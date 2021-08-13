Top 10 Best Web Hosting Providers of 2021
One of the most challenging parts of starting your business is finding the right web hosting provider that is genuine and fits in your budget. You would probably know that a website demands far more than site designing and URL registration.
To help ease out your burden we have curated a list of top 10 best web hosting providers along with some live promo codes you can avail.
Top 10 Best Web Hosting Providers
One of the world’s fastest growing web hosting providers, Hostinger encapsulates a wide assortment of web hosting services at comparatively economical rates.
The company also makes sure to give users the ease of use, security, and safety with new themes and plugins. The available plans are Single word press for just Rs.99/month. For a more understanding of the features and perks checkout these pointers below:
Top Features :
Web hosting starting at just Rs.79 per month
Get Domain name, SSL certification & CloudFare for free
30 days money-back guarantee
Hassle-free 30 days money-back guarantee
Opt for 12+ months premium plan to get free access to:
.IN domain
Free SSL
Cloudflare
Types Of Hosting Provided :
Wordpress hosting
Cloud web hosting
Shared web hosting
Minecraft hosting
cPanel hosting
VPS hosting
Cyber panel VPS hosting
If you’re a small business owner then this would be the perfect starting platform for you. Godaddy allows you to create your website, secure your domain, and also have it protected securely. You can easily cut some costs by using the shared web hosting option or they can enjoy a higher degree of flexibility and control by using the VPS option. You are also free to choose the dedicated server option in case they want to sustain the operations of high traffic and resource-intensive websites.
Top Features :
Starts from Rs.99/month
SSL certificates that use advanced encryption techniques for protecting customers from malware and phishing
1-click domain name setup
1-click install of over 150 free apps
Global data centers
Easy to use control panels
Free domain name and a free website builder trial for 1 month
24/7 network security
GoDaddy Web Hosting Plans & Prices:
Starter
Basic plan for a single website.
Economy
Includes a free domain and email to match
Deluxe
All features of Economy, plus unlimited sites and unlimited storage.
Ultimate
For high-traffic sites. Get 2x the CPU for more power— and free SSL for the first year.
One of the leading providers of web presence solutions to not just newbies but also professionals, BigRock offers its users a complete set of products and services to get things started rightfully. Checkout these pointers below to know more about BigRock’s top features.
Top Features :
Free Google Workspace account with:
.COM /.NET /.ORG /.CO domain names
30 GB Storage per account
Access your Work from Anywhere
Bigrock & Google Support
.Global domain starts at Rs.259 per month
Get access to
DIY Website Builder | 2 Email accounts
45% off on Cloud hosting
30% off on Linux hosting
2 free email accounts
Domain forwarding
Easy to use control panel
DNS management
Domain theft protection
Hostgators is one fast and robust platform for all your essentials needs for website and domain management. With an extremely user friendly interface, the company also renders a wide range of services and hosting panels for its users at budget friendly rates.
Top Features :
Get easy and affordable web hosting at just Rs.99 with 45 days money back guarantee
99.9% uptime
24x7 customer support
50% off on shared & WordPress hosting plans
30% off on Reseller, Cloud & VPS hosting
Flat 30% off on dedicated server for 1st month
Web hosting available includes :Starter, hatchling, baby, business
5 Email Account(s)
Unlimited Databases
Free SSL Certificate
Hostgators Web-Hosting Plan Offers:
Plan
Discount Available
Time Period
Shared Hosting
50% off
Not Applicable
WordPress Hosting
50% off
Not Applicable
Cloud Hosting
40% off
12 Months
VPS Hosting
30% off
12 months
Reseller Hosting
20% off
12 months
The company as the name suggests provides an eco-friendly web hosting service, transforming 3 times the power we utilize into a grid in the form of renewable energy. Spread over more than 150 countries, GreenGeeks’ key features can be glanced over below:
Top Features :
Unlimited webspace, data transfer
Free domain name for 1 year
Free wildcard SSL
Standard performance
Improved performance, web space, unmetered transfer, unlimited email accounts etc.
