals, Velvet Bakers, Yug Jewellers.

Affordability:

Socialee provides services at very affordable rates and nominal pricing.

8. BC Web Wise

BC Web Wise is the only world’s digital marketing agency with FishSense. They offer 360-degree digital marketing and social media marketing services to your brand. Founded in 2000, the team has immense experience in the social media marketing realm. They devise strategies to bring brands closer to consumers, create stories that captivate the millennials mindset, and create memorable online experiences.

Services:

BC Web Wise provides services like social media marketing, search marketing, video production, website development, and performance marketing. They also offer media planning and buying, online reputation management, mobile app development, and WhatsApp chatbots.

Studies:

You can check their work by evaluating their case studies on Madhur sugar, Trident India, Axis bank Reserve, Firefox Disney and Marvel campaign, Preethi Appliances, Hero MotoCorp, and many more.

Awards:

BC Web Wise is ranked among the top 25 creative agencies of the world, awarded as great place to work, marketing excellence award for best digital integrated campaign, and many more.

Clientele:

Some clients are Hero, BharatBenz, Mahindra, Astral Pipes, Park Avenue, Nutrela, UNICEF, ICICI Prudential, Axis Bank, PediaSure, Abbott, Unilever, and many more.

Affordability:

When it comes to enjoying the best quality services at reasonable prices, one can always rely on BC Web Wise. They work with brands in healthcare, finance, education, and other industries offering reliable and affordable services.

9. Mind and Matter

Digital marketing has evolved significantly over the years. Mind & Matter is a top-rated Social Media Agency that drives brands on digital to create a holistic niche for the brand on Social Media Platforms. They strive for excellence daily. Next, they work with the brand team to develop a holistic digital niche for the brand. Then, they reinvent and reassure the brand in its niche by incorporating the brand essence into digital communication.

Services:

Mind and Matter offers various services such as Advertising, Graphic Designing, SEO, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Email Marketing, Digital Marketing, Video Marketingand Website Design And Development.

Studies:

You can explore their quality of work by evaluating some of their case studies on amplifon, Pran Frooto India, Hughes, Maruti Suzuki, Tygr App and Collegify.

Awards:

Silicon India Magazine selected Mind and Matter as one of the Top 20 Most Promising Digital Marketing Agencies in India in 2015.

Clientele:

Spencer’s, ICICI Bank, The Telegraph, Hughes, Shyam Group, Aircel and Tata Indicom are some of its clients.

Affordability:

They have reasonable pricing packages and strive to provide the best digital solutions.

10. Envigo

It is a performance-based digital marketing and social media marketing agency in India catering to clients from, France, The United Kingdom, Germany, UAE, The Netherlands, Hong Kong, Australia and many more. They deliver innovative campaigns through the integration of SEO, design & development, content creation and social media. Through customised digital marketing solutions, they increase the value of your business. Their solutions are founded on a comprehensive understanding of your objectives, environment, business model, and customers. In the short time of 9 years, they have worked with clients across 14 countries and 4 continents.

Services:

From developing a solid digital strategy, creating viral campaigns, building eCommerce solutions, and developing and designing a content strategy to improve overall brand presence, they strive to do everything in the best way they can. Their services include Social Media Marketing, SEO, Creative Design, User Experience Design, Email Marketing, Content Marketing, SEO, and PPC Marketing.

Studies:

You can explore their work by evaluating their different case studies on Hertz, Leading Indian Bank, ebookers.com, BIBA and many more.

Clientele:

They have an extensive list of happy clients such as gsk, Revital, Cigna, Leading Health Insurance Company, Hertz, BIBA, MakeMyTrip, and Unacademy.

Affordability:

Their pricing package is very nominal. It all depends on your chosen services.

How Social Media Agency Benefits You?

To achieve your business objectives, a social media agency will use paid advertising or organic content creation on various social media platforms. In some cases, they may accomplish both. Essentially, they use their expertise and strategies to effectively manage your social media accounts, resulting in better results than you could achieve on your own. So if you’re debating whether or not to hire a social media agency to handle your social media marketing strategy, here’s a breakdown of what they’ll do for your company.

