Top 10 Orthopedic Mattress in India

Back pain - the most common among young adults and senior citizens that affects your sleep quality, posture, and natural alignment of your spine. The cause of back pain can be various, but we often ignore how a bad-quality mattress is an equal culprit in disrupting your sleep quality due to back pain.

Studies show that back pain is widespread in the adult population, where up to 23% of the world’s adults suffer from chronic back pain. Therefore, one should consider a good orthopedic mattress for back pain that maintains a balance of comfort and support. Not only this but if you suffer from neck pain, then an orthopedic mattressnaturally aligns with your spine to relieve the neck pain. With so many other mattress brands in the market claiming that their orthopedic mattress relieves back pain, it becomes confusing for an individual to pick a suitable mattress.

Below mentioned are the top 10 orthopedic mattresses, which are known for their excellent support and exceptional quality. We will give you an overview of all the top 10 orthopedic mattress.

1. The Sleep Company - Smart Ortho Pro Mattress

With its unique Patented Japanese SmartGRID Technology, The Sleep Company’s Smart Ortho Pro Mattress tops our list in every factor. It offers scientist-approved 5-zone orthopedic support, which is ideal for spine alignment and zonal support for different parts of the body. The 5 zones include head/neck, shoulder & upper back, lower back & hip, upper leg and knee and lower leg & ankles.

Material used - Patented Japanese SmartGRID Technology Trial Period - 100 nights trial Warranty - 10 years warranty Firmness - Firmness Score 8 No Cost EMI Available Size - Single, Diwan, Queen, King and Custom sizes available

Why do we recommend it?

1. Smart Ortho Pro Mattress is India’s 1st and only SmartGRID mattress made with Patented Japanese Technology, which is soft when you need comfort and firm when you need support.

2. Another unique feature of this orthopedic mattress is its quilted fabric cover that ensures your mattress stays in place with its anti-skid base. It is made with eco-friendly and hypoallergenic materials that keep dust, mites and spills away.

3. It’s time to bid farewell to back pain, as this firmorthopedic mattress is approved and recommended by Scientists & Doctors at AIHA, so you can trustfully choose this mattress.

4. Not only does this mattress provide orthopedic support, but it also keeps you cool while sleeping with its 2500+ air channels that regulate your core body temperature throughout the night.

Key Takeaway

The Smart Ortho Pro mattress is a great option for people with chronic back pain. It is also a great choice for senior citizens and people with other health conditions. The product will be shipped from the factory, which takes 1 - 3 business days and 5 - 10 days for delivery, depending on location and other factors. Now say goodbye to neck pain and spine problems with Smart Ortho Pro Mattress.

2. The Sleep Company - Smart Ortho Mattress

Another bestseller by The Sleep Company in the 0rthopedic mattress range is its Smart Ortho Mattress. It’s time to forget memory foam and welcome SmartGRID to experience the comfort and ultimate back pain relief. It offers excellent posture alignment for a perfectly good night’s sleep.

Material used - Patented Japanese SmartGRID Technology Trial Period - 100 nights trial Warranty - 10 years warranty Firmness - Firmness Score 7 No Cost EMI Available Size - Single, Diwan, Queen, King and Custom sizes available

Why do we recommend it?

1. Smart Ortho Mattress is India’s 1st and only SmartGRID mattress made with Patented Japanese Technology, which is soft when you need comfort and firm when you need support.

2. Apart from its luxurious look, the top cover of this orthopedic mattress is easily removable and washable. The Brasso Fabric cover adds an extra layer of protection and is made of eco-friendly hypoallergenic material.

3. The extra firmness of this mattress, with an added layer of ortho-relief foam, offers just the right medium firmness that cradles your pressure points to combat back pain.

4. In addition to providing orthopedic support, this firm orthopedic mattress also regulates your core body temperature throughout the night with over 2500 air channels.

Key Takeaway

If you are someone struggling to get that peaceful sleep and on top of that you are a hot sleeper, then worry not this mattress for back pain has all the charms to improve the way you sleep. SmartGRID is the smartest sleep technology ever invented and it beats other materials like memory foam, coir etc. SmartGRID boasts features like posture support, motion isolation, and more that you cannot compare with any other mattress out there.

3. Duroflex - Back Magic Orthopedic Coir Mattress

Duroflex is another well-known mattress brand in India with a variety of mattresses made to suit various needs and preferences. Back Magic is an orthopedic mattress by Duroflex made of coir. It offers 5-zone orthopedic support that cradles your body and aligns your spine to make your back feel well-supported and comfortable.

