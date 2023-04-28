April 28, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

To sleep better, we need a good mattress and a pair of pillows, in the same way, to sit comfortably, one will require a good comfortable chair with proper lumbar support. With numerous furniture brands in India, it becomes difficult to choose one brand that offers all you want. Whether it’s a work-from-home set-up or work from an office, your productivity and efficiency rely on the comfort of a chair. The more uncomfortable a chair makes you feel, the more it will hamper your productivity. In this guide, we will help you find the Top 10 office chairs in India.

Best office chairs in India

1} Stylux - The Sleep Company

If sophisticated yet cosy is your style, then The Sleep Company’s Stylux Ergo Chair deserves your attention. Crafted with precision and engineered for comfort, Stylux is built with Patented Japanese Technology called SmartGRID, which has proven to be way better than latex or any other type of foam cushioned seat. It has SpinePro Cushioned Lumbar Support that helps to maintain the natural curvature of your spine and relieves back pain, which makes it the best chair for long-term sitting. Stylux has advanced multi-adjustment features, and you can buy SmartGRID chair online or by visiting their nearest experience store near you.

Pros of Stylux Chair

Patented SmartGRID Technology seat

Heavy-duty chrome base

Adjustable headrest and armrest

360-degree swivel movement with anti-scratch technology

2} Green Soul Monster Ultimate Series T

Another brand that tops the list of the most comfortable office chair is Green Soul’s Monster Ultimate Series T. It conquers all the benchmarks like comfort, lumbar support, design, aesthetics, features etc. If you are planning to buy a comfortable for long working hours, then this chair has unmatched sturdiness and luxurious soft fabric padding to keep you comfortable all the time.

Pros of Green Soul Chair

Luxurious soft fabric

Stylish and sturdy

Suitable for long working hours

Cons of Green Soul Chair

Difficult assembly

The arms of the chair are not of good quality

3} Onyx - The Sleep Company

You might have heard or read a lot about orthopedic mattresses and how it helps to maintain a healthy spine and back. But ever heard about orthopedic chairs? Introducing, Onyx - World’s 1st & only Orthopedic chair built with SmartGRID technology that intelligently adapts to your body shape and instantly gives your back and booty extra comfort for a pain-free work experience. Now enjoy an effortless way of seating that can be adjusted to different levels of heights. Onyx is one of the best office chairs with multiple built-in features.

Pros of Onyx Chair

Patented SmartGRID technology seat and back support

Multiple adjustment tilt lock mechanism

360-degree swivel movement with anti-scratch properties

Heavy-duty chrome base support

Cons of Onyx Chair

It’s expensive compared to other chairs

4} Featherlite Amaze Chair

Your taste will match with Featherlite Amaze Project Arm Chair if you are looking for something classic which also matches the interiors of your home. This chair is a best buy with easy-to-use features and allows ventilation through the backrest mesh that maintains coolness. With the effortless reclining feature, your back gets a defined structure to keep the posture in check. Featherlite Amaze is the best chair for long working hours as it is made of heavy-duty and durable materials.

Pros of Featherlite Amaze Chair

Effortless reclining feature

Defined structure to keep the posture in check

No hustle with manual adjustment

Cons of Featherlite Amaze Chair

Lumbar support is not proper for short-highted people

5} Savya Home Apex Chair

When you are looking to buy an office chair that is stylish, comfortable and sleek in material then the Savya Home Apex Chair is the most comfortable chair you will ever sit on. Suitable for long working hours, it has a seat depth of more than 50 cm for maximum comfort while you sit and work. This chair also features one-touch tilt adjustment, which enhances the durability of the chair and is equipped with a 5-inch seat height adjustment to make the product more user-friendly. The Savya Home Apex Chair comes in a chrome finish in terms of appearance and with a black contoured mesh back.

Pros of Savya Home Apex Chair

One-tilt adjustment

Dual wheel caster for easy mobility

High-density seat padding for maximum comfort

Cons of Savya Home Apex Chair

Issues with height adjustment

6} Dr Luxur Colossus Gaming Office Desk Chair

If your work desk and gaming desk is the same, then this chair deserves a huge shoutout. Designed specifically for both gamers and work enthusiasts, Dr Luxur Colossus chair is constructed with the maximum advanced features and specifications. This chair is not only aesthetically appealing but also enhances your productivity both during work time and after work hours too.

Pros of Dr Luxur Office Chair

Adaptable cushion and seat that adjusts according to posture

Aesthetically appealing and sturdy

Highly durable

Cons of Dr Luxur Office Chair

High in price

7} Rose Designer Chairs

Modern yet ergonomic designs are crucial when you are looking to buy an office chair. The chairs designed by Rose Designers top every list when it comes to features, build materials, comfortability and other aspects. The chairs by the Rose Designers provide the same amount of comfort to tall as well as short people. With wide seat space and ventilated seat padding, their chairs are known as the most comfortable chair for long working hours.

Pros of Rose Designer Chairs

Maximum comfort for both short and tall people

360-degree swivel and smooth reclination

Wide seat space with breathable fabric

Cons of Rose Designer Chairs

The seat cushion is of low quality

8} Green Soul Jupiter Superb Office Chair

Looking to sit comfortably without getting fatigued? Look no further than the Green Soul Jupiter Superb Office Chair. This chair tops the list of being the most customisable chair including the armrests, adjustable lumbar support, and a unique adjustable headrest which can be detached and adjusted to multiple levels as per your convenience. The backrest of the chair is made of premium quality mesh and is equipped with a smooth tilt-lock mechanism.

Pros of Green Soul Jupiter Chair

Detachable headrest that can be adjusted to multiple levels

Premium quality mesh backrest

Smooth multi-tilt-lock mechanism

Cons of Green Soul Jupiter Chair

The product is not durable enough

9} Innowin Jazz High-Back Mesh Ergonomic Chair

The chair by Innowin comes with various adjustable functions and breathable air mesh back support. It intelligently adapts to the shape of your body, which helps the user to maintain proper back support. The sturdiness of this chair is impressive with a comfortable seat and smooth tyres for swift movement.

Pros of Innowin Chair

Sturdy build material

Smooth swivel and tyres

Comfortable seat

Cons of Innowin Chair

After prolonged use of the chair, the backrest starts to squeak

Wheels do not function well

10} Casa Copenhagen EC Extreme

With the best ratings and reviews, Casa Copenhagen EC extreme chair is given 5-star ratings for the comfort level it provides to its users. This chair is known as one of the best office chairs in India for those who suffer from back pain and spend long hours sitting in one place. This chair has the best headrest as compared to any other chair, and it has breathable padding that promotes enough ventilation while you sit, to make your sitting experience more cooler and comfortable.

Pros of Casa Copenhagen Chair

Strong and durable

Better headrest for comfort

Breathable padding

Cons of Casa Copenhagen Chair

The arms of the chair are far apart

Users find it expensive

Conclusion

The way a good sleep helps to keep you focused and refreshed, in the same way, a good chair boosts your productivity and improves your concentration. A good office chair should not only be comfortable but should also boast adjustable features that are directly linked to your comfort. While buying an office chair, always look for features that can be adjusted as per your desired comfort level.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”