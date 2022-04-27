Tooth correction and reconstruction: what you need to know about

Everyone is talking about beautiful teeth. Dental aesthetics is booming, teeth are whitened, straightened and restored. Here are the modern treatment options available for tooth correction and reconstruction.

Straight teeth: the correct position protects the teeth in the long term

A correct tooth position is not only desirable for aesthetic reasons, but also makes care easier: if the teeth are in an optimal relationship to one another, they do not wear down excessively when chewing and are easier to clean. If the teeth are in the right position, there is less damage even in old age. Later veneer or ceramic restorations are more likely to be spared.

Invisalign

That’s what it’s all about: Invisalign removable braces closes gaps, regulates crowding and other misalignments. Invisalign aligners are made of a transparent high-tech material that moves the teeth gently and painlessly.

Made to measure with a 3D computer based on impressions and x-rays, they are worn over the teeth and replaced with a new set every two weeks.” Step by step, week by week, the teeth can be adjusted to the desired ideal image.

For whom: For disciplined adults.

Advantage: The braces are almost invisible to the outside world. It can be removed when eating and brushing your teeth.

Disadvantage: Since the braces are not attached to the teeth , it is easy to forget to put it back on.

Duration of treatment: around six to twelve months.

Sustainability: So that the teeth do not move again after the correction, a thin, invisible wire - a so-called retainer - is fixed to the inner dental arch. It does not bother and stays in place for life.

Costs: around 2,000 to 8,000 USD.

Metal Braces

That’s what it’s all about: The not-so discreet shiny metal wires are traditionally fixed to the outer row of teeth and tightened at regular intervals. If you want to correct the position of your teeth unnoticed, you can have the brackets attached to the inner row of teeth.

For whom : for children, young people and adults.

Advantage: No work is required. The specialist makes a monthly adjustment.

Disadvantage: The metal edges can be painful for the tongue. This can be remedied by small pieces of modeling clay that you press onto the metal edges that are in the way. In addition, leftovers like to get stuck on teeth or platelets.

Duration of treatment: one to two years.

Sustainability: After the treatment, a permanent retainer is fixed to the inner arch to secure the result.

Costs: around $8,000 to $12,000.

Reconstruction: The preservation of the tooth substance is the focus

The main feature of modern dentistry is its minimally invasive, sustainable approach. That means: Dentists do everything they can to preserve the valuable tooth substance. Anesthesia is therefore often unnecessary. Today more than ever, the reasons for reconstruction work on the tooth are erosion damage caused, for example, by acidic nutrition, reflux and bulimia - and by nightly grinding. The latter results in worn edges and exposed tooth necks that were previously thought to be the result of excessive brushing alone. Grinding also leads to fine cracks on and in the tooth. This damage is visible and painful. This can be remedied by a correctly adjusted bite with canine abutments (costs: approx. $850).

Classic veneers

What it is: Veneers are snow-white, fine porcelain shells. They can be used to correct slight misalignments and severely discolored teeth. They come on one or more of the six front incisors and the adjacent molars and are custom-made.

How it works: First, the teeth are ground down a few tenths of a millimeter, then the porcelain shells are glued to the tooth.

Advantage: Veneers look natural because they are precisely adapted to the shape and color of the tooth. They don’t irritate the gums because they taper thin towards the top, and they are also less susceptible to plaque than your own teeth. With good oral hygiene, they last for decades and always stay nice and white.

Disadvantage: Anyone who grinds their teeth at night should protect the veneers with a splint.

Cost: $2000 per tooth.

Non-prep Veneers

What it is: Non-prep veneers are the most minimally invasive variant of aesthetic dentistry. They nestle around the surface of the tooth like a contact lens, but do not require any preparation of the teeth.

How it works: The non-prep veneers are glued to the teeth with a special adhesive. They even out unevenness, close small gaps and lighten minimal darkening. The color can also be selected here.

Advantage: This technique protects the tooth enamel because the teeth do not have to be ground down. Like classic veneers, nonprep veneers last for decades.

Disadvantage: This technique is not suitable for all tooth shapes.

Cost: $2000 per tooth.

Other Treatments

Implants: Implants are being used more and more often for tooth gaps. “Similar to a dowel firmly anchored in the jawbone, the small artificial roots offer the crowns or bridges attached to them a secure hold - and thus the patient a perfect bite,” writes UptoBrain . After a healing period of three to six months, the implant is usually firmly anchored. Wobbly prostheses are a thing of the past. Equally advantageous: In contrast to a bridge, with an implant there is no need to grind down healthy teeth. Since implants are fixed directly in the jaw and not on the teeth (such as bridges), the surrounding teeth are spared.

Prosthesis: If several missing teeth create significant gaps, there is little that can be done with a bridge. In this case, a partial prosthesis made of plastic teeth works well. It is removable and is attached to the healthy teeth with brackets, telescopes or attachments. If all the teeth in the lower and upper jaw have fallen by the wayside over time, a full or total denture is required.