Material used - High-density coir Trial Period - 10 days replacement only Warranty - 7 years warranty Firmness - Medium Firm Size - Single, Diwan, Queen, King and Custom sizes available

Why do we recommend it?

1. It offers 5-zone orthopedic support which is recommended by doctors. With its high-density coir, it cradles your body and maintains the natural alignment of your spine.

2. The high-density foam ensures solid support along with natural coolness and ventilation.

3. Suitable for people who prefer medium mattresses under budget.

Key Takeaway

The overall takeaway on the mattress is that it is made of high-density coir which also helps with natural coolness and ventilation. Apart from that, there is no trial period policy but instead, it offers 10 days replacement in case you want to return. However, the mattress smells for the first few days and the mattress may sink in if you are on the heavier side of weight.

4. Sunday - Ortho Latex 4 Mattress

If you are someone looking for excellent back support with some plushness then you are at the right place. The Sunday Ortho Latex 4 Mattress is a combination of high-resiliency foam, memory foam, and latex along with a 100% organic top cover. The top latex layer of the mattress helps you sleep cooler even during summer.

Material used - High-resiliency foam, memory foam and latex Trial Period - 100 nights trial Warranty - 10 years warranty Firmness - Medium Firm Size - Single, Double, Queen, XL Queen, King and Custom sizes available

Why do we recommend it?

1. It provides excellent features and quality with remarkable orthopedic support right where you need it.

2. The 100% organic cotton top cover of the mattress ensures an allergy and asthma-free mattress.

3. It comes with a 100 nights trial with hotel-like comfort at a shockingly fair price.

Key Takeaway

Sunday offers great ergonomic support for different preferences and sleeping styles. The Sunday Latex Plus Mattress is designed to provide 5-star hotel comfort while ensuring excellent back support. It is particularly suitable for side and back sleepers, offering a comfortable and supportive sleep surface. However, it may not be the ideal choice for tummy sleepers who require different support.

5. Sleepwell - Ortho Pro Profiled Mattress

Sleepwell is one of the renowned mattress brands in India with their network of dealers spread widely. They have a range of mattresses to suit different preferences and needs in the budget. The Sleepwell Ortho Pro Profiled mattress is one of the mattress range that meets orthopedic needs.

Material used - PU Foam Trial Period - 100 nights trial Warranty - 5 years warranty Firmness - Medium Firm Size - Single, Queen, King and Custom sizes available

Why do we recommend it?

1. The Sleepwell Ortho Mattress is composed of PU Foam that offers much-needed support to your back.

2. The mattress is designed ergonomically which offers distinct pressure relief to the body and enhances airflow.

3. The outer cover of the mattress is easily removable for easy maintenance.

Key Takeaway

The Sleepwell Ortho mattress assures peaceful sleep irrespective of your sleep posture. However, the mattress may sink as the pocket springs are not firm enough to support a body above 100 kg. It is ideal for people who prefer a softer mattress.

6. Wakefit - Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress

Wakefit is an Indian online sleep solutions company that offers a range of sleep products, primarily focusing on mattresses and pillows. Wakefit mattresses are designed to provide optimal comfort and support for a good night’s sleep. They use a combination of memory foam and high-resilience foam to create a balance between pressure relief and responsiveness. Wakefit mattresses are available in various sizes and thickness options to cater to different sleep preferences.

Material used - Memory Foam Trial Period - 100 nights trial Warranty - 10 years warranty Firmness - Medium Firm No Cost EMI available Size - Single, Queen, King and Custom sizes available

Why do we recommend it?

1. Wakefit is a budget-friendly mattress option for people who live independently or for students.

2. The mattress is made of high-resilience memory foam which gives adequate support to the body.

3. The cover is made of high-quality knitted fabric which is removable for cleaning and maintenance.

Key Takeaway

With benefits like 100 nights trial and no cost EMI, this mattress is suitable mainly for the young age group. However, it has come to light that the mattress may get compressed. The mattress also gives a strong smell that takes a few days to go away completely.

7. Kurlon - Ortho Magic Mattress

Kurl-on offers a wide range of mattresses to suit different preferences and requirements. Their mattress collection includes options such as foam mattresses, spring mattresses, orthopedic mattresses, and hybrid mattresses. Each type of mattress is designed to provide specific benefits, such as enhanced support, pressure relief, or a combination of both.

