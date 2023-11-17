Top 10 Mattresses in India- Detailed Review and Analysis - Updated(2023)

November 17, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

Purchasing a mattress can be a challenging endeavour. Many customers tend to emphasize material, dimensions, thickness, and cost savings when seeking out the top mattress brands in India. However, they often overlook the significance of factors such as body type, sleeping position, weight, body temperature, and any existing back or sleep-related concerns. Moreover, nearly every brand asserts to be the finest in the industry.

To eliminate any uncertainty, our team of experts conducts regular testing and evaluations of multiple mattresses each month to select the best mattress brands. Our team of sleep experts rigorously tests the mattresses so that you can have full confidence that our list is comprehensive and continuously updated.

Emma , the German mattress brand which launched in India earlier this year, comes out as a clear leader in terms of mattress technology, sleep comfort and durability. They stand out because of their technology-first approach to sleep and years of R&D resulting in quality mattresses that balance comfort with a high degree of body support. The Emma Hybrid is currently the highest selling mattress in the world. Additionally, others who made into our list this year were brands like Kurl-On, Sleepwell, Duroflex, Wakefit, Peps Mattress and Repose.

Best Mattress in India – Our Top Picks

We picked twenty mattresses from the most popular brands in India and then picked the top 10 ones based on their performance, comfort, value for money and durability. We have also included other details such as promotional offers available and where to buy them. Surprisingly, some new age brands failed to make it to the Top 1O list for the first time this year. We attribute this to the entrance of new brands offering better alternatives entering the Indian markets as well as traditional mattress companies improving their overall product quality.

Here is our Top 10 Best Mattress List-

1. Emma Hybrid Mattress

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and backed by extensive research, the Emma Hybrid combines the best of both worlds – the pressure-relieving benefits of memory foam and the sturdy support of pocket springs with Emma’s patented AeroFlex Spring System. This marriage of technologies creates a sleep surface that caters to a wide range of sleep styles and ensures that you wake up rejuvenated.

Our Analysis-

Comfort – 9.5/10

Orthopaedic Support – 8.5/10

Motion Isolation – 9.5/10

Durability – 9.5/10

Temperature Regulation – 9/10

Value for Money – 9.5/10

Warranty: 15 Years

Trial Period: 100 nights full refund trial

Customer Service Award : Customer Service of the Year 2022 for the Distribution of bedding products. ESCDA, France

Where to buy – Emma Sleep Website

Promotional Coupon Codes on website– EMMAX, EMMA10

2. Emma Original Mattress

Developed at Emma’s Research Lab in Frankfurt, the Emma Original features a unique layering system that works in perfect harmony to ensure a restful night’s sleep. The top layer consists of breathable Airgocell, which allows for optimal airflow and temperature regulation. We could feel the mattress gently contouring to the natural curves of our back, ensuring optimal alignment. The firmness level was just right, providing a perfect balance between support and plushness. It felt as if the mattress was custom-made for the body.

Our Analysis-

Comfort – 8.5/10

Orthopaedic Support – 10/10

Motion Isolation – 7.5/10

Durability – 9.5/10

Temperature Regulation – 8/10

Value for Money – 9/10

Warranty : 15 Years

Trial Period : 100 nights full refund trial

Customer Service Award : Customer Service of the Year 2022 for the Distribution of bedding products. ESCDA, France

Where to buy – Emma Sleep Website

Promotional Coupon Codes on website– EMMAX, EMMA10

3. Sleepwell GenX Mattress

The Sleepwell GenX 1.0 Mattress features a plush comfort layer that enhances the overall sleep experience. This layer is crafted with high-quality foam, offering a luxurious and cushioning feel that cradles your body. It provides pressure relief and contours to your unique sleep posture, ensuring optimal comfort and support throughout the night.

Our Analysis-

Comfort – 8/10

Orthopaedic Support – 7.5/10

Motion Isolation – 8/10

Durability – 8.5/10

Temperature Regulation – 6.5/10

Value for Money – 7/10

Warranty- 5 Years

Trial Period- N/A

Where to buy- Your nearest Sleepwell mattress dealer

Promotional Coupon Codes on website – N/A

4. Emma Adapt Mattress

Just like its name suggests, the Emma Adapt focuses on the core elements that make a mattress great. It features a thoughtfully crafted layering system designed to provide the utmost comfort and support for a restful night’s sleep. Each layer works in harmony to create a sleep surface that caters to a wide range of sleep preferences and needs. It is one of the best orthopaedic mattresses available in this price range.

Our Analysis-

Comfort – 7.5/10

Orthopaedic Support – 9/10

Motion Isolation – 7/10

Durability – 9/10

Temperature Regulation – 7.5/10

Value for Money – 10/10

Warranty : 15 Years

Trial Period: 100 nights full refund trial

Customer Service Award : Customer Service of the Year 2022 for the Distribution of bedding products. ESCDA, France

Where to buy – Emma Sleep Website

Promotional Coupon Codes on website– EMMAX, EMMA10

5. Kurl-on Magnum Plus Mattress

If you’re looking for a coir and PU foam mattress, then the Magnum Plus could be a good choice for you. Its innovative design, coupled with its commitment to quality, promises nights of rejuvenating sleep. Before buying this, just make sure you are okay with a mattress that is not too hard.

Our Analysis-

Comfort – 7/10

Orthopaedic Support – 6.5/10

Motion Isolation – 5.5/10

Durability – 6/10

Temperature Regulation – N/A

Value for Money – 6/10

Warranty : 5 Years

Trial Period: N/A

Where to buy – Kurlon Website

Promotional Coupon Codes on website– N/A

6. Duroflex Rise Spring Mattress

The Duroflex Rise Spring Mattress excels in durability and longevity. The good materials used in its construction, coupled with quality craftsmanship, ensure that the mattress maintains its shape and performance over time. You can rest easy knowing that your investment in this mattress will provide some years of consistent comfort and support.

