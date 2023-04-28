Top 10 Digital Marketing Companies in India [based on reviews, portfolio, case studies]

April 28, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST

We have handpicked the top 10 digital marketing companies in India based on reviews, client portfolios, case studies, awards, delivered growth, and other factors.

1. Techmagnate

Techmagnate is considered one of the best digital marketing companies in India. The company has been offering digital marketing services to businesses since 2006, and its name has a massive value in the industry. Their experience, portfolio, results, and awards validate that to great effect.

The company is also data-driven, as it releases a Digital Report Card every year to measure the growth it has delivered to its clients. In fact, in 2021-22, Techmagnate delivered a massive average growth of 103% in website traffic and 186% in leads to its clients across various industry verticals such as e-commerce, healthcare, education, BFSI, B2B, and more.

As stated on their website, their motto is #Digital Excellence, which has earned them a prestigious client list that includes some of the biggest and most recognizable brands in India. Techmagnate also boasts a team of professionals equipped with in-depth knowledge and expertise in various areas of digital marketing, including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Content Marketing, Paid Advertising, and more.

● URL - www.techmagnate.com

● Company Location - Headquartered in Delhi, Techmagnate has a pan-India presence.

● CEO - Sarvesh Bagla

● Team Size - 201-500

● Portfolio - Techmagnate has worked with brands like Bajaj Finserv, Global Indian International School, OYO, Max Healthcare, Airtel, Lotus Herbals, Pine Labs, Sapient, etc.

● Services Offered - Enterprise SEO, Pay-Per-Click Advertising, Website Design and Development, Online Reputation Management, E-commerce Solutions, App Store Optimization, Video Marketing & YouTube SEO, Conversion Rate Optimization, and Content Marketing.

● Awards -

Digital Marketing Excellence for BFSI - Digital Enterprise Summit 2019 for SEO Services

Top 10 Leaders in Enterprise SEO Services - The Insight Partners

Digital Excellence Award in Insurance / Financial Services at the 3rd Edition of the Digital Enterprise Summit

Best Digital Campaign for an Educational Institution/Enterprise at mCube Awards

Google Premier Partners 2023 - among the top 3% out of 700+ Google Partners

● Case Studies -

Increased the Top 10 Share of Voice for Metropolis by 135%

Delivered 187% Growth in Leads to Leading Hospital Chains in India,

Increased Organic Leads By 81% For A Top Private Healthcare Brand,

Increased Monthly App Installations by 122% for Bajaj Finserv, and more.

2. Web Chutney

Web Chutney - a part of DAN Group - has established itself as a prominent name in social media marketing, primarily due to its extensive experience and portfolio. The company offers creative- and technology-driven solutions to client partners.

● URL - webchutney.com

● Company Location - Web Chutney is located in New Delhi, India.

● CEO - Sidharth Rao

● Team Size - 201-500 Employees

3. Orange Mantra

Orange Mantra is a leading digital marketing agency in India that has been providing cutting-edge digital solutions to businesses since 2001. These digital solutions are aimed at translating the ideas of businesses into reality, and they have consistently delivered results-oriented strategies that earned them multiple awards and accolades.

● URL - www.orangemantra.com

● Company Location - Orange Mantra is a digital marketing agency based in Gurgaon, India.

● Portfolio - Makani Foods, Diya Online, etc.

● Services Offered - Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Marketing, Paid Marketing Campaigns, Content Marketing, Online Reputation Management, Conversion Rate Optimization, Influencer Marketing, App Store Optimization, and Email Marketing.

4. Wipro

Wipro has been a reliable partner to enterprises, assisting them in leveraging the power of digital technologies to grow and extend their reach. The company has a deep understanding of the digital landscape and offers a range of services, including social media marketing, search engine optimization, content marketing, email marketing, and more.

● URL - www.wipro.com

● Company Location - Wipro has a pan-India presence.

5. WATConsult

WATConsult is a leading Digital Agency inspired by insights and excited about ideas. The agency is part of the DAN (Dentsu Aegis Network) Group. WATConsult’s expertise in digital marketing is backed by its highly skilled professionals, well-versed in the latest digital marketing trends, tools, and techniques. The agency’s team works closely with clients to understand their unique business needs and develop customized digital marketing strategies that are tailored to their specific goals.

● URL - www.watconsult.com

● Company Location - WATConsult is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

6. Digipanda

With over six years of experience, Digipanda is a full-service digital marketing agency in India that celebrates the digital diligence of digital marketing. The agency’s aim is for maximum growth with minimum investment and time. Digipanda can execute various digital marketing strategies for businesses, as it is home to a team of seasoned digital strategists, designers, writers, etc.

● URL - digipanda.co.in

● Company Location - Digi Panda is a digital marketing agency based in Noida.

● Portfolio - Pan Vilas, Rekoop, Cuckoo India, Sailax DBC, etc.

● Services Offered - Website Design & Development, Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Marketing, Branding & Influencer Marketing, Pay Per Click, Video Production, Online Reputation Management, and Creative Content Creation.

