Top 10 Best Web Hosting Providers of 2021

13 August 2021 16:50 IST

One of the most challenging parts of starting your business is finding the right web hosting provider that is genuine and fits in your budget. You would probably know that a website demands far more than site designing and URL registration.

To help ease out your burden we have curated a list of top 10 best web hosting providers along with some live promo codes you can avail.

Top 10 Best Web Hosting Providers

One of the world’s fastest growing web hosting providers, Hostinger encapsulates a wide assortment of web hosting services at comparatively economical rates.

The company also makes sure to give users the ease of use, security, and safety with new themes and plugins. The available plans are Single word press for just Rs.99/month. For a more understanding of the features and perks checkout these pointers below:

Top Features :

Web hosting starting at just Rs.79 per month

Get Domain name, SSL certification & CloudFare for free

30 days money-back guarantee

Opt for 12+ months premium plan to get free access to: .IN domain Free SSL Cloudflare



Types Of Hosting Provided :

Wordpress hosting

Cloud web hosting

Shared web hosting

Minecraft hosting

cPanel hosting

VPS hosting

Cyber panel VPS hosting

Exclusive Hostinger Codes 2021:

Get Max. 68% + Extra 7% Off on Web Hosting

Flat 70% + Extra 7% Off | Free . Com Domain

Avail 58% Off on All Plans

If you’re a small business owner then this would be the perfect starting platform for you. Godaddy allows you to create your website, secure your domain, and also have it protected securely. You can easily cut some costs by using the shared web hosting option or they can enjoy a higher degree of flexibility and control by using the VPS option. You are also free to choose the dedicated server option in case they want to sustain the operations of high traffic and resource-intensive websites.

Top Features :

Starts from Rs.99/month

SSL certificates that use advanced encryption techniques for protecting customers from malware and phishing

1-click domain name setup

1-click install of over 150 free apps

Global data centers

Easy to use control panels

Free domain name and a free website builder trial for 1 month

24/7 network security

GoDaddy Web Hosting Plans & Prices:

Starter Basic plan for a single website. Economy Includes a free domain and email to match Deluxe All features of Economy, plus unlimited sites and unlimited storage. Ultimate For high-traffic sites. Get 2x the CPU for more power— and free SSL for the first year.

Exclusive GoDaddy Codes 2021:

Up To 50% Off On Top Products

Flat 50% Off On Hosting Plans

Exclusive 55% Off On Hosting Plans

Big Rock: Click Here For Price Details

One of the leading providers of web presence solutions to not just newbies but also professionals, BigRock offers its users a complete set of products and services to get things started rightfully. Checkout these pointers below to know more about BigRock’s top features.

Top Features :

Free Google Workspace account with:

.COM /.NET /.ORG /.CO domain names

30 GB Storage per account

Access your Work from Anywhere

Bigrock & Google Support

.Global domain starts at Rs.259 per month

Get access to

DIY Website Builder | 2 Email accounts

45% off on Cloud hosting

30% off on Linux hosting

2 free email accounts

Domain forwarding

Easy to use control panel

DNS management

Domain theft protection

Exclusive Big Rock Coupons 2021:

Flat 20% Off On All Plans

Avail 30% Discount via Code

Flat 10% + Extra 5% Off On Web Hosting

Hostgators is one fast and robust platform for all your essentials needs for website and domain management. With an extremely user friendly interface, the company also renders a wide range of services and hosting panels for its users at budget friendly rates.

Top Features :

Get easy and affordable web hosting at just Rs.99 with 45 days money back guarantee

99.9% uptime

24x7 customer support

50% off on shared & WordPress hosting plans

30% off on Reseller, Cloud & VPS hosting

Flat 30% off on dedicated server for 1st month

Web hosting available includes :Starter, hatchling, baby, business

5 Email Account(s)

Unlimited Databases

Free SSL Certificate

Hostgators Web-Hosting Plan Offers:

Plan Discount Available Time Period Shared Hosting 50% off Not Applicable WordPress Hosting 50% off Not Applicable Cloud Hosting 40% off 12 Months VPS Hosting 30% off 12 months Reseller Hosting 20% off 12 months

The company as the name suggests provides an eco-friendly web hosting service, transforming 3 times the power we utilize into a grid in the form of renewable energy. Spread over more than 150 countries, GreenGeeks’ key features can be glanced over below:

Top Features :

Unlimited webspace, data transfer

Free domain name for 1 year

Free wildcard SSL

Standard performance

Improved performance, web space, unmetered transfer, unlimited email accounts etc.

Power cacher etc.