Our Analysis-

Comfort – 7/10

Orthopaedic Support – 6.5/10

Motion Isolation – 6.5/10

Durability – 8/10

Temperature Regulation – 6/10

Value for Money – 6.5/10

Warranty : 5 Years

Trial Period: 10 Days

Where to buy – Duroflex World

Promotional Coupon Codes on website– SAVENOW

7. Wakefit 7-Zone Mattress

The key feature of the Wakefit 7-Zone Latex Mattress lies in its innovative 7-zone design. The mattress is divided into seven distinct zones, each specifically engineered to cater to different areas of your body. This zoning technology provides targeted support to your head, shoulders, back, hips, and legs, promoting proper spinal alignment and relieving pressure points.

Our Analysis-

Comfort – 7.5/10

Orthopaedic Support – 6.5/10

Motion Isolation – 6.5/10

Durability – 8/10

Temperature Regulation – 6/10

Value for Money – 8.5/10

Warranty : 10 Years

Trial Period: 100 Days

Where to buy – Wakefit Website

Promotional Coupon Codes on website– Card discounts ICICI Bank cards

8. Peps Cameo Spring Mattress

One aspect to consider with the Peps Cameo Spring Mattress is that the price point may be higher compared to some other mattresses on the market. The superior craftsmanship, advanced spring system, and luxurious design of the Peps Cameo Spring Mattress contribute to its higher price tag. While the mattress offers exceptional comfort and support, it’s important to weigh your budget and investment considerations when making a purchasing decision.

Our Analysis-

Comfort – 8.5/10

Orthopaedic Support – 6.5/10

Motion Isolation – 8.5/10

Durability – 8/10

Temperature Regulation – 6/10

Value for Money – 5.5/10

Warranty : 10 Years

Trial Period: N/A

Where to buy – Peps Website

Promotional Coupon Codes on website– N/A

9. Wakeup Riserox Mattress

The WakeUp Riserox Pocket Spring Mattress excels in breathability and temperature regulation. The pocket spring system allows for enhanced airflow, effectively dissipating excess heat and maintaining a cool and comfortable sleep environment. Say goodbye to nights of tossing and turning due to overheating, and welcome nights of refreshing and rejuvenating sleep. It might feel like a bit too soft for a few sleepers though.

Our Analysis-

Comfort – 8/10

Orthopaedic Support – 6/10

Motion Isolation – 8.5/10

Durability – 8/10

Temperature Regulation – 6/10

Value for Money – 6.5/10

Warranty : 10 Years

Trial Period: 100 Nights

Where to buy – WakeUp Website

Promotional Coupon Codes on website– N/A

10.Repose Romanto Mattress

The Romanto mattress is a combination of foam and springs, and comes Wrapped in self-quilted knit fabric for a plush and cozy sleep experience. On digging a bit deeper, we saw it features a unique combination of multiple foam layers that work synergistically to deliver great comfort and support. The pocketed springs provide supportive comfort while minimizing motion transfer.

Our Analysis-

Comfort – 8.5/10

Orthopaedic Support – 6/10

Motion Isolation – 9/10

Durability – 8/10

Temperature Regulation – 6/10

Value for Money – 7.5/10

Warranty : 10 Years

Trial Period: N/A

Where to buy – Your nearest Peps mattress dealer

Promotional Coupon Codes on website– N/A

Our Mattress Testing Methodology

Our methodology for testing mattress quality typically involves a series of systematic procedures and criteria to assess various aspects of a mattress-

1. Material Analysis:

Evaluate the materials used in the mattress, including the type of foam (memory foam, latex, polyfoam, etc.), springs, or other components.

Assess the quality and durability of the materials, considering factors like density, resilience, and responsiveness.

2. Comfort and Support:

Measure the mattress’s ability to provide adequate support and comfort by assessing pressure points and body alignment.

Conduct subjective tests with individuals of different body types and sleeping positions to gauge comfort levels.

3. Durability and Longevity:

Perform durability tests to simulate years of use and assess how well the mattress maintains its shape and support over time.

Consider factors like sagging, indentations, and wear and tear.

4. Motion Transfer:

Evaluate how well the mattress isolates motion, especially important for couples sharing a bed.

Test the ability of the mattress to minimize disturbances caused by movement on one side.

5. Heat Regulation:

Measure the mattress’s ability to dissipate heat and maintain a comfortable sleeping temperature.

Assess breathability and thermal regulation properties of materials.

6. Edge Support:

Assess the mattress’s edge support to determine if it remains firm and supportive around the perimeter.

Evaluate the mattress’s stability for sitting or getting in and out of bed.

7. Noise:

Test for any noise generated by the mattress, particularly in the case of innerspring or hybrid mattresses.

8. Allergen Resistance:

Assess the mattress’s ability to resist allergens, dust mites, and other potential sources of allergies.

9. Off-Gassing:

Evaluate the release of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and any associated odors when the mattress is new.

10. Certification and Standards:

Check if the mattress complies with industry standards, certifications, and regulations, such as CertiPUR-US or OEKO-TEX.

11. Customer Feedback:

Consider customer reviews and feedback to gauge real-world satisfaction and issues with the mattress. For this, we relied upon reviews from Amazon, Flipkart and other quality tests.

12. Comparative Analysis:

Compare the mattress with other models in the market, including those from different brands and price points.

13. Price-Performance Ratio:

Assess the mattress’s overall quality in relation to its price to determine its value for consumers.

14. Final Scoring:

Assign scores or rankings for different attributes based on the evaluation results.

Combine the scores to generate an overall rating for the mattress.

