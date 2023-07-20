TOP 10 Mattresses in India (2023 edition) – Buyer’s Guide 

July 20, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST

Our Aim is simple: to demystify the mattress landscape and help you make an informed decision that aligns with your unique sleep preferences. From luxurious memory foam to supportive innerspring designs, we’ve scoured the depths of the mattress industry to uncover the finest models that embody comfort, durability, and innovative sleep technologies.

Throughout this blog, we’ll dive deep into the key features that make a mattress exceptional, exploring factors such as materials, firmness levels, breathability, motion isolation, and more. We’ll also discuss how these factors impact different sleep styles, whether you’re a side sleeper yearning for pressure relief, a back sleeper seeking optimal spinal alignment, or a stomach sleeper in search of gentle support.

To ensure that our recommendations cater to a wide range of needs and preferences, we’ll explore mattresses at various price points, offering options for those on a budget as well as those seeking the pinnacle of luxury. Our goal is to empower you to find the perfect mattress, regardless of your individual circumstances.

We have evaluated everything from the premium brands like King Koil to budget brands like Wakefit and international brands like Emma Sleep who has recently entered the Indian market. So here are our picks:

Our Top Picks:

1. Emma Hybrid Mattress

After a long wait, Emma Sleep from Germany has finally decided to enter the Indian market. The brand is known throughout Europe for its quality products and their mattresses in India are no different.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and backed by extensive research, the Emma Hybrid combines the best of both worlds – the pressure-relieving benefits of memory foam and the sturdy support of pocket springs with their patented AeroFlex Spring System. This marriage of technologies creates a sleep surface that caters to a wide range of sleep styles and ensures that you wake up rejuvenated, ready to conquer the day. The mattress also comes with an additional layer of Airgocell on top to keep it cool, thereby elevating the sleeping experience.

But the true testament to the Emma Hybrid’s excellence lies in the experiences of its users around the globe. Countless satisfied customers rave about the remarkable comfort and support this mattress provides. We had to try the mattress and see if it’s worth the hype. And yes, we feel it is.

Here is our rating on basis of our evaluation parameters:

Comfort – 9.5/10 Orthopaedic Support – 8.5/10 Motion Isolation – 9.5/10 Durability – 9.5/10 Temperature Regulation – 9/10 Value for Money – 9.5/10 Warranty : 15 Years Trial : 100 nights full refund trial

If you’re in pursuit of the ultimate sleep oasis, the Emma Hybrid mattress is the epitome of comfort, support, and quality globally. It’s a top contender in the mattress industry, promising to deliver nights of unparalleled bliss.

2. Peps Cameo Spring Mattress

At the heart of the Peps Cameo Spring Mattress lies its advanced spring system. The mattress features high-quality pocket springs that work independently, providing personalized support and minimizing motion transfer. This intelligent spring technology ensures proper spinal alignment and reduces partner disturbances, allowing you to enjoy uninterrupted sleep and wake up refreshed.

The Peps Cameo Spring Mattress also boasts multiple layers of high-density foam that enhance its overall comfort and support. These foam layers contour to your body’s curves, offering a plush yet supportive feel. The combination of foam and pocket springs provides the perfect balance of cushioning and responsiveness, ensuring a comfortable and rejuvenating sleep experience.

One aspect to consider with the Peps Cameo Spring Mattress is that the price point may be higher compared to some other mattresses on the market. The superior craftsmanship, advanced spring system, and luxurious design of the Peps Cameo Spring Mattress contribute to its higher price tag. While the mattress offers exceptional comfort and support, it’s important to weigh your budget and investment considerations when making a purchasing decision.

Here is our rating on basis of our evaluation parameters:

Comfort – 9/10 Orthopaedic Support – 8/10 Motion Isolation – 9.5/10 Durability – 8.5/10 Temperature Regulation – 9/10 Value for Money – 8.5/10

In conclusion, the Peps Cameo Spring Mattress offers an exceptional sleep experience that seamlessly blends elegance, comfort, and support. Embrace the sophistication of unparalleled comfort and wake up feeling rejuvenated, thanks to the Peps Cameo Spring Mattress.

