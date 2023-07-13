July 13, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

So, before you buy a mattress, consider below mentioned key points:

Research about brands: Research and look for brands that have a good reputation, positive customer reviews, and a track record of producing high-quality products. Some popular mattress brands in India include The Sleep Company, Sleepwell, Kurl-On, Wakefit, Durfi, and Coirfit, among others. Each brand has its unique features and specialities, so it’s crucial to understand what sets them apart. Determine your needs: Consider factors such as your sleeping position, body weight, any existing back or joint pain, and personal preferences regarding mattress firmness. SmartGRID mattresses are known for their excellent contouring and pressure-relieving properties, making them suitable for those seeking exceptional comfort. It is also known for its firmness and breathability, making them a popular choice for hot and humid climates. Test the mattress: While online research is valuable, it’s recommended to test the mattress in person whenever possible. Visit local mattress stores or showrooms to experience the comfort and support firsthand. Lie down on different mattresses and spend a few minutes in your preferred sleeping position to experience the comfort and feel of the mattress. This can help you determine which brand and type of mattress align best with your needs. Consider warranty and other benefits: Look for mattress brands that offer a warranty on their products. A warranty indicates the manufacturer’s confidence in their mattress’s quality and durability. Additionally, consider the brand’s additional benefits if they offer 100 nights trial, No Cost EMI option, a custom-size mattress on request and good after-sale service. Good customer service ensures that you can reach out for assistance in case of any issues or concerns with your mattress. Compare prices and purchase options: Finally, compare the prices of the shortlisted mattress brands and consider the available purchase options. Buying a mattress online has gained popularity due to its convenience, competitive pricing, and a wider range of choices. However, if you prefer a physical shopping experience, you can visit local stores or showrooms. Some brands even offer a trial period, allowing you to return or exchange the mattress if it doesn’t meet your expectations.

By following these steps and considering these factors, you can make a well-informed decision while choosing the best mattress brand in India. Remember, the right mattress can significantly enhance your sleep quality and contribute to your overall well-being. Now let’s explore the top 10 mattress brands in India:

1. The Sleep Company - Top Mattress Brand in India

With a vision to revolutionize sleep technology, The Sleep Company developed SmartGRID Technology through extensive research.SmartGRID is not a memory foam, latex or spring mattress, it is a grid-shaped hyper-elastic polymer. Its construction allows the grid’s wall to adapt to your body curvatures like hips and shoulders, ensuring that there is no pressure on other parts of the body.

So, if you are someone looking to buy mattress online or offline, then The Sleep Company is the best mattress brand. They have a range of mattresses, starting from orthopedic mattress to luxury mattress and even a mattress that keeps you cool during hot days. Not just that, The Sleep Company has infused their SmartGRID technology in their other range of products like chairs, pillows, etc.

The mattresses at The Sleep Company are composed of Patented Japanese SmartGRID Technology, and it offers other benefits like 10 years of warranty, 100 nights trial, No Cost EMI. The other range of mattresses offers luxurious comfort, orthopedic support and relief from the heat of a regular foam mattress.

With time The Sleep Company has emerged to be a top mattress brand in India with quality comfort and exceptional product design. Not only that, the SmartGRID mattresses are made of eco-friendly hypoallergenic material for a healthier sleep environment that provides anti-allergy benefits, prevents dust and mites, wicks moisture away and keeps the mattress fresh. For more product info and other product range, visit The Sleep Company website.

Below are the different types of mattresses available at The Sleep Company:

• Luxe Mattress

The Luxe category comprises a range of luxury mattresses infused with SmartGRID technology. These mattresses provide extra cushioning with a plush layer that gives you a cloud-like comfort. Not just that it has 2500+ air channels that aid easy air circulation and keeps your body cool while sleeping. This range includes mattresses like Smart Luxe, Smart Luxe Hybrid, Smart Luxe Royale, Smart Luxe SnowTec and Smart Couple Mattress.

• Orthopedic Mattress

The Ortho category comprises a range of orthopedic mattresses infused with SmartGRID technology. These mattresses provide enough support to your back, spine and other parts of the body to relieve pain. Their orthopedic mattresses are approved by doctors and scientists at AIHA. This range includes mattresses like Smart Ortho, Smart Ortho Hybrid, Smart Ortho Pro, Smart Ortho Royale, and Smart Ortho SnowTec.

2. Sleepwell

Sleepwell is a well-known brand in the sleep industry. It specializes in manufacturing and selling sleep-related products, primarily mattresses and sleep accessories. Sleepwell offers a wide range of mattresses, including memory foam mattresses, spring mattresses, orthopedic mattresses, and more.

