Time Management and Good Mentorship: Secret of working professionals who achieved their IAS dream

Success tips to crack UPSC Exam while working: Kiran P.B, Fortune IAS Academy (AIR 100 and All India Interview Topper)

The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) conducts the most competitive exams in India to choose the leaders for tomorrow to maintain transparency in the government’s functioning. The IAS exams are held annually and are the most prestigious examination and the surge in the number of aspirants shows the craze amongst the youth.

Civil services as a career choice demand a lot of dedication, time management, and a well-organised routine for timely execution. Not all are well-equipped or blessed with privileges in life to manage their routine with either work or college studies. To get along with these habits and draft a doable plan, we require continuous support. Three toppers who achieved their IAS dream along with work share their time management tips and role played by their alma mater- Fortune IAS Academy in Trivandrum.

One of the most cited reasons for not pursuing IAS dreams is the lack of awareness, dearth of accessible guidance and the non-availability of a program that lets you balance both work and study. To fill this gap Fortune IAS Academy which has mentored more than 270 young aspirants including Kiran PB (AIR 100 and All India Interview Topper) into the civil services is launching a fully online Working Professionals batch. The classes are handled by expert faculty and timings are set conveniently from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M. in the evenings on weekdays and 6 P.M. to 8.30 P.M. on the weekends. Moreover, video recordings are available in case one misses any of the live online classes since time management is a primary challenge for working professionals.

Here’s what Kiran has to say

Kiran P.B who recently cleared his UPSC exam and secured 100th rank is an IT professional who holds 10-years of work experience in an IT company in Kerala. On asking about his success story, he said, “My journey has not been extraordinary. It was like any other work professional, who dreams to work for the country and the best way to achieve this goal was by clearing UPSC exams.”

“Before you embark on the preparation for UPSC you need to figure out what works for you and which coaching caters to your demands. Once, that’s done, you can start building your daily goals and set a timetable for yourself. For me, I walked up to Fortune IAS Academy also because I knew Muni Darsan V.G who is a faculty for Public Administration and my go-to person all these years. He has been the guiding force and always gave perspectives to my thoughts,” adds Kiran when asked about how he started the journey.

Regarding his daily schedule Kiran says, “During pre-covid times, I would start my day at five in the morning and study for approximately three hours, and two hours at night. Ideally, five hours are sufficient during the weekdays, as I use to spend hours in Fortune IAS academy during the weekends solving MCQs, reading, and revising topics.

“Not a lot of us get a chance to study under the right mentorship and Muni Darsan sir, paved a path for me to thrive in my respective field. He always insisted to read what was necessary and not waste unnecessary time doing the research work. For the mains, minimalistic reading from limited textbooks and practicing test series were the real game-changers for me,” says Kiran PB.

When quizzed about stress management Kiran’s reply was, “People usually ask me if I was nervous or stressed all this while. Without beating around the bush, I would just tell them to first build a stronger plan B. It is a must to have a solid backup plan to stay focused and clear about our next move. In my case, my job was the safety net that saved me from the psychological hassles.”

Time Management Technique of previous Toppers

Kiran’s seniors at Fortune IAS Academy who got IAS while being working professionals include Ashish Das and Yashni Nagrajan. Ashish Das who made the inspiring career shift from being a Fireman to an IAS officer while Yashni was a manager in RBI.

A proper study schedule and as such was not possible since being a fireman, we cannot predict what will happen the next moment. So, I simply accepted the situation and made plans for it. I focused on finishing content rather than a fixed hourly programme. This helped me to come up with some innovative measures to complete the task,” says Ashish Das when quizzed about this study schedule

“It is good to have the support of a dedicated team like Fortune who can guide you on what to study and how to study so that no time is wasted,” says Ashish in this video where he offers his guidance to working professionals pursuing Civil Service dreams.

“Making a study schedule was something I believed worked in my favour.” says Yashni Nagarajan, All India Rank 57 who cracked the exam while working as a Manager in RBI. “I made it a point to put in 4 hours after work daily and often tried to read the newspapers during the lunch breaks in office. Weekends were mostly spent in Fortune reading room revising the portions completed over the week” continues Yashni about her Time Management techniques

