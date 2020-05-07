Tips for a fitter you during lockdown

We all know the famous saying, “you are what you eat”. The same saying applies even during a pandemic. With the ongoing situation around the novel Coronavirus, it is imperative to ensure that we are monitoring our diets during this lockdown and not turning into couch-potatoes. It is very easy to ignore our food intake, become negligent and binge-eat processed food. However, this is the best time to transition into healthy eating and consciously explore healthier options.

Now is your chance to throw away all those excuses you’ve been using, avoid distraction and resist temptation. Here are some tips to discipline yourself and follow a scheduled meal plan to attain that far-fetched dream of a fit body.

1.Avoid Processed Food

Packaged and highly processed foods might come with a high amount of preservatives, fat, sugar, sodium and a low nutritional value. Try and stick to home-cooked meals that are rich in protein, healthy carbs and high on fibre.

2. Go Sugar Free

Excess sugar is one of the biggest reasons of weight gain. Try and eliminate refined sugar and added sugar from your diet Instead, you can resort to healthier alternatives like Sugar Free, a low calorie sweetener. It provides the same sweetness of sugar without any calories! Low-calorie sweeteners are a palatable way to lower the calorie intake and may aid weight loss1. When they’re used in place of sugar, they can help reduce the net energy (calorie) intake and assist in weight management. One of the biggest concerns people have while making this switch is with regards to the safety of these low calorie sweeteners. Unlike popular opinion, the key ingredients of these sugar substitutes like aspartame, sucralose and stevia have been recognized safe by US FDA2 & by JECFA,3,4 , an international scientific expert committee administered jointly by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and WHO. In India, Low-calorie sweeteners are regulated by FSSAI and are safe* for consumption.

3. Hydrate adequately

Make it a conscious point to monitor your water intake. A minimum of 8 glasses of water is a must. Don’t give in to the temptations of sugary beverages and additional coffee. Limit your caffeine intake to 2 cups a day. Instead, substitute coffee for herbal teas and fresh juices.

4. Avoid Binge-eating

One often tends to get carried away while working on a conference call or while watching a television show enough to complete a bag full of chips. Instead, portion your meals, stick to a meal-plan and schedule your timings. Alternate the junk food for healthier options like dry fruits, fresh fruits, olives, chopped carrots, dates, etc. Do not skip meals. Pay attention to your hunger signs and realize that not eating on time can affect your alertness and productivity.

Try and ensure that this lockdown is beneficial to you and helps you realize, reassess and reorganize your routine so as to emerge out of this pandemic stronger, fitter and healthier. Tough times don’t last, tough people do! Keep sanitizing, be optimistic and keep the faith.

* As per published literature on APIs.

ADI (Acceptable daily intake) for Sucralose is 5mg/kg body weight/day and Aspartame is 40mg/kg body weight/day

ADI for Steviol Glycoside is 4 mg/ kg body weight/day

Aspartame is not recommended for Phenylketonurics

Sugar Free Gold & Natura contains artificial sweeteners and is for calorie conscious. They are not recommended for children