3. Emma Original Mattress

The Emma Original is game changer when it comes to provide a combination of comfort and support for the back.

The mattress offers unparalleled support for the body. From the moment we laid down, we could feel the mattress gently contouring to the natural curves of our back, ensuring optimal alignment. The firmness level was just right, providing a perfect balance between support and plushness. It felt as if the mattress was custom-made for the body, relieving pressure points and reducing any discomfort.

The mattress features a unique layering system that works in perfect harmony to ensure a restful night’s sleep. The top layer consists of breathable Airgocell, which allows for optimal airflow and temperature regulation. This advanced foam technology not only keeps you cool but also provides exceptional pressure relief, contouring to your body’s shape for a blissful sleep surface.

Beneath the Airgocell is a zone of Emma’s patented HALO memory foam. This layer adapts to your body’s curves, providing personalized support and minimizing motion transfer. Whether you’re a side sleeper in need of shoulder and hip cushioning or a back sleeper seeking spinal alignment, the Emma Original has you covered with its targeted support.

In addition to its superior comfort, the Emma Original mattress is made with high-quality materials. It is certified by OEKO-TEX® and CertiPUR-US®, assuring you that it meets stringent health and safety standards. This means you can sleep soundly, knowing that your mattress is free from harmful substances.

Here is our rating on basis of our evaluation parameters:

Comfort – 9/10 Orthopaedic Support – 9.5/10 Motion Isolation – 9/10 Durability – 9.5/10 Temperature Regulation – 9/10 Value for Money – 9/10 Warranty : 15 Years Trial : 100 nights full refund trial

The Emma Original has garnered an impressive reputation among sleepers of all backgrounds. It has received numerous awards and accolades for its exceptional quality and performance. Millions of satisfied customers worldwide rave about the comfort, support, and value that this mattress offers, and it is evident why.

4. Wakefit Duo Plus Mattress

The standout feature of the Wakefit Duo Plus is its unique combination of two carefully engineered foam layers, each serving a specific purpose to create the ultimate sleep surface. This innovative design ensures an optimal balance of comfort and support, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of sleepers.

The top layer of the Wakefit Duo Plus is crafted with breathable and responsive memory foam. This layer contours to your body’s curves, providing exceptional pressure relief and adapting to your unique sleep posture. It offers a plush and cocooning sensation, allowing you to sink comfortably into the mattress while experiencing unparalleled comfort.

While the Wakefit Duo Plus mattress offers numerous benefits, it’s important to consider all aspects before making a purchase. One potential drawback of the Wakefit Duo Plus is that it may not be suitable for those who prefer a very firm mattress. While it provides a balanced level of support, some individuals who prefer an extremely firm sleep surface may find the Wakefit Duo Plus to be slightly softer than their ideal preference. It’s crucial to assess your personal comfort needs and preferences to determine if the firmness level of the Wakefit Duo Plus aligns with your specific requirements.

Here is our rating on basis of our evaluation parameters:

Comfort – 8.5/10 Orthopaedic Support – 7.5/10 Motion Isolation – 9/10 Durability – 8.5/10 Temperature Regulation – 9/10 Value for Money – 8.5/10

If you’re searching for a mattress that strikes a good balance between comfort and support, the Wakefit Duo Plus is an excellent choice. Its innovative design, coupled with its commitment to quality, promises nights of rejuvenating sleep. Before buying this, just make sure you are okay with a mattress that is not too firm.

5. Sleepwell GenX 1.0 Mattress

Sleepwell is a well-known brand of the Indian mattress industry and their GenX 1.0 mattress makes our list. It is a revolutionary sleep solution that combines cutting-edge technology, premium materials, and expert craftsmanship. Designed to provide the ultimate sleep experience, this mattress almost matches the likes of modern mattress brands like Emma, Wakefit and Sleep Company in terms of comfort, support, and durability.