It’s not as simple as most people believe, but it can be highly beneficial if done correctly. First, social media management involves creating and managing engaging posts on your social channels. Still, the best agencies flesh out a comprehensive marketing strategy that includes lead generation, branding, remarketing, and more.

Marketing your business on social media requires planning, goal setting, testing, a clear vision of how you want to present your brand, and a dash of creativity to bring it all together. Then, when you hire an agency, they will handle everything for you. They will guide your brand through the turbulent waters of social media using their experience and resources. As a result, your brand will reach more target customers and provide a greater return on investment.

Let’s delve deep to explore benefits of social media agencies-

● Professional expertise

Social media marketing has a learning curve. Understanding it, let alone succeeding, takes significant time and testing. This skill set is guaranteed when you hire a social media agency.

Furthermore, social media is constantly evolving. What is effective one day may not be effective the next. Social media agencies keep a close eye on these changes and adapt accordingly. Hiring an agency relieves you of this burden. They use their expertise to successfully manage your social media accounts, freeing up your time to focus on other aspects of your business’s growth.

● Assembling a team of experts

When you hire an agency, you aren’t just hiring one person. Instead, you’re assembling a team of experts in their respective fields. Their specialities range from understanding the best media buying strategies to creating the most eye-catching creatives. In addition, they collaborate to create social media campaigns that provide excellent ROI for their clients.

The team of experts at the Social Media Agency include-C

Social media accounts manager

Social media strategist

Copywriter

Videographer

Graphic Designer

● Time-saving

If you handle it yourself, creating a profitable social media strategy and managing your social media accounts to stay on track takes significant time. You can quickly lose track of time fine-tuning your social media content and tinkering with your media buying settings. Alternatively, you could calm down knowing that a team of experts is working to keep your social media presence interesting to your target audience without you lifting a finger.

● Report and feedback

It’s in the best interests of social media agencies to get you the best results possible because if they don’t, they’ll lose clients.

As a result, they’ll keep you updated on your social media progress and results.

In this report, they will clearly define the key metrics that show your social media marketing is growing your business.They can improve and strategize using this feedback.

For example, their reporting may find that advertising on LinkedIn isn’t very productive, but it’s overwhelmingly positive on Instagram, with a 10x return on ad spend. As a result, the strategy will shift to a greater emphasis on what works on Instagram.

● Fulfills social media marketing objectives

Social media agencies strive to achieve your social media marketing objectives. However, many businesses invest in social media because everyone else does. They do this without any clear goals or strategic insight. It’s a surefire recipe for disaster.

When you approach a social media agency with your goals, they will develop a strategy to help you achieve them. These goals could include growing your audience base, attaining a certain return on ad spend, or enhancing sales in a particular region. Find the agency that best fits your goals and provides the services you require to achieve them.

How To Choose The Best Social Media Agency?

Social media management and marketing take significant time and effort, especially if you want to be active on multiple platforms. To increase the visibility of your content on most social media platforms, you must be active and post frequently. This means you must regularly and consistently create and post engaging social media content. Furthermore, you must tailor your content to each platform.

You cannot simply share the same post across multiple platforms. To accomplish this, you will need a dedicated social media team. To manage that team, you may also require the services of a social media manager. Social media marketing agencies are a viable alternative. You can outsource all of your tasks by hiring an agency.

Let’s discuss what you should consider when hiring a social media agency-

● Powerful tools

The social media platforms are compelling but insufficient to run a successful digital marketing campaign. A social media marketing agency should have tools for pre-planning posts, creating and editing beautiful graphics, running ads, and closely monitoring data and analytics. Their tools should also enable them to monitor what others say to and about you. To improve your engagement, you must surprise and engage with people.

● Devoted experts

If an agency is going to delegate your work to an account manager who will handle everything from graphic design to writing your posts, you should think twice about working with them.

Account managers are fantastic because they are your point of contact and oversee your account. It’s also a plus if they have a basic understanding of the various skill sets. If they do the work, this may not be your best social media marketing agency. There are far too many specialised skills involved in social media management for a single account manager to master. Experts such as writers, graphic designers, SEO specialists, who monitor analytics, and even a photographer must be available on the team for you to collaborate.

