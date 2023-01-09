January 09, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST

Fintech or Financial Technology was previously used to describe the digitization of the backend systems and procedures of reputable financial organizations like banks. But, today, the context of fintech has completely changed and shifted towards consumer-oriented services. With the help of Fintech Software Development Company and its solutions, businesses can step into education, non-profit fundraising, investment management, retail banking, and more.

Now, fintech is a cross-sector, all-encompassing concept that emphasizes using technology solutions, such as custom software applications and algorithms, to strengthen financial processes. These fintech software development services have pioneered seamless business transactions and digital finance. As per the statistics, the fintech sector is anticipated to grow $305 billion by 2025, with more financial companies delving into custom fintech software development solutions.

If we talk about today’s businesses and consumers, they are efficiently and securely managing their financial operations, thanks to advanced fintech software applications. The fintech mobile apps and websites are being scaled up to the next level by the incorporation of modern-age technologies, including Blockchain, AI, and ML. The primary forces behind the financial technology revolution are the development firms for fintech, especially in the USA.

So, with the ever-rising demand for fintech solutions, the number of fintech app development companies is also huge. To help businesses make the right decision, the professionals have conducted in-depth research and listed the top 10 fintech software development company in the USA, assisting all-scale businesses and delivering excellence.

List of Top 10 Fintech Software Development Companies in USA [2023]

1. Dev Technosys

Dev Technosys, established in 2010, is a top fintech software development company in the USA offering future-proof and innovative on-demand fintech app development solutions. Their team of dedicated developers stay updated on the ongoing trends and makes sure to incorporate cutting-edge technologies, including AI, IoT, blockchain, etc., while providing custom fintech software development services.

Their sole aim is to assist all-scale businesses in accomplishing their goals; hence, their digital software solutions open up new business opportunities for everyone. Fintech industry owners looking forward to getting modern-age software development services can rely on Dev Technosys for impeccable solutions at affordable prices.

2. Avanade

Established over 20 years ago, Avanade is a global professional services company offering top IT consulting services focused on the Microsoft platform. The organization deals with all industries, including banking, manufacturing, retail, health, etc., and provides businesses with the best fintech app development solutions.

Their professionals and experts are pros at solving business transformation challenges through the power of people and Microsoft. Avanade’s sole purpose is to mark a genuine human impact for its clients and employees via growth-driven mobile app development services.

3. DXC Technology

With its 40+ years of innovation in the insurance industry, DXC Technology brings industrial expertise, software and BPaaS services together with their partner ecosystem to enable insurers’ digital transformation objectives. It is also one of the leading fintech app development companies delivering top-notch business solutions with modern-age fintech software and solutions.

Be it about developing insurance software, fintech applications, IT outsourcing, or anything, DXC Technology professionals can do it all. They build fintech apps that are completely safe & secure and help businesses achieve the success they deserve. This fintech app development company provides a streamlined approach to transformation with the flexibility to respond to future changes quickly and efficiently.

4. Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions provider dedicated to helping organizations and people reach the next level. The professionals of Unisys go beyond better to unleash real change. They work with organizations worldwide to encourage performance and enhance profitability. Counted among the top 10 fintech mobile app development company, the organization is focused on delivering growth-driven solutions.

Their team of skilled developers and custom software development services provides a seamless experience to all businesses, irrespective of their sizes and domains.

5. Algar Tech

Established 22 years ago, Algar Tech has been rethinking the experience of customers and managing the IT environment with its impeccable mobile app development services. The organization serves professional assistance in multiple domains, including manufacturing, retail, utilities, construction, education, and more.

Businesses can rely on this fintech app development services provider to get agile and innovative solutions.

6. Telus International

Telus International offers integrated DX and CX solutions focused on building human connections without losing sight of what matters most. It is another popular custom fintech app development company with experience in techfins, payments, card services, banking and lending, etc. Their skilled professionals and dedicated developers work together to deliver future-proof business solutions.

By combining the best mix of technology, processes, and human intervention, Telus International focuses on creating customer trust with its specialized services.

7. Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant is an American multinational IT service and consulting company that has been running for the past 25 years. The company uses its expertise to help businesses stay ahead of the challenges and help them achieve success in this highly competitive world. They believe innovation is the key to driving growth, delivering insights that strengthen businesses’ digital presence.

Cognizant brings specialists in distribution, claims, artificial intelligence and digital transformation to deliver the best experience. It is what makes it the best company to build fintech apps and other android & iOS applications.

8. Softtek

For more than 35 years, Softtek has enabled the trending technology evolution of large banks worldwide. Their capability in the banking and finance sector incorporates IT infrastructure support management models and the development of multiple platforms, including digital marketing, advanced analytics, fintech and open banking solutions.

Softtek provides a broad range of specialized services and solutions, supported by people with in-depth banking experience and understanding, to power new banking models requested by clients and the evolving business and technological environment.

9. Virtusa

Virtusa has been running for the last 25 years. It is one of the leading and popular fintech app development companies in the USA that help businesses move forward faster by combining deep industry expertise and advanced technology. With its strong partnership ecosystem incorporating fintech partnerships, they empower clients to disrupt, unlock, and change by today’s leading technology leaders.

The organization aims to transform today’s financial institutions into tomorrow’s market leaders, and therefore, it works with the largest financial institutions to implement cutting-edge fintech development services and solutions.

10. Conduent

Conduent has extensive and broad expertise across various sectors and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) solutions. It is one of the original pioneers in BPO and a leader today. Every day, they assist organizations and governments in delivering vital services to millions of people while having a discernible effect on their business operations. Conduent serves multiple industries, including finance, automotive, healthcare, transportation, retail, and more.

Conduent achieves scalability, operational excellence, and automation through a collaborative approach, providing new levels of security, fraud protection, risk management, transaction efficiency, and value to every customer touchpoint.

Conclusion!

When choosing the best fintech app development company in the USA or any other region, businesses often get confused about making the right choice. But, we hope business owners can pick the best-suitable organization after referring to the list of the 10 most popular fintech software development companies. While choosing a company for fintech solutions, businesses should consider some major factors. Also, asking for the fintech software development cost before hiring dedicated developers would be a wise decision.

To capitalize on this growing trend of fintech applications, it is advisable to get in touch with a reputed fintech mobile app development company. No one can assist you better than a leading organization’s experienced and dedicated professionals.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”