At the core of the Sleepwell GenX 1.0 Mattress lies its advanced pocket spring technology. This innovative system features individually wrapped springs that respond independently to your body’s movements. This targeted support ensures proper spinal alignment, reduces motion transfer, and minimizes partner disturbances, allowing for a restful and undisturbed sleep.

The Sleepwell GenX 1.0 Mattress also features a plush comfort layer that enhances the overall sleep experience. This layer is crafted with high-quality foam, offering a luxurious and cushioning feel that cradles your body. It provides pressure relief and contours to your unique sleep posture, ensuring optimal comfort and support throughout the night.

Here is our rating on basis of our evaluation parameters:

Comfort – 9/10 Orthopaedic Support – 7.5/10 Motion Isolation – 8/10 Durability – 8.5/10 Temperature Regulation – 8.5/10 Value for Money – 8.5/10

In conclusion, the Sleepwell GenX 1.0 Mattress offers an exceptional sleep experience that combines advanced technology, luxurious comfort, and long-lasting durability. We like the fact that Sleepwell is making efforts to match the technology of some of the new age brands on this list.

6. Emma Adapt Mattress

If you’re searching for a mattress that delivers on its promise of a rejuvenating sleep experience without breaking the bank, the Emma Adapt is an excellent choice. Its winning combination of comfort, support, and affordability sets it apart in the mattress market. This is the mattress produced by Emma for the customers who want to extract the maximum value at the minimum price.

The Emma Adapt focuses on the core elements that make a mattress great and combines the same with technology that adapts the mattress to your body. It features a thoughtfully crafted layering system designed to provide the utmost comfort and support for a restful night’s sleep. Each layer works in harmony to create a sleep surface that caters to a wide range of sleep preferences and needs. It is one of the best orthopaedic mattresses available in this price range.

The Emma Adapt mattress is built on a durable base foam layer, providing stability and long-lasting performance. This foundation ensures that your mattress maintains its shape and support over time, so you can enjoy nights of restful sleep for years to come. One of the standout features of the Emma Adapt is its exceptional value for money. It combines quality craftsmanship and carefully selected materials, all at an affordable price point. With the Emma Adapt, you can experience the comfort and support you deserve without investing too much.

Here is our rating on basis of our evaluation parameters:

Comfort – 7.5/10 Orthopaedic Support – 9/10 Motion Isolation – 7/10 Durability – 9/10 Temperature Regulation – 7.5/10 Value for Money – 9.5/10 Warranty : 15 Years Trial : 100 nights full refund trial

Customers have praised the Emma Adapt for its simplicity and its ability to deliver a comfortable sleep experience. Its value-driven design and commitment to quality have won over countless sleepers, making it a popular choice for those seeking an accessible and reliable mattress.

If you’re in search of a mattress that offers uncompromising comfort and value, the Emma Essential is the perfect choice.

7. WakeUp Riserox pocket spring Mattress

This mattress has been meticulously crafted with a focus on ultimate comfort and unwavering support, this mattress combines innovative pocket spring technology with materials to deliver a truly exceptional night’s rest. There is a scope of improvement on the overall packaging and customer experience through WakeUp, but the mattress is actually a nice one.

At the core of the WakeUp Riserox Pocket Spring Mattress lies its advanced pocket spring system. Each individually encased spring works independently to respond to your body’s contours, providing targeted support and alleviating pressure points. This intelligent design promotes healthy spinal alignment and reduces motion transfer, ensuring that you and your partner enjoy a peaceful and uninterrupted sleep.

Additionally, the WakeUp Riserox Pocket Spring Mattress excels in breathability and temperature regulation. The pocket spring system allows for enhanced airflow, effectively dissipating excess heat and maintaining a cool and comfortable sleep environment. Say goodbye to nights of tossing and turning due to overheating, and welcome nights of refreshing and rejuvenating sleep. It might feel like a bit too soft for a few sleepers though.

Here is our rating on basis of our evaluation parameters:

Comfort – 8.5/10 Orthopaedic Support – 8.5/10 Motion Isolation – 9/10 Durability – 7/10 Temperature Regulation – 9/10 Value for Money – 7.5/10

In conclusion, the WakeUp Riserox Pocket Spring Mattress provides an extraordinary sleep experience through its advanced pocket spring technology, luxurious comfort foam layers, and enduring durability.