● Familiarity with your industry

A social media marketing agency that boasts about the numerous industries it works with should cause you to pause and reflect. Do you want to work with a company that tries to do everything?

The company you work with should ideally have a thorough understanding of your industry and your niche so that they can create content specifically tailored to your brand. Or, if that isn’t the case (which isn’t necessarily a red flag), they should be willing to learn. An account manager cannot be an expert in all areas. No one can. So choose accordingly.

● Ask for proof of their success

Anyone can claim to be a social media expert, and companies are springing up like Starbucks. What is less common is a social media marketing agency that can demonstrate that they are worth your money. That is why you should request it: proof!

An experienced agency should be able to provide testimonials, case studies, and other examples of how their previous work has aided brands. You must provide a clear example of the input and output — what they did and the results.

Did they help increase the number of page likes?

How much traffic and engagement increased with their efforts.

Did they run successful paid ad campaigns?

Did they use social media to increase a client’s email list significantly?

Before choosing the best social media agency, you should consider these things.

● Managing their own social media agency

Businesses are so busy working for clients that they don’t have time to manage social media! However, you must manage it as social channels serve as a sort of portfolio for your business. You can hire a social media marketing agency to work for you.

The quality you see here represents the quality of work they will provide for you. This is not a good sign if their company platforms are a mess. Look for everything you’d want to see on your pages, such as activity and growing engagement, high-quality posts with various text, images, and videos, branded graphics, and so on. You should consider asking agencies what they do to grow their pages and strategy. You’d be surprised how many people don’t have a solid answer.

● Check previous achievements

It’s one thing to say you offer a service; it’s quite another to have something to show for it. Look for previous accomplishments on the websites of various agencies.

These could be case studies from previous clients served. It could also take the form of awards and recognition given to the agency for its efforts. Agencies that have something to show for their efforts are proud to display their accomplishments.

On their website, look for case studies and awards and achievements. Check out the homepage of this social media marketing agency, where they proudly display their awards:

● Price

Finally, the final deciding factor that will help you choose an agency from your shortlist is price. You must determine your budget before beginning your search for a social media marketing agency. This should ideally be a range with a maximum limit. Then, after shortlisting agencies based on other criteria, compare their pricing plans to make your final decision.

Determine exactly what services you will receive and how much they will cost. Another essential factor to consider is pricing flexibility. Some companies will create customized proposals and pricing plans based on your business requirements.

This may be preferable if you do not require all of their services but only a few.

● Client recommendations

Look for client reviews and testimonials when choosing a social media marketing agency. An agency can show its results but are unlikely to mention if the collaboration was difficult. Sure, they may have assisted the client in achieving the desired results, but were they difficult to work with? Only the clients can give you an accurate picture of what it was like to work with an agency. Testimonials can help you determine the level of service and engagement you can expect from an agency.

● Evaluate well-defined KPIs

KPI is the primary performance indicator. It is not enough, for example, to have a goal of increasing engagement.

What exactly will you be measuring?

What is your objective?

That’s your key performance indicator. An agency should be able to give you an idea of the KPIs they’d be measuring to ensure that their efforts were paying off once they’ve gotten to know your brand, objectives, and pain points. Otherwise, you’ll just be wasting your money.

● Check if their values match yours

Working with a social media agency that shares your values and is dedicated to the same causes as you will result in a much smoother and more fruitful collaboration.

If your values are opposed, you’re in for a rough ride. On their website, an agency’s values are most likely stated. However, to better understand, check to see if those values are reflected in their case studies, content, client base, and overall tone of voice.

Conclusion

Given that many marketers struggle with social media marketing, the use of social media marketing agencies has increased. As a result, more and more marketers are turning to these agencies to help them improve their social marketing efforts.

However, finding the best social media agency for your company is a difficult task in and of itself. And, if you choose incorrectly, you may end up wasting money and resources. So, do your homework when narrowing down agencies, don’t be afraid to ask lots of questions, and be prepared for some trial and error.

There may be an overwhelming number of agencies available, but many of them are qualified, and you’ll be able to find the best fit for you.