Get unlimited websites, 1-click drupal install, unlimited web space, unmetered data transfer

Free domain name for 1st year, free wildcard SSL, 2x performance, LS cache etc.,

GreenGeeks Hosting Plan Prices:

Hosting Plan Price Wordpress hosting lite $2.49/month Wordpress hosting pro $4.95/month Wordpress hosting premium $8.95/month

Exclusive GreenGeeks Codes 2021:

Max. 60% Off on Web Hosting

Refer & Get $100/ Sale

Save 40% On All Plans

Hosting Raja: Click Here For Details

If you are starting off with an extremely low budget, then choosing Hosting Raja would be the best option. The company offers a wide spectrum of sustainable web hosting services with unlimited space and bandwidth, starting from just Rs.99/month. Here are few of the top features:

Top Features :

Unlimited Web Space

cPanel + Free SSL Certificate

Malware & Virus Clean

Unlimited Bandwidth + Emails

Free Domain

CPU Power

Unlimited Domains + FTP

Hosting Raja Hosting Plans:

The company offers plans in 3 tiers namely:

Gold Rs.161 Per Month Best For Corporate Silver Rs.85 Per Month Best For Small Business Wordpress Silver Rs.149 Per Month Best For Blogs

Exclusive Hosting Raja Codes 2021:

Flat 50% Off | Java Hosting

Get 56% Off on Premium Hosting

56% Off on Hosting Plans

Milesweb : Click Here For Details

Your search for a premium quality web hosting service that fits in your budget overs here. Milesweb also offers a free domain name with its annual package.

Hosting services include Wordpress hosting, CPanel Hosting, Cloud hosting,and VPS hosting (all under lucrative deals). We have assembled a brief outline of its top features below, have a look:

Top Features :

30 Days money back

Secure Payment Transaction

Free backup

One-Click Wordpress

Unlimited Bandwidth

Free SSL Certificate

Full root access

Dedicated IP and more

Milesweb Plans Include:

Solo Rs.40 Prime Rs.130 Multi Rs.170

Exclusive Milesweb Offers 2021:

Flat 20% Off on All Hosting Plans

26% Off on Indian cloud Hosting

Wordpress Starting from Rs.40

Windows Reseller Hosting @ 67% Off

Bluehost : Click Here For Details

Get free domains, SSL certificate, a wide range of significant SEO and marketing tools and more starting from just Rs.175/mo. Choose from over 2 million domains and get your blog or site within minutes. Before heading over, do take a look over these top features Bluehost renders:

Top Features & Prices :

Plans starting at Rs.199 per month

30 days money back guarantee

Recommended by Wordpress itself

Rs.300 off on the Basic plan

Plus plan for Rs.380 off

Flat Rs.620 off on Choice Plus plan

Rs.600 off on Pro plan

Exclusive Bluehost Offers 2021:

Up To 60% Off On Web Hosting Plans

30 Days Money Back Guarantee

Max. Rs.600 Off | Shared Hosting

Resellerclub : Click Here For Details

With over 800 multi brand options, Resellerclub web hosting is now competing with top web providers in the world. Apart from offering some premium uptime speed, the company also allows users to check various features such as unmetered data transfer, unmetered disk space, 1-Click install enabled, Free C-panel &, etc. Flash through some of the top features here:

Top Features :

Google workspace at Rs.1

Free SSL certificate

Free cPanel

Easy 1-click-installer & more

Host unlimited websites

Unlimited email

cPanel accounts

Free SSL

Top Resellerclub Web Hosting Plan Offers:

Essential : 35% Off

Advance : 25% Off

Pro : 25% Off

Ultimate : 25% Off

Hostwinds : Click Here For Details

A cheap web hosting service provider that easily fits in all your prime needs, Hostwinds offers 99.99% uptime and complete backups of your website data. Checkout some of its key features

Top Features :

Unlimited Bandwidth

Unlimited Email Accounts

Unlimited Disk Space

Unlimited Subdomains

Unlimited FTP Accounts

Free SSL Certificates

Domain

Unlimited Databases

Hostwinds Web Hosting Plans Include:

Basic Rs.390.63 per month Advanced Rs.502.39 per month Ultimate Rs.614.16 per month

Exclusive Hostwinds Coupons 2021:

Get Max. 53% Off| Business Web hosting

Cloud Server Hosting| Rs.34/HR

Linux VPS Hosting At Rs.614

Conclusion

Web hosting is a critical step to your online presence, whichever realm you’re dealing with. However, sieving out the best ones that fits in your prime need and your budget could be a daunting task, especially if you’re just starting out. Each of these top 10 web hosting providers we have mentioned offers all the essential tools and services you need to run your business, regardless of whether you’re just starting out or a professional, at some of the lowest prices in the market. Pick the provider that suits your needs and budget to get started today!