8. The Sleep Company Smart Luxe SnowTec Cooling Mattress

The standout feature of The Sleep Company Smart Luxe SnowTec Cooling Mattress is its advanced cooling technology. The mattress is engineered with SnowTec fabric, which is designed to actively dissipate heat and regulate your body temperature throughout the night. Say goodbye to overheating and night sweats, as the SnowTec fabric keeps you cool and comfortable, promoting a deeper and more restful sleep.

The Sleep Company Smart Luxe SnowTec Cooling Mattress also excels in durability and longevity. The premium materials used in its construction, coupled with the high-quality craftsmanship, ensure that the mattress maintains its shape and performance over time. You can rest easy knowing that your investment in this mattress will provide years of consistent comfort and support.

Additionally, this mattress is designed to cater to various sleep preferences and body types. Its adaptive foam layers contour to your body, relieving pressure points and promoting proper spinal alignment. Whether you’re a side sleeper, back sleeper, or stomach sleeper, The Sleep Company Smart Luxe SnowTec Cooling Mattress offers customized support for a comfortable sleep experience.

Here is our rating on basis of our evaluation parameters:

Comfort – 9/10 Orthopaedic Support – 8/10 Motion Isolation – 8.5/10 Durability – 7/10 Temperature Regulation – 9.5/10 Value for Money – 7/10

While this mattress is quite good, the price point is a matter of concern. There are other alternatives available in the market that might give similar comfort and sleep experience at a much lesser price.

9. SleepyCat Ultima Mattress

This mattress is one of the best that the brand SleepyCat has to offer. This mattress contains a top layer of CoolTEC™️ fabric that allows you to sleep up 4° cooler. The top layer of the mattress gives a water-like feel which might require some time to get used to, but we feel many sleepers will eventually get the hang of it and start enjoying the mattress.

On digging a bit deeper, we saw it features a unique combination of multiple foam layers that work synergistically to deliver exceptional comfort and support. The top layer is crafted with high-density Gel Memory Foam, which conforms to your body’s contours, providing personalized comfort and relieving pressure points for a more restful sleep.

Customers have praised the SleepyCat Ultima Mattress for its comfort, cooling technology, and convenience. Its combination of high-quality materials, advanced technology, and thoughtful construction have garnered accolades from sleepers across India.

Here is our rating on basis of our evaluation parameters:

Comfort – 7/10 Orthopaedic Support – 7.5/10 Motion Isolation – 8/10 Durability – 8.5/10 Temperature Regulation – 9/10 Value for Money – 8/10

In conclusion, the SleepyCat Ultima Mattress offers a transformative sleep experience that combines advanced technology, exceptional comfort, and unmatched convenience.

10. Wakefit 7-Zone Latex Mattress (With Memory Foam)

The key feature of the Wakefit 7-Zone Latex Mattress lies in its innovative 7-zone design. The mattress is divided into seven distinct zones, each specifically engineered to cater to different areas of your body. This zoning technology provides targeted support to your head, shoulders, back, hips, and legs, promoting proper spinal alignment and relieving pressure points. Say goodbye to waking up with aches and pains and welcome the luxury of waking up refreshed and revitalized.

Crafted with natural latex, the Wakefit 7-Zone Latex Mattress offers exceptional comfort and breathability. Latex is known for its plush yet supportive properties, contouring to your body while allowing for optimal airflow.

Here is our rating on basis of our evaluation parameters:

Comfort – 8.5/10 Orthopaedic Support – 7.5/10 Motion Isolation – 8.5/10 Durability – 8/10 Temperature Regulation – 8.5/10 Value for Money – 9/10

In conclusion, the Wakefit 7-Zone Latex Mattress provides an exceptional sleep experience with its innovative zoning technology, natural latex material, and enduring durability. However, please do your research or consult your doctor before deciding if a latex mattress is suitable for you.