The brand focuses on providing comfortable and supportive sleep solutions to improve the quality of sleep for its customers. Sleepwell mattresses are designed to cater to different preferences and sleeping styles, with options available for individuals, couples, and children.

It offers a diverse range of mattress varieties to suit different preferences and needs. Some popular options include the Pro Comfort Mattress, Ortho Pro Spring Mattress, Ultra and Utsav Mattress, and the Dual Pro Profiled Mattress. Each variant is designed to provide specific benefits and support levels, catering to various sleep requirements.

In addition to mattresses, they also offer other sleep accessories such as pillows, mattress protectors, and bed linen. They aim to create a complete sleep experience by providing products that complement their mattresses and contribute to a restful night’s sleep.

Overall, Sleepwell is a reputable brand that has established itself as a trusted choice for those seeking comfortable and technologically advanced sleep solutions.

3. Wakefit

Wakefit is another popular Indian brand that specializes in sleep products, primarily mattresses and furniture. The company is known for its innovative and customer-centric approach to sleep solutions. It offers a range of mattresses, including memory foam mattresses, orthopedic mattresses, dual comfort mattresses, and more.

One of the key features of Wakefit mattresses is their use of high-quality materials and advanced manufacturing techniques. Their mattresses distribute body weight evenly and alleviate pressure points, promote proper spinal alignment and reduce tossing and turning during the night. Wakefit also offers other sleep-related products, such as pillows, bedsheets, mattress protectors, and bed bases.

Their products are available for purchase online, allowing customers to conveniently order and receive their sleep products at their doorstep. The brand has gained popularity in the Indian market due to its quality offerings, competitive pricing, and positive customer reviews. Furthermore, Wakefit emphasizes customer satisfaction by offering trial periods and generous return policies.

4. Kurl On

Kurl-On is a reputable brand in India that has a long-standing presence in the Indian market specializing in mattresses and other sleep accessories. Kurl-On offers a diverse range of mattresses to cater to different preferences and needs. Their mattress collection includes options such as foam mattresses, spring mattresses, orthopedic mattresses, and hybrid mattresses. Each variant is designed to provide specific features and benefits, such as enhanced support, pressure relief, and motion isolation.

Kurl-On mattresses focus on comfort and durability, so they utilize high-quality materials and advanced manufacturing techniques to create mattresses that are designed to last. Their mattresses are often praised for their ability to provide a comfortable and supportive sleep surface, promoting proper spinal alignment and relieving pressure points.

Here are some different types of mattresses:

Active Living: These mattresses are designed to provide therapeutic sleep experiences, particularly for individuals who frequently experience neck and back pain. Trendy: These mattresses are perfect for those who prefer modern options with attractive styles and designs. Komfort: This lineup of mattresses utilizes sparkle and coir in their manufacturing process, resulting in pocket-friendly options that are simple yet practical. Relax: These mattresses come in various variations and are competitively priced. They offer decent comfort levels for buyers. Kalamkari: These mattresses feature Bandini covers and Kalamkari work. They are ideal as wedding presents and ensure both the utmost comfort and sleep quality.

5. Duroflex

Duroflex is a renowned Indian brand with decades of experience in manufacturing and selling mattresses and other sleep-related accessories. They have a strong presence in the market and offer a wide range of mattresses like spring mattresses, coir mattresses, orthopedic mattresses etc. Duroflex provides options that offer specific features like pressure relief, spinal alignment, and temperature regulation. They emphasize quality and innovation, utilizing advanced technologies and high-quality materials to create comfortable, supportive, and durable mattresses.

In addition to mattresses, Duroflex also offers a variety of sleep accessories and products. These include pillows, mattress protectors, bed bases, and furniture. By providing a wide range of sleep-related items, Duroflex aims to offer complete sleep solutions to its customers. Their commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction has earned them a reputation for reliability and trust.

Duroflex products are easily accessible through various retail outlets and online platforms across India. With its focus on quality, comfort, and innovation, Duroflex continues to be a popular choice for individuals seeking sleep products that prioritize their overall well-being. Whether you’re looking for a mattress or other sleep accessories, Duroflex strives to provide optimal sleep solutions that promote a healthy and comforting sleep experience.

6. Flo

Flo Mattress is an Indian mattress brand that has gained popularity for its innovative sleep solutions. It offers a range of mattresses that cater to different preferences and needs. Their collection includes memory foam mattresses, hybrid mattresses, and orthopedic mattresses. Each variant is designed to provide specific benefits, such as pressure relief, motion isolation, and temperature regulation.