Material used - Coir and memory foam Trial Period - Not mentioned Warranty - Not mentioned Firmness - Medium Firm Size - Single, Queen, King and Custom sizes available

Why do we recommend it?

1. This mattress is uniquely designed with bonded foam and coir for extra support.

2. It makes a sustainable product with the usage of coir.

3. The mattress firmness is good enough to make it last for 6-8 years.

Key Takeaway

Though, the specifications of the mattress say that it is highly recommended by orthopeadists. However, the mattress does not conform to your body shape due to its firmness. The coir mattress may develop unevenness and can result in sagging.

8. Springtek Dreamer Orthopedic Mattress

Springtek is an Indian mattress brand that specializes in spring mattresses. The company offers a variety of mattresses designed to provide comfort, support, and a good night’s sleep. Springtek mattresses utilize different types of spring systems to offer varying levels of support and responsiveness. The Springtek orthopedic memory foam mattress offers layers of support relieving pressure through hips and shoulders and provides enhanced lumbar support to the lower back.

Material used - Memory foam Trial Period - Not mentioned Warranty - 11 years warranty Firmness - Medium Firm Size - Single, Double, Queen, King and Custom sizes available

Why do we recommend it?

1. Unlike traditional memory foam, Springtek memory foam draws heat from your body, dispersing it throughout the mattress to keep you cool.

2. It is covered with an iconic Zipper Mattress Cover, this mattress is antimicrobial and reversible.

3. The mattress features a plush, medium-firm surface that leaves you floating on a cloud, the bottom offers a firm mattress support. Say goodbye to back pain as it perfectly adapts to your body shape.

Key Takeaway

The Sprintek Orthopedic mattress gives you two kinds of comfort - the plushness of luxury and the support of orthopedic. However, the mattress is said to be too firm and has a strong smell that takes a few days to dissipate.

9. Flo - Ortho Mattress

Flo mattress also offers Orthopedic Mattress made of resilience foam which is ideal for senior citizens or for people who suffer from orthopedic issues. It comes with an aloe vera gel-infused cover to keep your skin cool and hydrated. It ensures that your spine is in its natural shape with maximum comfort.

Material used - Resilience foam Trial Period - 100 nights trial Warranty - 10 years warranty Firmness - Medium Firm Size - Single, Double, Queen, King and Custom sizes available

Why do we recommend it?

1. The top layer is made with high-resilience foam and provides firm orthopedic support. It is an excellent choice for people suffering from lower back pain.

2. Through 3D Air-Flo technology, heat is drawn away from your body and pushed out through the sides of the mattress. So you sleep cool even without an AC!

3. It also comes with a high-quality cashmere fabric cover that is specially treated with aloe vera gel to keep your skin hydrated and cool.

Key Takeaway

The Flo orthopedic mattress can be too soft for some people and may not help with your orthopedic problems whereas, when it comes to packaging you may need a little help to open the package.

10. Coirfit - Ortho Luxury Pocket Spring Mattress

Renowned for its unmatched comfort and superior quality, the Coirfit mattress stands out as one of the finest spring mattresses offered in India. Featuring multiple layers, this mattress is equipped with ISI-approved pocket springs, ensuring optimal support and comfort. By combining rebonded foam with springs, this mattress enhances both support and comfort levels. Moreover, its premium quilted cover not only adds an extra touch of luxury but also extends the lifespan of the mattress.

Material used - Pocket Spring Trial Period - Not mentioned Warranty - 6 years warranty Firmness - Soft Size - Single, Diwan, Queen, King

Why do we recommend it?

1. The Pocket Spring in the mattress is ISI approved.

2. Ideal for people who prefer soft mattress but need orthopedic support.

3. Along with motion isolation it offers maximum breathability that keeps you cool throughout the night for a peaceful sleep experience.

Key Takeaway

The mattress seems to be heavy in weight which can be problematic for people already suffering from back issues. There are also complaints that the spring tends to become loose as the mattress gets old.

CONCLUSION

Choosing the ideal orthopedic mattress to alleviate your back pain can prove to be a daunting endeavour. However, with knowledge of the latest technologies and essential features, this task can become significantly more manageable. The Sleep Company’s unique SmartGRID tends to stand out from other technology in the mattress industry. It gives the buyer an upper hand while evaluating the advantages and disadvantages of the aforementioned mattress products to select the perfect orthopedic mattress.