7. Brand Visage

Brand Visage is a premier digital marketing company in India, comprising a team of innovative and creative minds. The company offers value-based strategies aimed at helping businesses achieve their marketing goals.

As a leading digital marketing company in India, the company guarantees the highest standards of quality in all its services. They are a one-stop service catering to the unique needs and requirements of businesses, with a specialization in ROI-focused marketing.

● URL - brandvisage.com

● Company Location - Brand Visage is a digital marketing company located in Delhi, India.

● Portfolio - Baidyanath, Captain Pure, Ark Sutra, Phoenix United, FoodPanda, etc.

● Services Offered - Social Media Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, Public Relations, Influencer Marketing, Digital Media Buying, Website & App Development, Online Reputation Management, Digital Films and Video Content Marketing, and Digital Consultation Training,

8. Gray Graph

A growing digital marketing agency in India, Gray Graph is passionate and dedicated to listening to the needs of its customers. That’s why they ensure their digital solutions are aligned with the goals of their customers. They also employ a meticulous approach to every project and guarantee the protection of clients’ data.

● URL - www.graygraph.com

● Company Location - Gray Graph is a digital marketing agency in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India.

● Portfolio - Cooperstown Distillery, American Luxury Transportation, Canyon Crest Chiropractic, Little High, etc.

● Services Offered - SEO Services, Local SEO Services, PPC Advertising, ORM Services, Mobile App Marketing Services, E-commerce SEO Services, Social Media Marketing, White Label SEO Services, and Digital Marketing.

9. Advology Solutions

Founded in 2015, Advology Solution is a recognized digital marketing company, serving clients all across the nation. The company wants to help businesses take advantage of the age of the internet to unlock new opportunities. Though only a few years of experience up its sleeves, Advology Solutions has come forth as a leading digital marketing company in India due to its dedicated team of experts.

● URL - www.advologysolution.com

● Company Location - Advology Solutions is a digital marketing company based in Gurgaon.

● Portfolio - Harry’s Janitor Services, Lasermaq, VisaOne Canada Inc., etc.

● Services Offered - Website Design, Web Development, Content Writing, Online Reputation Management, Google My Business, Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Marketing, Pay Per Click, and Mobile App Development.

10. SEO Discovery

As a renowned digital marketing company in India, SEO Discovery has firmly established itself as a leading provider of innovative and cutting-edge digital marketing solutions. Its team of skilled and experienced marketing specialists possesses the expertise and a deep understanding of the constantly evolving digital landscape.

The digital marketing company aims to derive success from its ability to foster meaningful connections with its clients. And over the past decade, SEO Discovery has maintained an impeccable reputation for delivering exceptional services to thousands of satisfied customers while offering around-the-clock support from the in-house digital marketing squad.

● URL - www.seodiscovery.com

● Company Location - SEO Discovery is a digital marketing company based in Punjab, India.

● Portfolio - Rolla Academy, Gill Cricket Academy, Booozie, etc.

● Services Offered - Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Optimization, Paid Marketing (PPC), Content Writing & Marketing, Web Design Services, Reputation Management, Web Analytics, and Influencer Marketing.

This concludes the list of the Top 10 Digital Marketing Companies in India.

Importance of Digital Marketing for Businesses in India

The importance of digital marketing in business success cannot be overstated, and here’s why -

Your Customers are Using Digital Technologies -

By 2025, the number of social network users in India is expected to rise to 1041 million (source: Statista). In addition, nearly 5.6 billion searches are made per day on Google (source: HubSpot). It is clear that your customers are online. And if you want to market to them, you need to leverage digital marketing by partnering with a top digital marketing company.

Another thing to note is that businesses can reach a wider audience online, as digital marketing allows them to overcome traditional barriers. For instance -

Through search engine optimization, companies can target specific keywords and appear on the top of search engine results pages and drive potential customers to their websites. Paid media enables businesses to reach audiences based on demographics, interests, and behaviors and promote their offerings in a very targeted manner. Social media enables businesses to communicate effectively with their audience.

Brands Need a Digital Presence -

Moreover, in today’s digital age, consumers expect businesses to have a strong online presence. In a study by Google, 57% of people stated they research before making a purchase to feel confident with what they are buying. And 69% of them researched online to ensure they got the right product or service for their needs (source: ThinkWithGoogle).

It is evident that customers turn to search engines and social media to research products and services before making a purchase. If your business is not visible online, and your competitor is, your customers will likely choose them. It’s essential to leverage digital marketing to stay competitive and attract customers in today’s digital age.

Digital Marketing Helps with Brand Awareness -

Brand awareness refers to the extent to which consumers are familiar with a particular brand. It is an essential aspect of marketing because it determines a customer’s decision to choose products or services from a particular brand over its competitors.

Digital marketing allows businesses to build brand awareness by utilizing various channels such as social media, email marketing, content marketing, and search engine optimization (SEO).

Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn allow businesses to create engaging content that can attract potential customers and reinforce brand messaging. Through email marketing, businesses can send personalized mailers to their target audience, promoting their products or services. Content marketing, which includes creating and marketing blogs, infographics, and videos, helps businesses showcase their expertise and build a loyal following. Search engine optimization ensures that businesses appear at the top of search engine results, thereby increasing the visibility of their brand.