Power cacher etc.
Get unlimited websites, 1-click drupal install, unlimited web space, unmetered data transfer
Free domain name for 1st year, free wildcard SSL, 2x performance, LS cache etc.,
GreenGeeks Hosting Plan Prices:
Hosting Plan
Price
Wordpress hosting lite
$2.49/month
Wordpress hosting pro
$4.95/month
Wordpress hosting premium
$8.95/month
If you are starting off with an extremely low budget, then choosing Hosting Raja would be the best option. The company offers a wide spectrum of sustainable web hosting services with unlimited space and bandwidth, starting from just Rs.99/month. Here are few of the top features:
Top Features :
Unlimited Web Space
cPanel + Free SSL Certificate
Malware & Virus Clean
Unlimited Bandwidth + Emails
Free Domain
CPU Power
Unlimited Domains + FTP
Hosting Raja Hosting Plans:
The company offers plans in 3 tiers namely:
Gold
Rs.161 Per Month
Best For Corporate
Silver
Rs.85 Per Month
Best For Small Business
Wordpress Silver
Rs.149 Per Month
Best For Blogs
Your search for a premium quality web hosting service that fits in your budget overs here. Milesweb also offers a free domain name with its annual package.
Hosting services include Wordpress hosting, CPanel Hosting, Cloud hosting,and VPS hosting (all under lucrative deals). We have assembled a brief outline of its top features below, have a look:
Top Features :
30 Days money back
Secure Payment Transaction
Free backup
One-Click Wordpress
Unlimited Bandwidth
Free SSL Certificate
Full root access
Dedicated IP and more
Milesweb Plans Include:
Solo
Rs.40
Prime
Rs.130
Multi
Rs.170
Get free domains, SSL certificate, a wide range of significant SEO and marketing tools and more starting from just Rs.175/mo. Choose from over 2 million domains and get your blog or site within minutes. Before heading over, do take a look over these top features Bluehost renders:
Top Features & Prices :
Plans starting at Rs.199 per month
30 days money back guarantee
Recommended by Wordpress itself
Rs.300 off on the Basic plan
Plus plan for Rs.380 off
Flat Rs.620 off on Choice Plus plan
Rs.600 off on Pro plan
With over 800 multi brand options, Resellerclub web hosting is now competing with top web providers in the world. Apart from offering some premium uptime speed, the company also allows users to check various features such as unmetered data transfer, unmetered disk space, 1-Click install enabled, Free C-panel &, etc. Flash through some of the top features here:
Top Features :
Google workspace at Rs.1
Free SSL certificate
Free cPanel
Easy 1-click-installer & more
Host unlimited websites
Unlimited email
cPanel accounts
Free SSL
Top Resellerclub Web Hosting Plan Offers:
Essential : 35% Off
Advance : 25% Off
Pro : 25% Off
Ultimate : 25% Off
A cheap web hosting service provider that easily fits in all your prime needs, Hostwinds offers 99.99% uptime and complete backups of your website data. Checkout some of its key features
Top Features :
Unlimited Bandwidth
Unlimited Email Accounts
Unlimited Disk Space
Unlimited Subdomains
Unlimited FTP Accounts
Free SSL Certificates
Domain
Unlimited Databases
Hostwinds Web Hosting Plans Include:
Basic
Rs.390.63 per month
Advanced
Rs.502.39 per month
Ultimate
Rs.614.16 per month
Conclusion
Web hosting is a critical step to your online presence, whichever realm you’re dealing with. However, sieving out the best ones that fits in your prime need and your budget could be a daunting task, especially if you’re just starting out. Each of these top 10 web hosting providers we have mentioned offers all the essential tools and services you need to run your business, regardless of whether you’re just starting out or a professional, at some of the lowest prices in the market. Pick the provider that suits your needs and budget to get started today!
