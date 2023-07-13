  1. Active Living: These mattresses are designed to provide therapeutic sleep experiences, particularly for individuals who frequently experience neck and back pain.
  2. Trendy: These mattresses are perfect for those who prefer modern options with attractive styles and designs.
  3. Komfort: This lineup of mattresses utilizes sparkle and coir in their manufacturing process, resulting in pocket-friendly options that are simple yet practical.
  4. Relax: These mattresses come in various variations and are competitively priced. They offer decent comfort levels for buyers.
  5. Kalamkari: These mattresses feature Bandini covers and Kalamkari work. They are ideal as wedding presents and ensure both the utmost comfort and sleep quality.