In 2018, Flo was established with the vision to provide an affordable yet premium mattress solution for the modern generation. One of their mattresses features a luxurious cashmere fabric infused with aloe vera gel on both sides, allowing users to customize their sleeping experience by choosing the desired level of softness or firmness.

One of Flo’s notable innovations is the 3D AIR-Flo Tech, which effectively dissipates excess heat, providing a cooler and more comfortable sleep environment. Additionally, the brand utilizes only the highest-quality foam materials in crafting its products, ensuring exceptional durability and comfort. Flo is revolutionizing the mattress industry by providing cost-effective yet high-quality mattresses tailored to the preferences of younger buyers.

7. Peps

Peps is a popular mattress brand in India and has been in operation for several decades with a strong presence in the market. It specializes in manufacturing and selling mattresses that prioritize comfort, support, and durability. They offer a distinct range of mattresses to cater to different needs and preferences. Their range includes options such as foam mattresses, spring mattresses, memory foam mattresses, and orthopedic mattresses.

The brand utilizes high-quality materials and advanced manufacturing techniques to create mattresses that offer optimal comfort and support. In addition to mattresses, Peps also offers other bedding products and accessories. These include pillows, mattress protectors, bed bases, and furniture. By providing a comprehensive range of sleep solutions, Peps aims to cater to the various needs of its customers.

Peps is a well-established mattress brand in India that focuses on providing comfortable and durable sleep solutions. With their commitment to quality, support, and innovation, Peps continues to be a preferred choice for individuals seeking a good night’s sleep.

8. Durfi

Durfi is a mattress brand based in India that offers a range of sleep products. It specializes in manufacturing and selling mattresses that are designed to provide optimal support and a restful sleep experience. Their collection includes orthopedic mattresses, memory foam mattresses, and dual-comfort mattresses.

Durfi mattresses are produced using high-quality materials, such as high-density foam and memory foam, to offer superior comfort and durability. The brand also incorporates advanced technologies to enhance breathability and temperature regulation, ensuring a cool and comfortable sleep environment.

Durfi mattresses are available for purchase online, allowing customers to conveniently order their preferred mattress and have it delivered to their doorstep. The brand has garnered positive reviews for its quality craftsmanship, customer service, and value for money. With its range of mattresses and sleep accessories, Durfi aims to provide customers with a rejuvenating and restful sleep experience.

9. Coirfit

Coirfit is a renowned Indian mattress brand that specializes in crafting sleep products using coir, a natural fibre derived from coconut husk. With their expertise in coir utilization, Coirfit has earned recognition for creating comfortable and supportive mattresses.

The brand offers a diverse range of coir-based mattresses tailored to different preferences and requirements. Coir mattresses are well-known for their firmness, natural breathability, and hypoallergenic properties, making them an ideal choice for individuals with allergies. These mattresses also excel at resisting dust mites and maintaining a cool sleep surface.

Coirfit combines high-quality coir fibres with other materials like foam or spring systems to enhance comfort and support. This combination results in a balanced sleep surface that offers both firmness and contouring support. These offerings cater to the diverse needs of customers, ensuring they can create a complete sleep environment that promotes rejuvenation and well-being. With their commitment to natural materials, comfort, and support, Coirfit aims to provide customers with a refreshing and revitalizing sleep experience.

10. Springtek

Springtek is a brand that specializes in mattresses and sleep-related products. They offer a range of mattresses designed to provide comfort and support for a good night’s sleep. Springtek mattresses are known for their quality construction and use of innovative materials.

Some of the technologies you might find in Springtek mattresses include:

Pocket Spring Technology: Springtek mattresses often incorporate pocket spring technology, which involves individually encased springs. This design helps to isolate motion transfer, providing targeted support and minimizing disturbances from your sleep partner’s movements. Memory Foam: Many Springtek mattresses feature memory foam layers. Memory foam adapts to the shape of your body, offering personalized comfort and pressure relief. It can also help to alleviate pain and promote proper spinal alignment. High-Density Foam: Some Springtek mattresses use high-density foam in their construction. High-density foam is durable and supportive, making it suitable for individuals who prefer a firmer mattress. Cooling Technology: To prevent overheating during sleep, Springtek incorporates cooling technologies in some of its mattresses. These features can include breathable fabrics, gel-infused memory foam, or open-cell foam that promotes airflow and heat dissipation. Certifications: Springtek mattresses may carry certifications like CertiPUR-US, which ensures that the foam used is free from harmful chemicals and meets certain performance and environmental standards.

It’s important to note that while Springtek mattresses are known for their quality, personal preferences for mattresses can vary. It’s a good idea to try out different mattresses and consult customer reviews to find the one that suits your specific needs and preferences.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”