Digital Marketing is Cost-Effective -

It’s evident that digital marketing is a more effective and efficient way for businesses to reach their target audience because it avoids spillage associated with traditional marketing methods like print and television advertising.

For example, SEO, though a long-term strategy, can yield a high return on investment over time, as businesses can appear at the top of search engine results for their target keywords with no additional cost per click. Even when you consider the pay-per-click model of paid advertising, it allows firms to quickly reach and precisely target their audience even with a small budget.

Digital Marketing Gives Measurable Results -

We can determine digital marketing is cost-effective because it gives us quantifiable results. Businesses can track and measure the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns, something that is difficult to do with traditional marketing methods.

For instance -

Through analytics tools like Google Analytics, businesses can track website traffic, bounce rates, conversion rates, and other metrics. Social media platforms provide detailed insights into engagement, reach, and impressions. Email Marketing tools like MailChimp allow businesses to track open rates, click-through rates, and conversion rates.

For each digital channel, data is available to quantify the results. By analyzing this data, businesses can optimize their digital marketing campaigns to improve their ROI.

Why Do Businesses Need a Digital Marketing Company in India?

Here’s why businesses need a digital marketing company in 2023 -

Tap Into the Expertise of Digital Marketing Companies -

When you work with a digital marketing company, you benefit from their expertise. Having worked with multiple businesses across various industry verticals, they know how to leverage the right digital marketing strategies for your unique business requirements.

Focus on Your Business Rather Than Hiring, Training, and Retaining

Digital marketing companies are home to experts specializing in different areas of digital marketing - SEO, Paid Media, Social, Content, Web Design, Digital Analytics, etc. By working with a company, businesses can quickly tap into the knowledge and expertise of these professionals without having to build an in-house team. All businesses are acutely aware of the challenges in hiring, training, and retaining in 2023.

Get Better ROI -

Top Digital marketing companies consistently give their clients better ROI. They track key performance indicators (KPIs) based on the objectives of their clients, whether that is new customer acquisition or brand awareness. Essentially, outsourcing to the right Digital Marketing Company can save businesses time and money on hiring and avoid wastage on testing digital strategies.

Scale Up or Down with Greater Flexibility -

Working with a digital marketing company provides businesses with greater flexibility in resource allocation. Companies can easily scale up or scale down their digital marketing efforts depending on their needs without worrying about hiring or laying off staff.

Focus on Core Business Functions -

Finally, outsourcing digital marketing to a company can free up time and resources for businesses to focus on their core business functions. This means companies can concentrate on their strengths and competencies while leaving digital marketing to the experts.

Checklist for Selecting a Digital Marketing Company in India

It takes work to select the top digital marketing company in India tailored to your business needs. The right digital marketing company should feel like an extension of your team. To ensure that, the company should be experienced, trustworthy, and reliable.

If you’re considering outsourcing digital marketing to an agency or a company, here’s the checklist you must consider to make a deliberate choice -

● Consider their reputation as a digital marketing company

Evaluating the company’s overall reputation in the industry can help you determine whether it can be a trustworthy and reliable partner for your business.

● Evaluate how long they have been in the industry

Experience is key in digital marketing. A company that has been in the industry for several years has likely worked with a variety of clients and can bring that experience to your business.

● Enquire about the digital marketing services they offer

Make sure the company offers the specific services you need for your business. This can include SEO, PPC, social media marketing, content marketing, or a combination of various services as per your needs.

● Check the brands they have worked with

Check their portfolio to see the brands they have worked with. This can give you an idea of the size and types of companies they have experience working with.

● Ask if they have worked with a company in your industry/niche

You want to choose a digital marketing company with experience working with businesses in your industry. This can give you confidence that they understand your business’s unique needs and can create a strategy that delivers results.

● Ask for case studies to learn about the work they have done

Looking at case studies or references from previous clients can give you insights into the company’s track record and ability to deliver results.

● Learn what clients of the company say about them

Research their online presence and read online reviews to get an idea of their reputation. You can also check third-party listing platforms like Clutch or if they have received any awards and accolades for their work.

● Ask about success metrics the company uses and how these will be conveyed to you

Understanding the company’s approach to data and analytics can give you insights into how they will measure the effectiveness of your campaigns and how they will use data to optimize your strategy.

● Learn about the company’s communication process and whether you will have a dedicated account manager

Choosing a digital marketing company with a transparent communication process and a dedicated account manager or point of contact can ensure that your needs are being met and your questions are being answered.

The rise of digital technologies, increased internet adoption, and transformation in customer journeys have led to Digital becoming an essential part of the marketing mix over the last two decades for businesses in India.

Since digital marketing is the most impactful and cost-effective way for companies to raise brand awareness, acquire customers, and increase revenue, its importance will only continue to grow.

However, you need the help of experts to navigate the complex universe of digital marketing. Use the checklist to select the right digital marketing company from the list of top 10 above and unlock your business’s potential.

